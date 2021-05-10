Coronavirus
Fauci: “Possible” Mask Mandates Could Last Indefinitely to Fight Flu
“I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks.”
Anthony Fauci told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it’s “possible” mask mandates could continue indefinitely in order to reduce seasonal flu infections.
During his appearance on Meet The Press, Fauci was asked when Americans could take the masks off given that the CDC is now advising vaccinated Americans that they can remove the face coverings when outside.
“At what point, if vaccinated people get together, do you take the mask off? Are masks going to be something we have with us in a seasonal aspect?” Todd asked Fauci.
“You know, that’s quite possible, I think people have gotten used to the fact that wearing masks, clearly if you look at the data, diminished respiratory diseases. We’ve had practically a nonexistent flu season this year, merely because people were doing the kinds of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19,” responded Fauci.
While COVID-19 lockdown advocates have asserted that mask wearing and social distancing made the flu virtually disappear, other health experts have questioned the legitimacy of this claim, suggesting that flu cases were merely being counted as COVID-19 cases to inflate the number.
Back in January, epidemiologist Knut Wittkowski stated, “There may be quite a number of influenza cases included in the ‘presumed COVID-19’ category of people who have COVID-19 symptoms (which Influenza symptoms can be mistaken for), but are not tested for SARS RNA.”
“People know everybody is wearing masks and distancing, and so people want to come up with things that are good about it,” he added.
Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who regularly appears on CNN, also previously said that Americans should wear masks and socially distance every winter in order to reduce flu hospitalizations and deaths.
As we previously highlighted, Dr. David Thunder Ph.D warned that governments now have the pretext to suspend liberties on a whim and will abuse that power again “whenever there’s a winter resurgence in respiratory viruses.”
As Tom Pappert points out, Fauci contradicted one of his own claims elsewhere within the same interview.
“The very next question appeared to exemplify an inconsistency, as Chuck Todd proceeded to ask if Americans could finally let their guard down, as he claims they did in May of 2020. Todd’s question would seem to indicate that 2020 saw the spread of COVID-19 because of the lack of adherence to COVID-19 precautions like social distancing, lockdowns, and mask wearing, only seconds after Fauci suggested that the 2020 flu season was greatly diminished because of social distancing, lockdowns, and mask wearing.”
Trevor Noah: ‘Why Are People Who Get the Vaccine Still Being Made to Wear Masks?’
Leftist comedian didn’t get the “new normal” memo.
Comedian Trevor Noah raged against health authorities in the U.S. insisting that people who have received the vaccine will still be subject to COVID-19 restrictions, arguing this will discourage others from getting the jab.
The CDC recently released new guidelines outlining how even those who get the vaccine should still wear masks and practice social distancing in a number of situations.
“The really frustrating thing…is that they’ve spent months, they’ve spent 5 months telling us to get vaccinated – ‘oh get vaccinated and this will all be over’ – and I was like great, I’ll get all four vaccines if it means I’ll get my life back,” said Noah.
“But now they’re putting out a chart and it says even if you get vaccinated, you can only do two more things without a mask on – two!”
“Guys, what the hell? The shit you’re telling people is incoherent. You’re telling us these new vaccines are 95% effective and will stop coronavirus but we still can’t do anything without a mask on – which is it?”
The penny may have finally dropped for this monumental dipshit. pic.twitter.com/l8VJCPV5SI
— Gar🐝 J👀man (@Gee2TheAitch) May 6, 2021
“Is this one of the most effective vaccines in the world or does it not work? It’s not clear messaging especially if you’re desperately trying to convince people to get the vaccine.”
Noah compared the situation to if every time someone ordered an Uber, they were told, “Oh, your Uber’s coming in 5 minutes, but maybe also get a lift, you know, just in case.”
Apparently, Noah didn’t get the memo that the “new normal” means continuing to be subjected to pedantic restrictions even if you’ve already slavishly complied with all the previous demands.
As we have previously highlighted, the scientific elite don’t really care about encouraging more people to get vaccinated, they’re just creating the justification to discriminate against those who refuse to do so.
Elsewhere, the Comedy Central host also suggested that media outlets shouldn’t report on adverse side-effects from vaccines.
“The media loves running stories about the few people who are having adverse reactions to the vaccine. ‘Oh man got a vaccine, now his foot is sore. Oh, woman got a vaccine, now she forgot it’s Thursday.’ Because even though those cases are a tiny minority, those are the stories that people want to hear the most, right?” he said.
CNN Host Says People Who Don’t Take the Vaccine Should be Socially Ostracized by Friends & Family
“We’ve gotta shun people into getting vaccinated.”
CNN’s Michael Smerconish says that people who don’t take the vaccine should be socially ostracized and shunned by their friends and family.
During a segment on his show, Smerconish discussed a suggestion made by prosecutor Michael Stern in a USA Today opinion piece about vaccination uptake.
“We’ve gotta shun folks, we’ve gotta shun people into getting vaccinated,” said Smerconish, agreeing that businesses should make getting the vaccine mandatory as a condition of employment.
However, he also asserted that family members and friends should socially ostracize those who choose not to take the vaccine.
CNN’s @smerconish says it’s time for people to “shun” friends and family who aren’t vaxxed pic.twitter.com/OfzuDhTbTq
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2021
Continuing to quote Stern’s article, Smerconish stated, “People should require friends to be vaccinated to attend the barbeques and birthday parties they host – friends don’t let friends spread COVID.”
Smerconish then proudly revealed the results of a poll on his website which found that 73% of respondents thought it was “time to shun.”
“Doesn’t @Smerconish realise we absolutely want to be shunned by people like him and his viewers,” remarked Raheem Kassam. “That’s literally the dream.”
“This isn’t going to end well,” commented Donald Trump Jr.
Smerconish and his ilk are not encouraging others to shun “anti-vaxxers” because they care that much about incentivizing more people to take the vaccine (take up rates are already very high), they’re shaming them so as to legitimize the brutal discrimination that will be metered out later on down the line to those who don’t take it.
Meanwhile, the ‘sane’ people who insist everyone must take the vaccine are walking around behaving like this…
History will look back in awe. pic.twitter.com/jxx02xqe4l
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 5, 2021
Head of German Police Union Calls For Ban on Anti-Lockdown Protests
Authorities set to clamp down hard on Querdenkerwill movement.
The head of the German Police Union has called for a total ban on all anti-lockdown protests because participants are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.
Well, duh.
After numerous hugely attended protests across Germany in recent months, Rainer Wendt has had enough and wants the government to criminalize them before they can begin.
“In these demonstrations, the violation of the law is preprogrammed and takes place permanently and thousands of times because the participants do not wear masks and do not keep the minimum distance,” Wendt told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.
“You have to act much more rigorously against it,” he added.
According to Wendt, the intention of demonstrators to disobey lockdown rules (despite them literally being anti-lockdown protesters), should give authorities all the justification they need to ban the events in advance.
“It is completely incomprehensible why such demos are even still approved,” said Wendt.
Does Wendt really expect the thousands who attend the demonstrations to be concerned about masks and social distancing when a majority of them firmly believe that the government has massively overexaggerated the threat of the virus?
Many of the anti-lockdown protests in Germany have been organized by the Querdenker (lateral thinkers) movement, with authorities responding by characterizing the collective as a violent extremist group.
As we previously highlighted, Germany’s domestic BfV spy agency is monitoring anti-lockdown protesters, claiming they are potentially involved in a plot to subvert the country.
“Authorities fear that far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists who either deny the existence of Covid or downplay its threat to public health are exploiting lockdown frustrations to stir anger against politicians and state institutions five months before a general election,” reported Reuters.
Maybe members of the Querdenker movement all end up in detainment camps that have been set up to incarcerate persistent COVID-19 rulebreakers.
Because as anyone knows, German authorities putting dissidents in camps having treated them as second class citizens who don’t deserve basic rights always ends well.
