Culture
Broadway Composer Says Maoist Takeover of Arts is Like Living in a “Totalitarian State”
“No one dares say it out loud.”
Acclaimed Broadway composer Stephen Schwartz says that the mob’s takeover of arts and culture feels like something straight out of a Maoist “totalitarian state.”
In an interview with the Telegraph, Schwartz highlights the insanity of the left’s new “cultural appropriation” purity test, where if artists want to avoid retribution from the woke brigade, they are only allowed to write about “someone who is exactly like you.”
“Everyone in the arts in America is talking about the tyranny of cancel culture and cultural appropriation,” said Schwartz. “The funny thing is, no one dares to say it aloud. It’s like living in a totalitarian state.”
The composer of 2017’s Prince of Egypt slammed the new Maoist ideological militancy which employs censorship and intimidation tactics to suffocate independent creativity.
“We’ve lost the ability to have our world view challenged by another point of view. It’s as though we’ve become terrified of ideas. But ideas are how society progresses,” said Schwartz.
The celebrated creator of countless Broadway hits talks about US cancel culture and the survival of theatre https://t.co/l6zwonNGf5
— Telegraph Theatre (@TeleTheatre) September 1, 2021
The former president of the Directors Guild of America said that positive depictions of white characters are routinely decried as “white saviors,” adding, “What’s also strange is that if you write a character who is bigoted, people now assume you hold those views yourself.”
Noting that it’s a “weird time” for the arts, Schwartz underscores how the mob is mimicking the behavior of the Salem Witch trials, where “accusation is everything” and people are condemned and vilified for opinions they had 20 years ago.
The composer compared the mob’s treatment of those deemed to have made such infractions to “making people wander around wearing dunce caps saying they are sorry.”
Schwartz is by no means an obscure figure, having won three Grammys, three Oscars and a Golden Globe.
His strident condemnation of the relatively small but vociferous mob who have weaponized cancel culture to terrify artists into being amplifiers for their various inane social justice causes should be applauded.
“I think the pendulum has swung so far it’s got to swing back now. It’s just too crazy,” concluded Schwartz. “The whole point about art is empathy. At the end of the day we have to deal with it if we want to live in a free society.”
Culture
Jimmy Fallon Audience Weirdly Celebrates Demographic Decline of White People
“Interesting reaction to that.”
After talk show host Jimmy Fallon mentioned the fact that the latest official U.S. census data shows white people are in demographic decline, his audience responded with enthusiastic applause.
Yes, really.
“The results of the 2020 census just came out – for the first time in American history, the number of white people went down,” said Fallon.
The in-house audience, the significant majority of whom were white, reacted with glee and elongated clapping.
Even Fallon seemed to be taken aback by the response, remarking, “Interesting reaction to that.”
He then made a few lazy jokes based on white people tropes before commenting, “Fox News declared it a national emergency.”
This is totally normal and not a little bit weird at all. pic.twitter.com/E0xkk79nAA
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 16, 2021
While the skit would previously have been a throwaway nothingburger, anti-white racism is now systemic within the entertainment industry.
As we highlighted last week, non-Hispanic whites in America have shrunk by 8.6% over the last decade alone and now account for 57.8% of the U.S. population – the lowest share ever.
This was celebrated by Washington Post journalist Jennifer Rubin, who welcomed the revelation as “fabulous news.”
As we have emphasized before, anyone who suggests that the demographic decline of white people may be a negative thing is demonized as a dangerous “conspiracy theorist.”
However, so long as you’re lionizing and soft lobbying for the elimination of people based on their skin color, that’s normal, funny and progressive.
Meanwhile, the entities that amplify all this claim to be combating racial discrimination while literally fomenting it.
But their audience appears to be dwindling.
“Fallon’s ratings, not surprisingly, have imploded over the past several years,” writes Chris Menahan.
“His show went from getting around 10 million viewers a night in 2014 to about 1 to 1.5 million a night in 2021 — which is pretty funny in itself.”
Culture
The Truth About Simone Biles
Another loser valorized as an “inspiration.”
Why is failure being re-defined as success?
Weakness as strength?
Selfishness as responsibility?
This is an incredibly harmful message to send to young people.
Stop.
Please share this video! https://youtu.be/33eCt8nR2xw
Culture
New Poll Shows Gen Z Has Most Negative Opinion of Cancel Culture
Is cancel culture canceled?
A new Morning Consult poll reveals a quite surprising result – the most ardent generational opponents of ‘cancel culture’ is Gen Z.
While one would have expected boomers to be cancel culture’s most vehement adversary, it actually turns out to be the youngest generation.
The poll shows that 55% of Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2008, have an overwhelmingly negative opinion of cancel culture compared to just 8% in the same age group who think the opposite.
As Paul Graham notes, “This trend is visible even within Gen Z. The younger the person, the higher the probability that they have a negative view of cancel culture.”
This trend is visible even within Gen Z. The younger the person, the higher the probability that they have a negative view of cancel culture. pic.twitter.com/be47hFU2VI
— Paul Graham (@paulg) July 23, 2021
This negative view beats the 50% of baby boomers who think the same.
The survey also reveals the rather unsurprising truth that cancel culture’s biggest support comes from millennials, with 36% vehemently opposed.
While Generation Z seems particularly susceptible to ‘gender identity’ nonsense, there seems to be a hardcore within that age group which is genuinely starting to rebel against the ‘woke’ crusade.
According to previous research Gen Z is also more conservative both fiscally and socially, taking its place as “the most conservative generation since World War II.”
