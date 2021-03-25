U.S. News
White House Correspondent: Biden Doesn’t Know He Has A Press Conference Today
“What press conference?”
As America prepares to hear Joe Biden take questions from the press for the first time since becoming president, it seems that the man himself is completely unaware that the event is happening.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy noted Wednesday that when Biden was asked if he was prepared for the presser, the president responded “what press conference?”
Doocy noted that he has “a binder full of questions” to ask Biden, because “it’s been a while.”
Some suggested Biden was joking, however video of the incident clearly shows he is just plain confused, again forgetting his precious mask to boot:
On Wednesday, Biden handed over yet more duties to Kamala Harris, while appearing to not know what he was doing:
Given that Biden’s handlers have desperately kept him away from reporters for two months, it will be interesting to see what on earth he comes out with when he can’t be pulled away from the cameras.
Will he even be able to step up on the stage without falling over?
CNN’s Lemon: Criticising Second Amendment Is “Part Of Being A Patriot”
Picking it apart “doesn’t mean you’re un-American, doesn’t mean you’re anti-gun”
CNN host Don Lemon argued Tuesday that it is a First Amendment right to criticise the Second Amendment and call for gun control, and that it is also ‘patriotic’ to do so.
In the wake of the shooting in Colorado, Lemon also claimed that the Second Amendment is not a right, rather it is a privilege, and picking it apart “doesn’t mean you’re un-American, doesn’t mean you’re anti-gun.”
“The Second Amendment doesn’t require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage,” Lemon stated, adding that mass shootings are “happening in our real life” not in pro-gun Americans’ “theater of the militia” or “in their role-playing.”
“You also have the First Amendment that people can love this country and then want to analyze and criticize the Second Amendment and the rest of the amendments and everything,” Lemon proclaimed.
“That’s your right under the First Amendment of the Constitution. So by criticizing the Second Amendment and wondering if there are things we can do to improve the situation when it comes to guns — doesn’t mean you’re un-American, doesn’t mean you’re anti-gun. It means you’re exercising your First Amendment,” Lemon further declared.
The CNN host claimed that picking apart the right to bear arms is “part of being a patriot” and an effort “to save lives.”
Singling out pro-Second Amendment politicians, Lemon demanded “stop playing politics with our lives… You know they’re going to continue to play politics with our lives because that is their whole shtick. It’s the same old song and same old dance while Americans are grieving.”
Lemon joined a host of other leftists who immediately called for increased gun control measures regardless of the fact that the shooter was identified as an anti-Trump Islamist from Syria and an ISIS sympathiser.
Tucker Carlson: Barack Obama Is A ‘Racial Arsonist’
He emerges “at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us.”
Tucker Carlson blasted Barack Obama as a ‘racial arsonist’ Tuesday for issuing a divisive statement in the wake of a shooting that left ten dead in Boulder, Colorado.
Obama, like scores of other Democrats, called for gun control citing ‘racism and misogyny’
The former president’s statement read “It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so. It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war.”
Carlson charged that Obama always emerges “at our most vulnerable moments to deepen the wounds that divide us.”
“He sows hate,” Carlson continued, adding “A guy who appears to be white shoots a group of white people and Barack Obama calls it racism. How exactly does that work? Can you speak slowly and tell us?”
Watch:
During the segment, Carlson also slammed Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about another recent shooting in Atlanta, suggesting that she used the incident to “make Americans hate each other more.”
“Law enforcement, Omar said, with zero evidence of any kind works to protect, quote, ‘The humanity of white mass murderers.’ What does that even mean? We have no idea, though obviously it is bristling with racial hostility,” Carlson said.
As we noted Tuesday, leftists on social media, many of them journalists, scrambled to delete posts after they falsely claimed the Boulder mass shooter, an Islamist from Syria who reportedly had ISIS sympathies, was “white.”
Photos Of ‘Kids In Cages’ Leaked From Inside Migrant Facilities
Images show hundreds of children crammed into ‘pods’ with no beds
Photos have emerged of illegal immigrants being held in squalid conditions on the border, squashed into holding ‘pods’ in large numbers.
Axios and Project Veritas obtained the images, which show a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility in Texas.
The media has been prevented from getting access to such facilities, which are now thought to hold more than 15,000 children.
The photos show hundreds of children laying crammed together on the floor of several different isolation pods.
These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) provided the photos to Axios in an attempt to bring more attention to the unfolding crisis.
James O’Keefe of Project Veritas has also reported that at least 50 of the children being held have tested positive for coronavirus.
O’Keefe’s source has also reported that “There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies,” at the facility in Donna Texas.
As we recently reported, the immigration crisis on the border is worsening every day, and reporters have demanded to know why they have not been given any access to facilities housing migrants, and why border officials have effectively been placed under a gag order.
In a statement issued Sunday, President Trump slammed the Biden administration and particularly the Department of Homeland Security for allowing the situation at the border to spiral out of control while simultaneously instituting a cover up by denying press access.
Appearing on Fox News Monday, Trump noted that the ‘cages’ for kids were originally built by the Obama administration, and those same policies are now being continued under Biden:
While Biden has said he will go to the border “at some point”, Kamala Harris, who appears to be taking on the duties of the president, burst out laughing Monday when asked if she was going to make a visit to any of the holding facilities:
With reports that the Biden administration may sequester hotels to place migrants into, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was grilled by reporters, one of whom demanded to know why illegal immigrants should be put up in hotels when the National Guard in Washington DC were left recently to sleep in garages:
