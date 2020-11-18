Coronavirus
Top Pathologist Claims Coronavirus is “The Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated on an Unsuspecting Public”
Says “masks are utterly useless.”
Top pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson told government officials in Alberta during a zoom conference call that the current coronavirus crisis is “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public.”
Hodkinson’s comments were made during a discussion involving the Community and Public Services Committee and the clip was subsequently uploaded to YouTube.
Noting that he was also an expert in virology, Hodkinson pointed out that his role as CEO of a biotech company that manufactures COVID tests means, “I might know a little bit about all this.”
“There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians, it’s outrageous, this is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public,” said Hodkinson.
The doctor said that nothing could be done to stop the spread of the virus besides protecting older more vulnerable people and that the whole situation represented “politics playing medicine, and that’s a very dangerous game.”
Hodkinson remarked that “social distancing is useless because COVID is spread by aerosols which travel 30 meters or so before landing,” as he called for society to be re-opened immediately to prevent the debilitating damage being caused by lockdowns.
Hodkinson also slammed mandatory mask mandates as completely pointless.
“Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever,” he said.
“Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue signalling. They’re not even worn effectively most of the time. It’s utterly ridiculous. Seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people – I’m not saying that in a pejorative sense – seeing these people walking around like lemmings obeying without any knowledge base to put the mask on their face.”
The doctor also slammed the unreliability of PCR tests, noting that “positive test results do not, underlined in neon, mean a clinical infection,” and that all testing should stop because the false numbers are “driving public hysteria.”
Hodkinson said that the risk of death in the province of Alberta for people under the age of 65 was “one in three hundred thousand,” and that it was simply “outrageous” to shut down society for what the doctor said “was just another bad flu.”
“I’m absolutely outraged that this has reached this level, it should all stop tomorrow,” concluded Dr. Hodkinson.
Hodkinson’s credentials are beyond question, with the MedMalDoctors website affirming his credibility.
“He received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the UK (M.A., M.B., B. Chir.) where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. Following a residency at the University of British Columbia he became a Royal College certified general pathologist (FRCPC) and also a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists (FCAP).”
“He is in good Standing with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, and has been recognized by the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta as an expert in pathology.”
In case the above video gets deleted by YouTube, a backup via Bitchute is available here.

Coronavirus
South Australia Revokes Lockdown After Revelation One Person Lied to Contact Tracers
Respondents slam decision to lockdown based on flimsy evidence.
South Australia has revoked its draconian lockdown, which banned people from even walking their dogs, after it was revealed that just one person lied to contact tracers.
The lockdown took effect yesterday and banned people from leaving their homes unless for emergency medical reasons or to buy food.
Police even confirmed via Twitter that people who walked their dogs outside would be in violation of the law, prompting a huge backlash.
Now just a day later, the lockdown is set to be revoked after authorities admitted that the one person who sparked the decision had lied to contact tracers.
“South Australia Premier Steven Marshall announced the explosive finding during a Friday press conference, saying that the individual in question purposely misled contact tracers,” reports RT.
“Though he told them he had visited a pizza bar linked to a local outbreak only once, he in fact worked at the establishment and had spent several shifts there during the period in question.”
The government has now acknowledged that the man, who was initially blamed for being a ‘super spreader’, had in fact not been the source of what authorities claimed was a super-infectious strain of the virus.
“Their story didn’t add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied,” said South Australia Premier Steven Marshall.
Maybe authorities should have confirmed the man’s story before announcing their draconian lockdown? Just a thought.
As of Saturday, the region will now move back into its previous lockdown tier, with many restrictions being lifted again.
Respondents on Twitter slammed the government for imposing the crippling lockdown on the basis of one erroneous case at a pizza place.
We need to understand the epidemiological reasons SA was put into lockdown based on fear over 1 transmission at 1 pizza place.
I'm struggling to understand why the govt made the decision it did. Were they really concerned thousands of people would be infected via pizza boxes?
— casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) November 20, 2020
I dunno. Imagine locking down an entire state because of one case, where the explanation was either “a new super strain of the virus” or “the guy was not honest”. Government equally to blame here??
— Rob McQualter 👁 (@rmcq) November 20, 2020

Coronavirus
AOC Wants Government “To Pay People To Stay Home”
Radical leftists within the Democratic party want forever lockdowns
Extreme leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted a new stunningly bright idea Thursday night, posting that “To get the virus under control, we need to pay people to stay home.”
Yes, that is correct, an elected representative seriously wants the government to pay Americans to force them to stay inside.
AOC followed up her deranged suggestion by declaring that Republicans are mad at her for the suggestion, but really voted to do the same thing earlier in the year.
Ignoring the fact that it was Nancy Pelosi who advocated the biggest coronavirus slush fund, AOC continued her diatribe:
This is yet more proof that radical leftists within the Democratic party will be pushing Biden to implement even more stringent lockdown restrictions if he manages to fend off Trump’s legal efforts and take office.
GOP Senator Rand Paul has vowed to fight such measures with impunity. On Thursday, Paul doubled down on his pledge, labelling lockdowns as “arbitrary.”
“Let’s hope, in this case, the court will intervene,” Paul said in an interview with Fox Business.
“I’ve been calling my governor for months ‘DWP,’ drunk with power, because he’s taken this power without any consent from the legislature,” the Senator noted, referring to his state of Kentucky.
“…the edicts that are coming from the governor, and from the governor of Michigan, they’re completely arbitrary,” Paul urged, adding “They’re not based in any kind of science. There is really very little objective science to prove that any of this works.”
“They’re theater,” he said. “If you look at the cloth masks, 97% of virus-sized particles go through a cloth mask, so we’re kidding ourselves.”
Coronavirus
Report: Government Spies Are Tracking Brits Movements To Check If They’re Complying With Lockdown
GCHQ spooks also tasked with waging war on ‘anti-vaccination conspiracy theories’
GCHQ spooks are monitoring the movement of British people minute by minute to check if they are complying with government restrictions, according to reports.
The London Telegraph (Paywall) reports that spies from Britain’s most secretive intelligence and security organisation, Government Communications Headquarters, have embedded a ‘cell’ within Number 10 Downing Street in order to provide Prime Minister Boris Johnson with real time information pertaining to the public’s movements.
Words we didn't expect to read in 2020:— Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) November 19, 2020
"GCHQ analysts have been given access to mobile phone data to track the public's movements during the national lockdown. The up-to-the-minute reports on compliance are passed to the Prime Minister"https://t.co/SKqk5uRw0z
The Daily Mail also reports on the development, which notes that GCHQ, normally tasked with spying on terrorists and foreign powers, has been turned on the British public to gauge whether people are following the COVID ‘rules’ or not.
The report notes that as well as tracking the movement of people, the spies are collecting information on “internet searches for holidays and jobs.”
A source told The Telegraph that the spying is aiding ‘better policymaking,’ concerning the coronavirus pandemic, and will be used in order to make a decision on whether the lockdown will be extended beyond December 2, even though Johnson insisted that it definitely wouldn’t.
The report also claims that the GCHQ has collected all the information from the maligned ‘Track and Trace’ app, and is ensuring that it is ‘anonymised’, so it cannot be accessed by ‘hostile states’.
The spy agency is also being employed to combat ‘anti-vaccination conspiracy theories’ being spread on social media, in relation to the pandemic.
Speaking anonymously to the London Times earlier this month, a source noted that “GCHQ has been told to take out antivaxers online and on social media. There are ways they have used to monitor and disrupt terrorist propaganda.”
The report noted that the spy agency was considering taking down websites and content that isn’t pro-vaccination, as well as ‘disrupting’ those creating the content by “using a toolkit developed to tackle disinformation and recruitment material peddled by Islamic State.”
GCHQ has previously been embroiled in controversy where spying on the public is concerned, as it was revealed in 2013 by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, that the agency was scouring all online and telephone data in the UK via a program code named ‘Tempora’.
