Project Veritas Releases Leaked Video Of Facebook Execs Admitting They Are Too Powerful
Zuckerberg accused President Trump of working to overthrow the Republic
The latest exposé by Project Veritas reveals hours of video obtained by an anonymous Facebook insider with Mark Zuckerberg and other executives admitting that they ‘have too much power’.
Within the footage, some of which was shot before Biden’s inauguration, Zuckerberg also claims that President Trump “intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”
He also comments on the Capitol storming, proclaiming “It was troubling to see how people in this mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during [Black Lives Matter] protests.”
Perhaps this was before it emerged that the riot was mostly organised on Facebook?
Zuckerberg also fawns over Biden and Kamala Harris in the footage.
“President Biden already issued a number of Executive Orders on areas that we as a company care quite deeply about and have for some time,” Zuckerberg says, adding “Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other Executive Orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity.”
“We also have the first woman and the first person of color as our vice president in the history of our country…The swearing in of Vice President Harris really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of,” Zuckerberg also says.
The leak gives an inside look at the political agenda Facebook appears to be tacitly indoctrinating employees to follow.
Zuckerberg appears on the telescreen like Big Brother in 1984 informing his minions in ‘Victory Square’ what they should be thinking and feeling.
Project Veritas says that the Facebook Insider who leaked the footage still works within the organization and is willing to continue expose the company.
Despite the admission that they have too much power, Facebook continues to wield it in censoring any content it disagrees with, including Bible passages. The company hasn’t been so hot on cracking down on child porn though:
Spotify Wins Patent to Snoop on User’s Voice to Gauge ‘Emotional State’
Technology will also pick up background ambient noise.
Music streaming service Spotify has won a patent that will enable it to snoop on users’ speech and “background noise” in order to choose songs that best suit the listener’s “emotional state.”
Yes, really.
“Spotify has received a patent that will allow it to use speech recognition and sound analysis to assess a user’s demographic attributes, determine their emotional state, and even glean insight into their location,” reports RT. “The information will be used – hypothetically, at least – to pick the perfect song to play without requiring any conscious data input from the listener.”
Spotify applied for the patent back in February 2018 but it was quietly approved earlier this month.
In addition to demographic information, the technology will also scan for “intonation, stress, rhythm and the likes of units of speech” to determine the user’s mood. It will also be able to pick up ambient background noise in order to determine whether the user it at a party, using public transport or on a rural walk.
The technology will utilize the user’s emotional response to tweak its algorithm and perform better suited song suggestions in pursuit of a “positive metadata/emotional state.”
Spotify secured another patent back in October called “methods and systems for personalizing user experience based on [user] personality traits,” while also publishing a paper in July that detailed its plans “to link streaming behavior with brain scanning, genetic, and physiological data.”
The use of in-built microphones of cellphones to spy on users is by no means a brand new technology.
Android and Apple users are routinely asked to give permission to apps enabling them to access cellphone mics.
Academic Study Finds Big-Tech Elites Are In Their ‘Own Class’, Different To Rest Of Humanity
They really do think they’re better than you
An academic study carried out by researchers in the US and Germany has concluded that big-tech elites are completely different to all other people on the planet, and can be placed in their own class.
“Our research contributes to closing a research gap in societies with rising inequalities,” note the authors of the study from two German universities and the Ralph Bunche Institute for International Studies in New York.
The research centres around analysing language used in close to 50,000 tweets and other online statements by 100 of the richest tech-elites as listed by Forbes.
The researchers conclude that big-tech elites such as Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates display a ‘meritocratic’ worldview, meaning they do not see wealth as a source of their influence or success, but rather believe their innate abilities and more altruistic beliefs have enabled them to achieve power.
“We find that the 100 richest members of the tech world reveal distinctive attitudes that set them apart both from the general population and from other wealthy elites,” the study states.
The findings reveal that big-tech elites consistently talk about believing in democracy, being philanthropic, and helping make the world a better place for other people.
“Yet their position in a democratic system is contradictory – as a result of their enormous wealth, they have disproportionate influence over how discretionary income is spent,” the researchers note.
The researchers found that language used by the tech-elites regularly includes words such as ‘merit’, ‘distinct’, ‘excellent’, ‘value’, ‘virtue’, ‘advantage’, ‘superiority’, ‘worth’, ‘perfect’, ‘important’ and ‘significant’.
The researchers also note that “The tech elite may be thought of as a ‘class for itself’ in Marx’s sense – a social group that shares particular views of the world, which in this case means meritocratic, missionary, and inconsistent democratic ideology.”
The researchers noted that the study had limitations, ironically owing to the fact that they were not able to access language used by all the top 100 tech-elites because Twitter is banned in China.
The Twitter accounts they were able to access could also be managed by PR professionals and are obviously public projections of how the tech elites want to be thought of by the public at large, therefore the language used may be ‘strategic’.
Nevertheless, the findings go some way to explaining why big-tech elites are so inclined to censor and de-platform those who hold world views at odds with their own.
Orwellian Surveillance Hell Touted As ‘Future Of Tourism’
‘The new normal’
A CNN report published Wednesday details how Venice, Italy has created a disturbing monolithic surveillance grid to track and trace everyone who enters and leaves the city, and claims that this could be the ‘future of tourism’ in a ‘post-COVID world.
The article begins:
They’re watching you, wherever you walk. They know exactly where you pause, when you slow down and speed up, and they count you in and out of the city. What’s more, they’re tracking your phone, so they can tell exactly how many people from your country or region are in which area, at which time. And they’re doing it in a bid to change tourism for the better. Welcome to Venice in a post-Covid world.
The piece then explores how Venice has commandeered a huge warehouse and transformed it into a state of the art technological ‘control room’ to “track tourism” in the city.
The piece details how in the future the city limits could be controlled electronically, and visitors could be charged for access, but the most disturbing aspect is the fact that a Chi-com like surveillance mini state already exists in Venice.
Everything is being recorded at all times, and can be replayed, effectively giving officials a “time machine” that they can use to look back.
The report notes that “The system not only counts visitors in the vicinity of cameras posted around the city, but it also, in conjunction with TIM (Telecom Italia, Italy’s largest telecommunications provider), crunches who they are and where they come from.”
They know this by having access to cell phone data. Simple. But don’t worry because no ‘personal details’ can be accessed, the report claims.
Authorities know exactly which streets people are walking down, how fast they are moving, and whether they should be there or not, owing to COVID restrictions.
Venice’s creeping surveillance state started as a way of ‘protecting’ the city from damage and overcrowding. However, as the CNN piece clearly demonstrates, the architecture that already exists (and it exists across the globe) could easily be applied more aggressively with COVID justification.
Obviously, this is just the tip of the iceberg, in terms of the ‘new normal’ world.
With standardised and globally implemented vaccine passports being heavily touted as the future of travel, and other technology being developed at a rapid rate to allow the enforcement of social distancing and any other restrictions the powers that be require, it is not difficult to imagine where this is all heading.
As we highlighted back in October, Hitachi has developed similar technology, which includes cartoon fish swimming around inside the bubble. When the person violates social distancing, the fish escape.
The promo video brags that the technology “can even be deployed inside elevators” and Hitachi is “hoping to get the technology commercialized quickly.”
Given that numerous prominent people are insisting that social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions are here to say, it’s perfectly feasible to imagine a near future in which this technology is widely adopted.
China is already linking coronavirus rules to its onerous social credit score system, in addition to using AI to discipline its slave labor workforce, so the idea that people could be publicly shamed or punished for getting too close to others is a very real possibility.
