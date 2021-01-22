Coronavirus
Biden Violates His Own Mask EO by Failing to Wear Mask For Photo-Op
Press Secretary: “We have bigger issues to worry about.”
Joe Biden violated his own executive order on the day it was signed when his family took part in a photo-op on federal property after removing their masks.
Hours after Biden was inaugurated, he sent out a tweet announcing that an order had been signed mandating masks on federal property.
“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America,” wrote Biden.
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021
However, on the very same night, Biden and his family posed for two group photos at the Lincoln Memorial – one with masks and one without.
I love how they took a picture with their masks on and off as if that would be any better pic.twitter.com/RfAak5wQRI
— Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 22, 2021
Biden and eight other family members removed their masks for the second photo, flagrantly disregarding the new rule.
Biden also appeared the next day at the White House without a mask, once again violating his own executive order.
When Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki about the incident, Psaki dismissed the entire issue by claiming “We have bigger issues to worry about,” and asserting that it was acceptable because Biden was “celebrating.”
“It’s OK when we do it!”
Presumably, Americans can now ignore COVID-19 laws and restrictions by merely claiming they’re “celebrating.”
Peter Doocy just asked Press Sec Jen Psaki why Joe Biden was maskless at the Lincoln memorial just hours after signing an executive order requiring masks on federal property.
Psaki hesitated, beat around the bush, then said "we have bigger issues to worry about."
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jaEhQDlfVe
— Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 21, 2021
CBS Medical Editor Says Americans Should Wear TWO Face Masks
But adds that wearing 3 may cause breathing difficulties.
CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says that Americans should wear not one but TWO face masks if they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19.
“Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit,” Hnida said.
Pointing out that football coaches and Joe Biden have been seen “double masking,” Hnida said, “Even in my own family, when we have outside contact — as limited as it may be — we double mask,” adding that “it’s something you may want to consider.”
However, the report warns that “three masks may be going too far, since that could interfere with the ability to breathe.”
“Like the way one mask does, except three times as bad, so that you actually asphyxiate,” commented Dave Blount.
As we previously highlighted, wearing two masks has become a preferred method of virtue signaling on Twitter, with leftists posting selfies to prove they’re a ‘doubleplusgood person’ for social media clout.
A question that repeatedly crops up in response is that if two masks are required to provide full protection, doesn’t this mean that wearing one mask, as Americans have been told to do for the best part of a year, is ineffective?
This past November, a landmark Danish study found that, as the Spectator reported, “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19.”
As soon as the study was released, legacy media outlets fell over each other to attack its credibility in a vitriolic manner strangely absent in response to studies that amplify the consensus narrative on COVID.
Meanwhile, more and more people appear to be wearing masks while doing vigorous exercise despite the fact that this can trigger serious respiratory problems.
For some, it appears that virtue signaling for dopamine is worth risking their own lives for.
Infectious Diseases Expert Says UK Lockdown is Not Working
Infections higher after lockdown went into place.
Infectious diseases expert Professor Steven Riley says current data shows that the national lockdown in the United Kingdom is not working.
Riley, who is professor of infectious disease dynamics at Imperial College London, cited a React study which shows “the prevalence of infection increased between 6 and 15 January,” after the national lockdown was announced on January 4.
“It’s long enough that, were the lockdown working effectively, we would certainly have hoped to have seen a decline,” said Riley.
The professor added that current research “certainly doesn’t support the conclusion that lockdown is working.”
As we highlighted last week, a peer reviewed study by Stanford researchers found that mandatory lockdowns do not provide more benefits to stopping the spread of COVID-19 than voluntary measures such as social distancing.
The researchers found “no clear, significant beneficial effect of [more restrictive measures] on case growth in any country.”
While numerous studies show that lockdowns have no impact on reducing the spread of viruses, an avalanche of data shows that they cost lives.
Academics from Duke, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins have warned that there could be around a million excess deaths over the next two decades as a result of lockdowns.
Thousands of doctors and scientists are on record as opposing lockdown measures, warning that they will cause more death than the coronavirus itself.
Amazon Offers to Help Roll Out of COVID-19 Vaccine Only After Trump Leaves Office
“Where were you a month ago?”
On Joe Biden’s first day in office, Amazon offered to help his administration speed up the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines, prompting questions as to why this didn’t happen under Trump.
“Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration,” Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon’s consumer unit, wrote on Wednesday in a letter to Biden.
NEW @NBCNews: Amazon has extended offer to President Joe Biden to assist with national Covid vaccine distribution.
In letter to @POTUS, Amazon Consumer CEO Dave Clark says "Amazon stands ready to assist you…”https://t.co/1DZ7apVy4H pic.twitter.com/DPoGi9yT4G
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) January 20, 2021
The company also requested that Biden move its 800,000 US employees up the priority list when it comes to taking the vaccine and noted that Amazon distribution centers are ready to be used as vaccination administering sites.
Given Amazon’s globally recognized efficiency in logistics, this prompted many to wonder why the offer wasn’t made at some point before a total of 400,000 Americans had died from the virus.
“Amazon suddenly offered to help the Biden Administration with the rollout of the vaccine… because “Orange man bad” was more important than caring for fellow Americans,” remarked Tim Young.
Amazon suddenly offered to help the Biden Administration with the rollout of the vaccine… because "Orange man bad" was more important than caring for fellow Americans.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2021
“Amazon was working with the CDC / Task Force to help with vaccine distribution during the Trump admin,” tweeted another respondent. “It finally finished and was ready to announce the help, but they waited for Biden to be inaugurated. So Biden could take credit.”
So… let me connect the dots for you:
Amazon was working with the CDC / Task Force to help with vaccine distribution during the Trump admin.
It finally finished and was ready to announce the help, but they waited for Biden to be inaugurated.
So Biden could take credit.
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2021
“Amazon is now offering China Joe help to get the vaccine out to America. So, in other words, Amazon chose to let Americans die instead of doing this during the Trump Admin,” commented another user.
Amazon is now offering China Joe help to get the vaccine out to America. So, in other words, Amazon chose to let Americans die instead of doing this during the Trump Admin.
— 🚂🇺🇸TheRealJaxon🇺🇸🚂 (@wolffshadow) January 20, 2021
“Where were you a month ago?” asked another.
This isn’t the first time that potentially vital developments in fighting COVID-19 were delayed with no other apparent reason other than to make Donald Trump look bad.
Nancy Pelosi was accused of deliberately delaying a COVID-19 relief bill for months in order to help Biden.
A biotech sector expert was one of many to also speculate that Pfizer deliberately delayed the announcement and release of its coronavirus vaccine until after the election so as to harm Trump’s chances.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Trump were embroiled in an on-off feud since 2015 and the clear majority of Amazon political donors favor Democrats.
