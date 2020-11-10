Coronavirus
Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will “Never” Return to Normal After COVID
Elite push for a “great reset”.
In his book Covid-19: The Great Reset, World Economic Forum globalist Klaus Schwab asserts that the world will “never” return to normal, despite him admitting that coronavirus “doesn’t pose a new existential threat.”
Breitbart’s James Delingpole unveils how Schwab is even more explicit in his book about the elite’s plan for exploiting the COVID pandemic than in his public statements.
Schwab has continually pushed for COVID to be exploited to push for a new world order, claiming, “Now is the historical moment of time not only to fight the… virus but to shape the system… for the post-corona era.”
However, he goes further in the book, making it clear that the financial elite will never allow life to return to normal, suggesting that rolling lockdowns and other restrictions will become permanent.
“Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal,” writes Schwab. “The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the ‘broken’ sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory.”
The globalist makes this assertion despite admitting that the threat posed by COVID pales in comparison to previous pandemics.
“Unlike certain past epidemics, COVID-19 doesn’t pose a new existential threat,” he writes.
Schwab makes clear that the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ or ‘The Great Reset’ will fundamentally change how the world operates.
“Radical changes of such consequence are coming that some pundits have referred to as ‘before coronavirus’ (BC) and ‘after coronavirus’ (AC) era. We will continue to be surprised by both the rapidity and unexpected nature of these changes – as they conflate with each other, they will provoke second-, third-, fourth- and more-order consequences, cascading effects and unforeseen outcomes,” he writes.
As Delingpole explains in his column, “The Great Reset” merely represents a re-packaging of the old globalist agenda which has been stuttering over the last decade.
Namely, technocratic dictatorial rule by a tiny elite, the “green new deal,” the gradual abolition of private property, a guaranteed minimum wage that will see jobs replaced by robots, a crackdown on personal liberties and curtailing freedom of movement.
As we previously highlighted, the idea that the world will never return to normal post-COVID is being pushed by the establishment across the board.
A senior U.S. Army official said that mask wearing and social distancing will become permanent, while CNN’s international security editor Nick Paton Walsh asserted that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent,” “just part of life,” and that the public would need to “come to terms with it.”


Coronavirus
UK PM Meets With Bill Gates To Discuss Implementing ‘Global’ Vaccine Program
Boris Johnson intends to use Britain’s presidency of G7 in 2021 to implement Gates Foundation’s “global approach” to “health security”
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently being criticised for imposing another lockdown based on questionable data, has met with Bill Gates to discuss implementing a global “health security” program using Britain’s G7 presidency to speed up the process.
Johnson met with Gates along with the CEOs of ten of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies to foment plans to roll out the vaccine for coronavirus.
Every CEO agreed to commit to providing “fair” access across the globe to the vaccine when it is ready.
Johnson said that the opportunity the G7 presidency in 2021 affords Britain will allow the nation to spearhead a global health plan developed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with the Wellcome Trust.
The plan was unveiled by Gates at the UN in September, where he called for overhauling big pharma’s capacity to manufacture “vaccines and treatments.”
Johnson hailed the effort as a “new era of collaboration for problem solving,” and “pandemic preparedness,” adding that it will be a “truly global endeavor”.
The Prime Minister said that world leaders should have heeded Gates’ warnings years ago, and must now work with his Foundation to prevent “something like [Covid-19] ever happening again.”
Gates noted that “the world needs a comprehensive strategy; a coherent approach to financing and manufacturing billions of doses of vaccines, tests and drugs; and a network to monitor for new threats.”
“We’re fortunate that Prime Minister Johnson has come up with a smart plan to do just that in the UK, and our foundation will continue to work with his government and others to make it a reality,” Gates added.
The British government is preparing to roll out the coronavirus vaccine on a level never before seen, drafting in the army to man vaccination centres at arenas, sports halls, and shopping malls.
It has been described as “the biggest logistical effort since the Second World War.”
Gates has previously declared that the world won’t return to normal until “a lot of people” take a second “super-effective” coronavirus vaccine that could be years away.
Last week, we Gates has forcast that a “best case scenario” for a return to normal would be the end of 2021, a date that was qualified with the proviso, “We still don’t know whether these vaccines will succeed.”
The billionaire has also suggested that governments need to ‘brainstorm’ ways of “reducing vaccine hesitancy,” in the face of anti-vaccine “conspiracy theories”.
Coronavirus
‘Hitler Is Smiling Up At Cuomo’: NY Governor Slammed Over ‘Gestapo’ Covid Restrictions
New directive dictates how many guests people can have in their homes
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was blasted Wednesday after he announced a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions that could see people prevented from spending the holidays with their own families.
Cuomo tweeted that “New York follows the science,” and labeled gatherings as a “major source of COVID spread,” announcing that private residences will be limited to 10 people or fewer people.
New York follows the science.
We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.
To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.
This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020
In a further tweet, Cuomo declared that businesses with a licence to sell alcohol, in addition gyms will also be forced to close at 10pm every night, beginning at the end of this week:
NYS is taking action to stop the spread in response to rising COVID numbers.
Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close at 10pm.
Gyms must also close at 10pm.
These new statewide rules will take effect Friday, 10pm.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020
In a third post, Cuomo proclaimed that “COVID is getting worse by the day,” and ordered people to “wear a mask” and “get tested”:
COVID is getting worse by the day.
All around the country.
The fall surge is here.
We are taking action but we need New Yorkers to do their part.
Wear a mask. Get tested. Follow all health guidelines. Take this seriously.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020
There is no indication of how any of this will be enforced, leading critics to suggest that the Gestapo may be coming to New Yorkers’ Thanksgiving dinners:
Gestapo coming to your thanksgiving gathering https://t.co/E6ucYd4VWL
— Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) November 11, 2020
Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh asked ““Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes?”
Where does Cuomo derive the authority to tell people how many guests they can have at their own homes?
Answer: From his own imagination. Please disregard this petty ridiculous tyrant. https://t.co/bTe0kTXWk6
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 11, 2020
Steven Crowder suggested that Hitler would be smiling up at Cuomo right now:
Hitler smiling up at Cuomo right now. https://t.co/bEZWspa86D
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 11, 2020
Others noted that Cuomo is hawking a book about responding to the virus:
I'm old enough to remember when you published a book just last month with this title:
"American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" https://t.co/nEiyGBeQke
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 11, 2020
Others wondered if Cuomo will be paying people’s mortgages, bills and rent:
Will you be paying mortgages? https://t.co/wxjyzJWNhl
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2020
Cuomo better start paying my rent and bills if he’s gonna try to tell me what I can and can’t do in my own house. 🤷🏼♀️
— Ashleigh 🎄❄️ (@xo_Ashhhh) November 12, 2020
Yea.. GREAT solution. Just as I was starting to get back on my fucking feet and catch up with all of my bills AND RENT.. now I’m going to go back to having no fucking job! If I end up homeless.. it’s on you Cuomo.
— Sasamariee (@Sasamariee1) November 12, 2020
Coronavirus
Here We Go: Biden ‘Scientific’ Advisor Wants ‘Strict As Possible’ Lockdowns
“The problem with the March-to-May lockdown was that it was not uniformly stringent across the country”
If he is elected, Joe Biden has promised to shut down the country again should ‘experts’ recommend him to do so, and that is exactly what one of Biden’s ‘scientific’ advisors is asking for.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, has joined Biden’s “special coronavirus transition advisory team.”
Osterholm told reporters Wednesday that he believes there should be a nation-wide lockdown for four to six weeks in order to effectively manage the number of new cases and hospitalizations from coronavirus.
“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments,” Osterholm said.
“We could do all of that,” he said.“If we did that, then we could lockdown for four-to-six weeks,” he added.
Osterholm has repeatedly called for lockdowns, and for stricter measures to ensure they are properly enforced.
“The problem with the March-to-May lockdown was that it was not uniformly stringent across the country. For example, Minnesota deemed 78 percent of its workers essential,” Osterholm co-wrote in the New York Times.
“To be effective, the lockdown has to be as comprehensive and strict as possible,” the piece urged.
As strict as possible presumably means forcing people to stay in their homes as European countries like Spain and France did earlier this year. Anyone travelling or just out on the street was required to have papers giving them permission to do so.
There is no scientific evidence that lockdowns bring down the number of cases or deaths from the virus. Indeed, the World Health Organisation has urged countries not to rely on such measures.
Unfortunately this provides the likes of Osterholm with an excuse to argue that lockdowns must be enforced with an iron fist.
Joe Biden has repeatedly signalled that he will gladly do just that:
“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”
Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/T9rJgTWcDN pic.twitter.com/bapv7Rui6U
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 23, 2020
