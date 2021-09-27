Culture
Establishment Tries to Hide Likelihood That Cringe Fauci Film Has Been a Complete Flop
Ticket sales and earnings data not released.
Accusations are flying that industry insiders are trying to hide the fact that the new ‘Fauci’ film has proven to be a complete flop after no ticket sales data appeared on major movie sites weeks after its release.
As part of the fawning establishment effort to deify Dr. Anthony Fauci as some kind of savior despite his intimate involvement with gain of function research at the Wuhan lab, National Geographic Documentary Films released the film two weeks ago.
However, despite the documentary being released in major cities such as New York, San Francisco, D.C., and New Orleans on September 10, the likes of RottenTomatoes.com, Boxoffice Pro, IMDB.com, and BoxOfficeMojo.com have published no information about ticket sales or earnings data.
After JustTheNews.com reached out to National Geographic and Magnolia Pictures in an attempt to obtain the information, they were ignored.
“Shawn Robbins, chief analyst with Boxoffice Pro, says it’s “incredibly uncommon” for a major studio release to withhold its box office earnings,” according to the report. “Some did just that at the height of the pandemic, but most resumed their transparency as theaters opened nationwide earlier this year.”
Robbins suggested that the film’s distributors may not have the resources to provide accurate data, although given the pomp and ceremony that preceded its release, one would have expected them to be shouting from the rooftops if there were any indication it had been a big success.
The report speculates that the fact viewers had to show proof of vaccination before being allowed to see the film may have reduced sales, which would be somewhat ironic given the nature of the documentary.
As Zero Hedge points out, the film has been largely trashed by reviewers on Amazon, where it has a 2.2 rating out of 10, while around 80% of the reviews rate it as a 1 star.
The general tone of the reviews is that the documentary is little more than establishment propaganda.
Here’s one example;
Hilarious how this movie uses George Bush, and Susan Rice, to ascribe credibility for Dr. Fauci ?? Bush’s false “Weapons of Mass Destruction” Iraq War, and Susan Rice’s “Benghazi” debacle speak for themselves.
The movie does indeed humanize Fauci with stories about his family. He said they are being harassed because of his work. So what do they do? They put their images and information in the movie….??
Then along comes Bono’s interview. I’m still trying to figure out what a singer really has to do with any of this.
It has interesting interviews, but is a very one sided movie. It’s mostly politicos trying to dig out poor ole Dr. Fauci from the avalanche of his massive PR nightmare. He’s 80 years old, maybe just maybe it’s time to relax and retire.
Cardinal Sarah: ‘Western Society is Lost Because it Has Forgotten How to be Silent’
“We are cut from God.”
Catholic Cardinal Robert Sarah warns that Christianity is on the decline and western society is “lost” because people have ‘forgotten how to be silent.’
Sarah’s comments were posted to Twitter by the Catholic Arena account.
“In our churches there is too much noise, so it’s not a place where you can encounter God silently,” said Sarah, adding that “silence makes man more similar to God because God is silence, he talks in silence.”
The Cardinal went on to assert that the number of people holding the Christian faith in the west is falling because people spend too much time “talking” and “there is no silence.”
“Without God, without silence, we are lost…western society seems to be lost because when we are cut from God, we are lost,” said Sarah.
'Western society is lost because it has forgotten how to be silent'
Cardinal Robert Sarah @Card_R_Sarah pic.twitter.com/74XoVWUmR0
— Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) September 14, 2021
“It’s like a tree without roots, it’s like a river without the fountains, God is our fountains, if we are cut from God, we are lost and God is silent,” he added.
Cardinal Sarah has not held back before in expressing what he believes to be the primary threats to Christianity in the west.
He previously warned that the “west will disappear” as a result of mass migration, adding that “Islam will invade the world” and “completely change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”
This view clashes with that of Pope Francis, who has repeatedly asserted that Christian countries should absorb millions of migrants from Islamic countries.
Sarah’s warnings about modernity are also prescient and unlike anything the Pope will ever dare say.
The Cardinal cautioned that “western civilization is in a profound state of decadence and ruin” due to people’s obsession with materialism and that the situation is similar to right before the collapse of the Roman Empire.
“The elites care for nothing but increasing the luxury of their daily lives, and the people have been anaesthetized by every more vulgar entertainments,” said Sarah.
Given that Cardinal Sarah and Pope Francis represent polar opposites, it’s no surprise that the Pope had a role in removing Sarah from his position as head of the Vatican’s office for liturgy.
Mayor Demands School Board Resign or be Charged Over Dissemination of “Child Pornography” Material
Book asked high school students to write “sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom.”
The Mayor of Hudson is demanding that school board members either resign or face charges after it was revealed that material which amounts to “child pornography” was part of the curriculum for high school students.
The controversy began after parents complained about a book called “642 Things to Write About,” which was provided to high school students who are taking a college credit course called Writing in the Liberal Arts II.
The books asks students to “write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom,” as well as giving them the task of “(rewriting) the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read.”
Concerned parents at the school board meeting on Monday demanded that cameras be placed in classrooms to keep tabs on what is going on, with one person describing the material as”disgusting,” adding that was facilitating “grooming.”
Superintendent Phil Herman asserted that the material was removed as soon as officials were alerted to it and that “at no time were any of these inappropriate writing prompts assigned as part of the class.”
However, Mayor Craig Shubert demanded severe consequences for those who had potentially exposed minors to such material.
BREAKING: Hudson mayor demands all school board members resign or face possible criminal charges over high school course material that he said a judge called "child pornography."
“I'm going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign or you will be charged." pic.twitter.com/guhp0zc0ns
— Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) September 14, 2021
“It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing essentially what is child pornography in the classroom,” Shubert told the board. “I’ve spoken to a judge this evening. She’s already confirmed that. So I’m going to give you a simple choice: You either choose to resign from this board of education or you will be charged.”
All five members have been given until the end of the month to resign, although Ralph Lusher, staff attorney with the Ohio School Boards Association, suggested that they couldn’t be held criminally liable for curriculum material.
Herman apologized for the material and said a full investigation was underway.
The image below of a book depicting graphic homosexual intercourse has also allegedly been used in grade schools.
This is the kind of stuff they give to grade school kids.
A deeply concerned parent showed this to me.. Her sister may look to sue the school if the board does nor respond pic.twitter.com/zMAgkUdzf4
— GBDaniello (@glassscape) September 12, 2021
If this kind of degeneracy is being pushed on your kids, what else are they being taught?
For those who have the resources to homeschool their children, it’s a no brainer at this point.
Normies Get a Lesson in How the Mainstream Media Works After Nicki Minaj’s Vaccine Comments
Hysterical meltdown after rapper relates story of jab side-effects.
After rapper Nicki Minaj caused controversy over a tweet she posted regarding COVID-19 vaccine side-effects, the mainstream media immediately began to lie and misreport what she had said, offering a rare glimpse for normies into how the press twists the truth.
The spectacle began after Minaj tweeted about what happened to her cousin’s friend in Trinidad when he took the vaccine.
“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” wrote Minaj.
My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021
That immediately set off an absolute meltdown, both amongst Minaj’s own fans and the media, but the singer then went to war with the press as they repeatedly mischaracterized her message.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed that she was “so sad you did that,” prompting Minaj to respond, “You didn’t bother to read all my tweets…imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman.”
This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
Minaj then followed up with another missive in which she stated, “The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad.”
The two white men sittin there nodding their heads cuz this uncle tomiana doing the work chile. How sad. https://t.co/4UviONyTHy
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
The rapper subsequently called Reid, “A lying homophobic coon,” referring to her old blog posts which Reid dubiously claimed were the work of a mysterious “hacker”.
A lying homophobic coon
I guess I can join in the reindeer games too right? Ppl can go on tv & lie on me, I can report on them, too right? ☺️. Doesn’t have to be truths. It can be half truths.
Uncle Tomiana asked who on earth would trust the US FDA guys…@JoyAnnReid pic.twitter.com/tt93FM85uc
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
Other news outlets like Variety then appeared to outright fake statements Minaj had made in the past, prompting her to respond, “Never said this. Glad all my tweets were left up. On it.”
Never said this. Glad all my tweets were left up. On it. https://t.co/oxjPlhHZxn
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
The media also lied in claiming Minaj said she wanted to avoid the Met Gala due to its vaccine requirement, which the rapper correcting them, “3 lies in a row from huge news platforms. I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was.”
3 lies in a row from huge news platforms. I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was. pic.twitter.com/vQjorbKCCO
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
The Daily Beast also claimed Minaj said she was “worried about” the vaccine when she never used such words.
🥴 Pls show me where I said I’m “worried about” anything. Yes. I’m glad you guys get to see how the media REALLY works. I’ll have them contacted along with others. 😍♥️😘 https://t.co/NKdJkQpswt
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021
The hysterical hand-wringing and subsequent smears in response to Minaj merely suggesting that people should carefully research potential side-effects before taking the vaccine provided a telling insight for Minaj’s millions of fans into how the media-industrial complex savages any celebrity who dares challenge their narrative.
