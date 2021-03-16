Coronavirus
Professor Warns Post-Corona Society is a “National Obedience Contest”
Says young people will suffer the most.
Norwegian psychology professor Charlotte Reedtz warns that our post-corona society has turned into a “national obedience contest” that will have a devastating effect on mental health for years to come.
Reedtz, a professor of psychology at the University of Tromsø, says that the adverse psychological impact of lockdowns have not been factored into any kind of cost/benefit analysis.
“The political landscape has changed to become a national obedience contest,” Reedtz told national broadcaster NRK. “We compete to have the strictest measures for the entire population in the whole country, as long as possible. And all this without having weighed the cost and effect of the measures you put in place against the costs and consequences.”
Reedtz went on to point out that the measures used to fight the pandemic will end up having a worse impact than the pandemic itself.
“We have a large increase in mental health problems, social and emotional problems, in a broad swath of children and adolescents. In many ways, we actually do much worse after all these measures,” she said.
Reedtz noted that young people will suffer the most.
“There is no doubt that it is children and young people who bear the brunt of infection control measures in Norway. And there are now many studies that show that both behavioural problems, concentration problems, loneliness, depression, and anxiety have increased greatly, both in younger and older age groups.”
The professor said that everyone had been “too obedient” and that they should “rebel a little.”
Norway has recorded only 640 COVID-19 deaths which is vastly fewer than many other European nations.
However, Oslo Municipality recently introduced new restrictions that saw schools shut down and people being banned from allowing more than two visitors into their homes.
As we highlighted last week, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told Newsweek that COVID-19 lockdowns are “the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years,” one of a number of experts to make that argument who have been largely shunned by governments.

Grammy Celebs Blasted Over Face Mask Hypocrisy
Seen kissing and hugging each other during ceremony.
Celebrities attending last night’s Grammy awards have been blasted for ignoring the very same face mask rules that many of them endorse.
Despite Los Angeles still being under a mask mandate, attendees removed their masks to take red carpet pictures with each other.
Every time an artist was given an award, they also got up on stage without masks before hugging and kissing others.
“There’s a mask mandate in Los Angeles where violations can carry a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail but apparently COVID isn’t a concern if you’re a celebrity at the #Grammys,” tweeted Robby Starbuck. “Celeb parties are no big deal but have a family party in LA and the mayor can turn off your power.”
There’s a mask mandate in Los Angeles where violations can carry a $1,000 fine or 6 months in jail but apparently COVID isn’t a concern if you’re a celebrity at the #Grammys. Celeb parties are no big deal but have a family party in LA and the mayor can turn off your power. pic.twitter.com/z1TFzKY5Lk
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 15, 2021
The behavior of the celebrities made a mockery of the socially distanced tables that were set out for the event.
As ever, it’s one rule for them and another for you.
Respondents questioned why they bothered wearing masks at all, with one remarking, “Mostly because it’s a performative precaution.”
I'm confused. #Beyonce is wearing a mask at the table but then she doesn't wear a mask when she gives her speech. What is the point of wearing a mask if they're going to take it off when they're giving a speech standing next to other people? #GRAMMYs https://t.co/GnYOdO6V2B
— missiongirl (@missiongirl4) March 15, 2021
So they wear a mask while sitting down at the Grammys and then remove it when they stand so they can go up to accept their award and while they stand and remove their masks they then hug people.😷
Where's the logic in this. 🤔
— V (@VISHALPRASAD) March 15, 2021
Did you see anyone at #GRAMMYs wear mask? Aren't these people the ones who preach this?
— Unlearn Yourself (@unlearnself) March 15, 2021

Video: Fauci And Chuck Todd Say More Pandemics Coming Because Of Climate Change
Slam Trump supporters for ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Appearing on NBC News Sunday Dr Fauci and host Chuck Todd declared that more pandemics are on the way because of climate change and “the globalisation”.
The pair also agreed that a ‘global health security network’ is needed going forward and that anyone planning to go back to their pre-pandemic life is being too hasty.
“I know there’s a lot of folks who think that due to climate change and due to the globalization in general, it’s inevitable, we’re going to deal with more and more viruses like this,” Todd declared.
Fauci responded “Let’s take global to begin with. We have to have a better global health security network of interconnectivity, of communication, of transparency.”
“So that we are talking to each other all the time and know what’s going on. We also have to have a continued investment in the science,” he said, adding “remain global in our interactions. As I have said so many times, a global pandemic requires a global response.”
Fauci also urged that people “need to resist the urge to say, ‘Oh, everything is going great.’”
Fauci added “Once you declare victory, you know that metaphor that people say, ‘If you are going for a touchdown, don’t spike the ball on the 5-yard line. Wait until you get into the end zone.'”
“We’re not in the end zone yet, and that’s one of the issues, that when you plateau, there is always a risk of a surge. That’s exactly what the Europeans experienced,” Fauci continued.
The pair also took issue with President Trump supporters expressing skepticism over the coronavirus vaccine.
First, Todd complained that Trump did not appear in a PSA with other former presidents, despite the fact that Trump wasn’t asked to take part.
Fauci described the findings of a NPR, PBS and Marist poll “disturbing,” adding “How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to make — would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration. It makes absolutely no sense.”
“What is the problem here?” Fauci continued, adding “This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people. How some groups would not want to do it for reasons that I just don’t understand. “
Fauci also said he couldn’t give a date as to when Americans might be able to schedule things like weddings:

Poll: Almost Half Of Trump Supporters Will Not Take COVID Vaccine
78% of Democrats believe that lockdowns must remain in place.
A NPR, PBS and Marist poll has found that almost half of President Trump supporters have no plans to take a coronavirus shot.
The survey found that 47% who identified as supporters of the former President say they will not choose to be vaccinated when the jab is made available to them.
Broadened out to Republicans on the whole, 41% said they wouldn’t take a vaccine, while only 11% of Democrats said they do on plan to get a shot.
Altogether, almost two-thirds of Americans say they have either already taken a vaccine, or plan to get one when they can.
The poll also provided some data on lockdowns, with around three-quarters of Republicans expressing the opinion that it is time for states to open up for the sake of the economy.
On the other hand, 78% of Democrats believe that lockdowns must remain in place as long as there is a health risk.
In an address watched by virtually no one again, Joe Biden claimed that all Americans will be eligible for a vaccine from May 1st.
Biden vowed that a phone hotline and a website will be set up for booking vaccinations, declaring “No more searching day and night for an appointment for you and your loved ones.”
Biden threatened having to reinforce stricter restrictions if people do not get vaccinated, noting “scientists have made clear things can get worse again.”
“If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track — please, we don’t want to do that again,” Biden added, also telling Americans “I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn… And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.”
Biden added that people need to “listen to Dr. Fauci,” who this week admitted there is no science behind continued lockdowns.
Biden declared that Fauci has “has assured us, the vaccines are safe. They underwent rigorous scientific review. I know they are safe.”
Lawrence Gostin, a health law professor at Georgetown University, told reporters that Biden “has no power to compel states to make vaccines available to everyone,” adding “Under US federalism, states have primary public health powers. The federal government’s health powers are limited under the constitution.”
