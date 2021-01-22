Biden Violates His Own Mask EO by Failing to Wear Mask For Photo-Op

Joe Biden violated his own executive order on the day it was signed when his family took part in a photo-op on federal property after removing their masks.

Hours after Biden was inaugurated, he sent out a tweet announcing that an order had been signed mandating masks on federal property.

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America,” wrote Biden.

Wearing masks isn't a partisan issue — it's a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That's why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It's time to mask up, America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

However, on the very same night, Biden and his family posed for two group photos at the Lincoln Memorial – one with masks and one without.

I love how they took a picture with their masks on and off as if that would be any better pic.twitter.com/RfAak5wQRI — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 22, 2021

Biden and eight other family members removed their masks for the second photo, flagrantly disregarding the new rule.

Biden also appeared the next day at the White House without a mask, once again violating his own executive order.

When Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the incident, Psaki dismissed the entire issue by claiming “We have bigger issues to worry about,” and asserting that it was acceptable because Biden was “celebrating.”

“It’s OK when we do it!”

Presumably, Americans can now ignore COVID-19 laws and restrictions by merely claiming they’re “celebrating.”

Peter Doocy just asked Press Sec Jen Psaki why Joe Biden was maskless at the Lincoln memorial just hours after signing an executive order requiring masks on federal property. Psaki hesitated, beat around the bush, then said "we have bigger issues to worry about." 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jaEhQDlfVe — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021

