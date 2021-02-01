Project Veritas Releases Leaked Video Of Facebook Execs Admitting They Are Too Powerful

The latest exposé by Project Veritas reveals hours of video obtained by an anonymous Facebook insider with Mark Zuckerberg and other executives admitting that they ‘have too much power’.

FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Zuck/FB Execs Admit FB has "too much power"



HOURS OF VIDEO!



FB wants to “work … with [Biden] on some of their top priorities”



“Biden already issued a number of exec orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about”#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/KNd0BU7biP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

Within the footage, some of which was shot before Biden’s inauguration, Zuckerberg also claims that President Trump “intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

He also comments on the Capitol storming, proclaiming “It was troubling to see how people in this mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during [Black Lives Matter] protests.”

Perhaps this was before it emerged that the riot was mostly organised on Facebook?

Zuckerberg also fawns over Biden and Kamala Harris in the footage.

“President Biden already issued a number of Executive Orders on areas that we as a company care quite deeply about and have for some time,” Zuckerberg says, adding “Areas like immigration, preserving DACA, ending restrictions on travel from Muslim-majority countries, as well as other Executive Orders on climate and advancing racial justice and equity.”

“We also have the first woman and the first person of color as our vice president in the history of our country…The swearing in of Vice President Harris really stands as a reminder that despite the challenges that we are facing as a country, we all have so much to be proud of,” Zuckerberg also says.

The leak gives an inside look at the political agenda Facebook appears to be tacitly indoctrinating employees to follow.

Zuckerberg appears on the telescreen like Big Brother in 1984 informing his minions in ‘Victory Square’ what they should be thinking and feeling.

Project Veritas says that the Facebook Insider who leaked the footage still works within the organization and is willing to continue expose the company.

Despite the admission that they have too much power, Facebook continues to wield it in censoring any content it disagrees with, including Bible passages. The company hasn’t been so hot on cracking down on child porn though: