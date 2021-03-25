White House Correspondent: Biden Doesn’t Know He Has A Press Conference Today

As America prepares to hear Joe Biden take questions from the press for the first time since becoming president, it seems that the man himself is completely unaware that the event is happening.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy noted Wednesday that when Biden was asked if he was prepared for the presser, the president responded “what press conference?”

Fox News’ @pdoocy: “Somebody shouted out to Biden ‘how are you getting ready for your press conference’ and he said: ‘what press conference?’”

pic.twitter.com/R9A7IrfnqG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2021

Doocy noted that he has “a binder full of questions” to ask Biden, because “it’s been a while.”

Some suggested Biden was joking, however video of the incident clearly shows he is just plain confused, again forgetting his precious mask to boot:

As Biden left the stage after today's remarks on Equal Pay Day, a reporter asked if he was ready for tomorrow's press conference– Biden joked, "What press conference?" before laughing. pic.twitter.com/Wn0lQQVHGv — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 24, 2021

Biden again, fail again. Now he forgot the mask in the document folder. Looking at the state of the American president, the journalists asked a logical question: is he ready for a big press conference, which is scheduled just for today.



Biden responded: ‘What press conference? https://t.co/bms8zfxlhV — Степаненко Анатолий (@ekar56) March 25, 2021

On Wednesday, Biden handed over yet more duties to Kamala Harris, while appearing to not know what he was doing:

BIDEN: "Ron, who am I turning this over to?"



RON KLAIN: "Thank you very much Mr. President, I think it's time for our friends in the press to leave though." pic.twitter.com/nv8YqIW1oH — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 24, 2021

Given that Biden’s handlers have desperately kept him away from reporters for two months, it will be interesting to see what on earth he comes out with when he can’t be pulled away from the cameras.

Will he even be able to step up on the stage without falling over?