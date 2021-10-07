Coronavirus
Doctor Says Physicians Are Being “Hunted” For Speaking Out by Press & Medical Boards
Dr Robert Malone branded a “terrorist” by Italian media.
Dr Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, says he was branded a “terrorist” by the media in Italy and warns that physicians who speak out are being “hunted via medical boards and the press.”
“I am going to speak bluntly,” tweeted Malone. “Physicians who speak out are being actively hunted via medical boards and the press. They are trying to deligitimize and pick us off one by one. This is not a conspiracy theory – this is a fact. Please wake up. This is happening globally.”
“I was labeled as a ‘terrorist’ in the Italian press when I was in Rome for the International COVID Summit. My crime? Advocating for early treatment of COVID-19 disease. I suggest that merits a bit of meditation,” he added.
I was labeled as a "terrorist" in the Italian press when I was in Rome for the International COVID Summit. My crime? Advocating for early treatment of COVID-19 disease. I suggest that merits a bit of meditation.
Malone is one of many doctors who have been completely persecuted merely for discussing issues relating to COVID treatments and vaccine side-effects.
He has faced fierce opposition for his assertion that children shouldn’t be given COVID-19 vaccines and has also consistently highlighted concerns over links to myocarditis risk.
for instance, have you noticed that that big study that clearly demonstrated the dysmenorhea has been completely overlooked in the legacy media. This is not a coincidence.
Those concerns are now being justified by Finland, Denmark and Sweden halting the Moderna jab for for younger males after reports of cardiovascular side effects.
Finland joins Denmark and Sweden in halting Moderna for the younger cohort.
Despite such concerns being regularly voiced by doctors, the Federation of State Medical Boards announced back in July that it would consider pulling medical licenses of doctors who traffic in “misinformation” about COVID.
In another stunning development, Malone’s IP address was blocked by the New England Journal of Medicine so he couldn’t read studies on their website.
The doctor said he was aware of how to get around the IP block, but called the move a “petty act.”
Just to say – of course I understand about VPN, bouncing, and shifting IP addresses. I was a computer science student for my first two years of undergraduate back 1980-1982. But what is fascinating is that the NEJM would even take the trouble to do this petty act.
Coronavirus
Videos: Italians Fight Back Against Violent Police While Protesting Vaccine Mandates
Media labels them all ‘far right anti-vaxxers’
Videos out of Rome, Italy emerged over the weekend showing mass protests in the streets over the government’s attempts to mandate vaccines and institute vaccine passports.
The capital city’s Piazza del Popolo was crammed with hundreds of thousands of people protesting the unfolding health tyranny.
Watch:
The so called ‘green pass’ is being forced on employers in Italy and requires all workers to have been vaccinated or provide proof of recovery from COVID within the last six months, or continual negative tests every two days.
Employers will face hefty fines if they refuse to go along with the system.
During the protests, police got heavy handed and began hitting people with batons, blasting water cannons, and using pepper spray:
Eventually the crowd had enough and began to fight back against the police:
Entirely predictably, the media labeled the protesters as ‘far right anti-vaxxers’:
Coronavirus
Video: Fauci Grants Permission For Kids To Go Trick Or Treating
“Particularly if you’re vaccinated.”
Anthony Fauci graciously gave his permission this weekend for American children to go trick or treating later this month, but used the opportunity to once again push vaccinations.
After a massive backlash earlier in the month when Fauci declared that it was too soon to say whether Christmas would be canceled or not, he chose his words carefully in an appearance on CNN.
“You can get out there – you’re outdoors for the most part, at least, when my children were out there doing trick-or-treating – and enjoy it,” Fauci said, adding “I mean, this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.”
He cares about the children.
But then came the inevitable…
“Particularly if you’re vaccinated,” Fauci declared, adding “If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that you’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated.”
“But go out there and enjoy Halloween as well as the other holidays that will be coming up,” he said.
Watch:
Elsewhere during the interview, Fauci commented that he doesn’t know when it will be safe for vaccinated people to be indoors without a mask.
“It’s always tough to predict that,” Fauci proclaimed.
“Hopefully it’s going to continue to go in that trajectory downward, but we have to just be careful that we don’t prematurely declare victory in many respects,” Fauci said.
Coronavirus
Media Now Claims That “Double Jabbed” Brits Who Have Bad Colds Are Actually Suffering From COVID
Need to bump those numbers up.
Causing yet more confusion, the media is now claiming that “double jabbed” Brits suffering from bad colds are actually infected with COVID-19.
Wait, what?
One of the biggest newspapers in Britain, the Daily Mirror, is now reporting, “Brits suffering from miserable colds could actually be enduring breakthrough cases of Covid-19 without realising, potentially allowing the virus to continue to spread.”
Apparently, people who are reporting suffering the “worst cold ever” are not struggling due to immunity being lowered as a result of social distancing and mask wearing, but because they are actually infected with COVID-19.
The report cites Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the ZOE Covid study app, who claims that not enough people are wearing masks.
“If we don’t wake up to the fact these cold-like symptoms could be Covid, we will continue to keep numbers high,” he claimed, apparently upset that Brits have not yet been plunged into yet another lockdown.
The report is bewildering because for one it equates the symptoms of a common cold with COVID. When “conspiracy theorists” say COVID is just the flu, they are vilified, but apparently it’s fine for the media and government experts to make the comparison.
Double-jabbed Brits suffering 'worst colds ever' could have breakthrough Covid
Secondly, if true, the report yet again underscores that those who are “double jabbed” are still being infected with COVID-19 and suffering debilitating illness, rendering the jab virtually useless.
The likeliest explanation behind the story however is that Brits are being prepared for another lockdown by authorities labeling common cold and flu cases as COVID so they can bump up infection numbers and create more hysteria as we enter the winter.
As we previously highlighted, UK health authorities ludicrously asserted back in February that not a single flu case had been recorded so far in 2021.
This was then seized upon to suggest that mask mandates were to thank for the total disappearance of flu and that mandates on face coverings should be reintroduced.
In reality, as top epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski asserted, the massive drop in influenza cases could be attributed to the fact that many were being falsely counted as COVID-19 cases.
“There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA,” Wittkowski told Just the News.
Those patients may “also may have some SARS RNA sitting in their nose while being infected with Influenza, in which case the influenza would be ‘confirmed’ to be COVID-19,” he added.
