Doctor Who Demanded Mandatory Mask Law Pictured Partying Maskless on Boat Surrounded by Bikini-Clad Women
“It’s OK when we do it!”
The world’s so-called “hottest doctor,” who has repeatedly called for mandatory mask laws and social distancing, was pictured maskless partying on a boat in Miami while surrounded by bikini-clad women.
Mikhail Varshavski, known as ‘Dr. Mike’ online, completely contradicted his own advice by throwing a ‘super-spreader’ 31st birthday party for himself on November 12.
“A picture of Varshavski on a boat in Sunset Harbor surrounded by 14 other people — most of them bikini-clad women — has since done the rounds with his fans calling him out for hypocrisy,” reports the Daily Mail.
Another video shows the doctor massaging a woman’s neck on the deck of the boat while wearing a face scarf that isn’t even covering his nose.
Varshavski behavior is completely hypocritical given that he has repeatedly lectured others for ignoring social distancing and demanded mandatory mask laws to save lives.
“If by not wearing a mask you put other’s lives at risk it might make sense to make it mandatory. Wouldn’t you agree?” Varshavski tweeted back in June.
Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/15CrdJgIcA
— Cerno (@Cernovich) November 25, 2020
A month later, the doctor appeared on Fox Business and asserted, “Wearing a mask decreases the spread of this virus and that is of utmost importance for people’s health and the health of our economy.”
“So please, if you’re going outside in public and are going to be around other people, wear a mask,” he added.
During a YouTube interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Varshavski also said, “Social distancing is incredibly important. That’s how we control the spread of this virus.”
Varshavski has also appeared on CNN numerous times telling Americans to abide by coronavirus rules to which he is apparently not subject.
Varshavski’s fans savaged him after the embarrassing photos were leaked.
“You are supposed to be the example. I admired and respected you. Now that is all lost,” said one.
“I never cared about my health, I never trusted doctors before him, now I don’t know what to believe or do anymore,” added another. “I was able to bring my family back to reality only with the information and arguments he has provided in his videos.”
Apparently for Varshavski (and numerous other prominent figures as highlighted in the video below), it’s very much ‘do as we say, not as we do’.
Belgians Told Police Will Knock on Doors at Christmas to Enforce COVID Rules
“If there is a lot of noise, police will knock on doors.”
Belgians have been told that they can expect a knock on the door from police at Christmas if they are not properly following COVID-19 rules.
Yes, really.
Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden warned citizens that their Christmas parties will be interrupted by authorities if they make too much noise.
“If necessary, if there is a lot of noise, for example, the police will knock on doors,” she said.
Verlinden stopped short of saying police would be allowed to enter homes, but Belgians have been put on notice that they are being watched.
As we previously highlighted, police in the UK also said they wouldn’t hesitate to break up Christmas family gatherings if they thought corona restrictions were being violated.
“If we think there’s large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then police will have to intervene,” said West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson. “If, again, there’s flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.”
The statement was made despite the fact that under UK law, police can’t enter a home without a warrant.
The only exception is if they see someone behaving as if they are infected with COVID, in which case they can enter and have that person removed.
As we highlighted yesterday, the CDC is also warning Americans not to drink alcohol or engage in singing during their Thanksgiving celebrations.
Korean Air: “Real Possibility” That Airlines Will Mandate Passengers be Vaccinated Before Travel
World Economic Forum’s ‘Common Pass’ likely to be adopted.
Mirroring rhetoric from others in the industry, a spokesperson for Korean Air has said there’s a “real possibility” airlines will mandate passengers take a COVID-19 vaccine before being allowed to travel.
“South Korea’s largest airline has a similar message,” reports ABC News. “Jill Chung, a spokesperson for Korean Air, said Tuesday there’s a real possibility that airlines will require that passengers be vaccinated. She said that’s because governments are likely to require vaccinations as a condition for lifting quarantine requirements for new arrivals.”
Air New Zealand also issued a statement asserting that it would ultimately be “up to governments to determine when and how it is safe to reopen borders.”
Chung said that the Common Pass, a digital certificate that checks vaccine status, would likely be used. Common Pass is being developed by the World Economic Forum, which has called for using the pandemic as an opportunity to enact ‘The Great Reset’.
According to the WEF’s Karl Schwab, this will ultimately lead to an implantable microchip that will be able to read people’s thoughts, allowing authorities to check for criminal intent (yes, really).
“With the world coming closer to coronavirus vaccines and negative tests also becoming requirements for lifting travelers from self-quarantines in countries across the world, airlines are feeling the need for an effective system to screen passengers for vaccinations and tests,” Chung said.
When asked whether they would commit to a similar system, airlines in the U.S. were more reluctant, with American Airlines and Delta saying it was too early to say and a spokesman for Southwest saying the company “will continue monitoring public health information from the CDC, the latest scientific research, and insights from our internal and external experts to guide our operational policies as we work to support the well-being of our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As we previously reported, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce indicated his company will require passengers to take the shot before they are allowed to fly.
“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travelers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” he said.
However, there are some signs that the vaccine may not be required given the financial state of the airline industry and the fact that large numbers of people will refuse to take the shot.
IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac suggested that negative coronavirus tests would be prioritized over vaccine compliance.
“It would prevent people who are refusing (the vaccine) from traveling,” he said, adding, “Systematic testing is even more critical to reopen borders than the vaccine.”
Video: Biden Tells Americans It Is Their ‘Patriotic Responsibility’ To Mask Up
“I hope that we’re going to be able to have a united voice on the need to mask”
Joe Biden announced in an interview Tuesday that it is the duty of Americans to wear masks and abide by social distancing rules, and that doing so is ‘patriotic’.
During the appearance with NBC News, Biden said “I hope that we’re going to be able to have a united voice on the need to mask, socially distance, testing and tracing.”
“They’re critical, critical pieces to dealing with bringing down this virus in a more manageable place,” Biden added.
“The words of a president matter,” he continued, in a dig at President Trump’s refusal to dictate to Americans that they must wear muzzles.
“I think it’s critically important, I think it’s a patriotic responsibility to wear a mask, to socially distance,” Biden then declared.
Watch:
Biden’s comments come on the heels of both the head of the World Health Organization and numerous other prominent individuals asserting that rolling lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing and other restrictions are here to stay, even after the pandemic is over.
In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”
A senior U.S. Army official also said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”
