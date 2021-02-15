Coronavirus
Government IS ‘Considering’ Vaccine Passports To Enter Pubs, Shops, Events
Globalist Blair continues to push for Rockefeller/Big Tech standardised vaccine passport
After months of denying there are any plans to introduce so called vaccine passports, the British government has now admitted that not only is it considering introducing them for travel, but also merely to gain access to events spaces, and even shops and pubs.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told LBC radio that the government is considering a domestic scheme to allow greater freedoms to those who can prove they have been vaccinated.
“It’s under consideration, but of course you’ve got to make it workable,” Raab stated:
“I’m not sure there’s a foolproof answer in the way that sometimes it’s presented, but of course we’ll look at all the options,” Raab added.
Raab’s comments come after vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi declared last month that any form of vaccine passport would be ‘discriminatory’.
A senior government source also told the Telegraph that the Government has been “very cautious about this idea that if you don’t have a passport therefore somehow your liberties are curtailed”.
“As Conservatives we should be instinctively concerned about that,” the source further noted.
Despite the repeated details, the government has continued to develop the vaccine passport system.
There are also reports that the government plans to issue exemptions for ethnic minorities, in order to avoid charges of xenophobia and racism.
Former Prime Minister, and arch globalist, Tony Blair has renewed his push for Britain to implement a standardised global vaccine passport while the country has the G7 Presidency.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Blair urged “We should plan for an agreed ‘passport’ now. The arguments against it really don’t add up.”
“The world is moving in this direction,” Blair added, saying that he “can’t see another way of this.”
“With my team at the Institute for Global Change, I have looked at this from every angle and come to this conclusion: there is no prospect of a return to anything like normal without enabling people to show their Covid status, whether that means they have been vaccinated or recently tested,” Blair proclaimed.
Blair also revealed that he is working with the World Economic Forum on its CommonPass initiative, a COVID passport scheme being pushed by a coalition of Big Tech companies, and that has received funding from the Rockefeller Foundation. The CommonPass is already being implemented by all three major airline alliances.
Blair previously declared that vaccine passports are inevitable and that “It’s going to be a new world altogether.”
Government Says Brits May Be Allowed to Sit on a Bench With Another Person
An incredible victory for freedom.
Next month, maybe, the government is going to allow us to sit down, on a park bench, with another person!
I can’t emphasize enough how big this is – they’re letting us sit down!
Thank you Big Brother!
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
Report: UK Government Could Grant Vaccine Exemptions to Ethnic Minorities
“Nervousness” over perception that mandating vaccine passports could be seen as racist.
The UK government could grant vaccine exemptions to people of color while simultaneously mandating vaccine travel certificates for everyone else in order to avoid accusations of racism, according to a report in the Spectator.
Despite repeatedly promising that ‘vaccine passports’ would not be required in order to fly, the government has been actively planning for their introduction.
After more than 324,000 people signed a petition opposing immunization passports, UK vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said that vaccines would not be compulsory and that, “We have absolutely no plans for vaccine passporting.”
That turned out to be a complete falsehood.
As the Spectator reports today, “Responsibilities have already been divided up between government departments to look at the idea. If approved, the Department for Transport will be told to draw up plans for a certificate infrastructure. And the NHS will be told to prepare to let people access their vaccine status when preparing for international travel.”
Sky News reports that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has already signed off on the proposal but that there’s a “nervousness” within government about when it will be announced publicly.
“The UK Government, like most nations, wants to open up international travel in a responsible safe and fair manner and we continue to be guided by the science,” a government spokesperson said. “We want to ensure there is an internationally recognised approach to enable travel and are working closely with international partners to do so.”
Part of this “nervousness” is based around the perception that mandating vaccines for travel could be seen as racist because suspicion of vaccines and poorer inoculation rates are commonplace within BAME communities.
The Spectator’s Lara Prendergast suggests that the government could get around this by granting exemptions to people from ethnic minority backgrounds.
“Polls say that about 85% of British adults are “likely” to take up the offer of a jab, but 15% have concerns,” writes Prendergast. “People who can’t have a vaccine for medical reasons might be granted an exemption. But will the wishes of others be taken into consideration, their rights protected, their religious views respected, if vaccine documentation is brought in? Inevitably it will be those already on the edges of society – people who often avoid contact with the authorities – who are pushed out further by the need to prove their immunological status. Vaccine refuseniks, according to Zahawi, “skew heavily towards BAME communities” which raises the prospect of vaccine passports deepening racial divisions – particularly if the Government decides to grant certain exemptions.”
Perhaps those who don’t wish to take the vaccine but still want to travel could merely identify as black, announcing themselves as “transracial” in order to secure the exemption.
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
Watch: Angry Mask Police Karen Confronts Grocery Store Owner
She’s not happy.
While Alfie Oakes is filming a commercial in his store, he is confronted by a customer over his beliefs about the mask mandates in Florida.
