No Lockdown Sweden Sees COVID Deaths Plummet Quicker Than UK
Media still asserts “lockdown is working!”
While the media in the UK is asserting lockdown measures caused COVID-19 deaths and cases to plummet, Sweden saw an even greater drop off in deaths despite enforcing comparatively minor restrictions.
This morning, UK broadcaster Sky News declared “Lockdown is working! COVID-19 infection rate plummets in England.”
“One of the largest and most authoritative coronavirus surveys has found that infections are quickly falling in England, confirming that lockdown is working to suppress the virus,” states the report.
The report claims that vaccines aren’t a factor in the reduction in deaths and cases because they are observed across all age groups.
However, as Dr. Eli David highlighted, COVID deaths in Sweden began dropping off even sooner without the need for harsh lockdown measures.
The strict lockdown in the UK🇬🇧 was so effective that it stopped the spread of Covid in Sweden🇸🇪 as well 💪 pic.twitter.com/M12KVBibw5
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 17, 2021
“The strict lockdown in the UK was so effective that it stopped the spread of Covid in Sweden as well,” joked David.
In comparison to the UK, which imposed a full national lockdown in early January, Sweden refused to follow suit, only encouraging voluntary social distancing measures.
As we highlighted last October, health authorities in the Scandinavian country refused to follow the rest of Europe by imposing new coronavirus lockdown measures on their population, arguing that those beset by loneliness and misery of being isolated have suffered enough.
Despite all this, health authorities in Sweden are now considering a full lockdown for the first time due to what they say is a rise in cases over the last week.
“The proposals would let the government close shopping centers, gyms and restaurants, as well as impose new restrictions on theme parks, zoos and museums. There will be a new system to control social gatherings and public events,” reports Bloomberg.
Ministers Still Pressuring Boris Johnson to Introduce ‘Domestic Passports’ to Enter Cinemas, Live Events
While government ludicrously asserts vaccine will not be mandatory.
Ministers are still pressuring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce ‘domestic passports’ that would only allow those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine to enter venues such as cinemas, sports stadiums and even pubs and restaurants.
As we highlighted earlier this week, the British government denied for months that it was planning vaccine passports for international travel, but then did a 180 and indicated they were all but inevitable.
Authorities then also suggested that domestic passports could also be mandated that would prevent people who haven’t taken the coronavirus jab from entering cinemas, bars, restaurants and even shops.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly tried to dismiss the idea of a domestic vaccine passport on Monday, but in the same breath said that businesses would adopt an identical system anyway.
“I think that will be the route that we go down and that businesses will go down,” Johnson said on Monday, adding: “You are already seeing lots of business using the potential of rapid, on-the-day testing as well. I think that, in combination with vaccination, will probably be the route forward.”
According to the Times, ministers are putting pressure on Johnson to formally codify a domestic passport that would leave millions of people who don’t take the vaccine under indefinite lockdown.
“We’re talking about industries that are dying here. In terms of getting live music, theatre and other parts of the entertainment industry back on their feet, it seems an obvious thing to do once the majority of people have been vaccinated,” a senior minister told the newspaper.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also suggested over the weekend that immunity certificates may even be needed to enter supermarkets, telling LBC that the idea “hasn’t been ruled out and it’s under consideration, but of course you’ve got to make it workable.”
Some major companies have also suggested that they will begin to phase in a “no jab, no job” policy.
The notion that you will have to have taken a vaccine to even enter a shop to buy food renders ludicrous the government’s assertion that the vaccine isn’t mandatory.
If they follow through on these proposals, it will be mandatory for anyone who wants to live anything approaching a normal life.
Meanwhile, the prospect of literally having to have a ‘mark’ to buy or sell is definitely going to get the attention of fans of Revelation 13:17.
Supermarket Calls Police On Disabled Man For Not Wearing Mask, Tries to Make Him Wear Yellow Sticker
“It’s not law, she’s going to phone the police over a policy.”
British supermarket Morrisons called the police on a disabled man who was medically exempt from wearing a face mask after attempting to make him wear a yellow sticker.
Yes, really.
The clip shows the man involved in a confrontation with a security guard and staff as they try to make him wear the sticker.
The man calls them out by asking how a sticker could stop the spread of coronavirus.
When he refuses to wear the sticker, he is asked to leave the store as staff claim they are just doing their job.
“Weren’t they just doing their job in the Nazi Germany? Can you remember how they said that during the Nuremberg trials?”
The staff then call the police, although are unsure if they should be calling the ‘999’ emergency number.
The security guard says the yellow stickers are to “explain to other people in the store that you’re medically exempt,” despite this not being part of the law.
“It’s not law, she’s going to phone the police over a policy, you can’t phone the police over a policy,” explains the man, who ends up paying for his shopping and leaving before any police arrive.
According to the law, people do not have to answer questions as to why they are medically exempt and are not required to signal to others with any kind of sticker or badge that they are medically exempt.
The dark undertones of forcing disabled people to wear yellow stars hardly needs to be explained.
This underscores how the obsession with forcing people to wear face masks, despite their efficacy being disputed by numerous studies, is being abused to target the vulnerable.
Big Brother Watch asked Morrisons to apologize for the behavior of their staff, but the company is yet to respond.
"It's a bit totalitarian".
A supermarket is forcing those exempt from wearing masks, primarily disabled people, to wear *yellow stickers*. After this man politely refused, shop staff called the police + recorded him.@Morrisons will you apologise and stop this discrimination? pic.twitter.com/AP7hJzXjfE
— Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) February 17, 2021
Watch: COVID Enforcer Does ‘Happy Dance’ After Shutting Down Brewery
Clip of health inspector celebrating prompts calls for her to be fired.
A COVID rules enforcer was caught on camera doing a ‘happy dance’ after she shut down a brewery in California under false pretenses right before the Super Bowl.
The health inspector arrived at 11am last Sunday to close down Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, California because it didn’t have a food truck, preventing the local craft brewery from making any money on one of the most profitable days of the year.
The inspector told owner Bart Avery that he had to cease trading despite the fact that the brewery was only pouring draught beer to go therefore didn’t need a food truck.
After being “decimated financially and emotionally” by the intrusion, Avery then discovered security footage of the inspector performing a happy jig after she had issued the shut down order.
An LA County health inspector dances moments after ordering @BraveryBrewing to close. She ended up being wrong. Ruined BB's Super Bowl business. If your restaurant has been bullied/intimidated by LA County Health, DM me. @KFIAM640 @johnandkenshow @GaryandShannon @CalRestaurants pic.twitter.com/QQXJ2POG70
— stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 15, 2021
CCTV footage shows the inspector appearing to sanitize her hands before breaking out into a clapping and dancing routine in the same space where Avery’s customers should have been later on in the day.
The inspector’s boss called the company to apologize the next day, but many people on social media are calling for her to be fired.
“These government bureaucrats will celebrate your bankruptcy. They will laugh at us as we struggle to feed our kids. They get a paycheck regardless. Their lust for control [knows] no bounds,” tweeted UFC fighter Tim Kennedy.
“Bravery Brewery does so much for our local veterans. The Avery family are committed volunteers in the AV & have suffered financial hardships [because] of Newsom’s unsteady leadership,” remarked California State Senator Scott Wilk.
