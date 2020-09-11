Entertainment
CNN Interviewed Netflix CEO, Failed To Ask ONE QUESTION About ‘Cuties’ Scandal
Global headlines about Netflix promoting pedophilia were not enough to spark CNN into doing journalism
Update: Netflix breaks silence on ‘Cuties’
With Netflix under the microscope of the entire world in regards to its release of a film that blatantly sexualizes children, CNN found itself talking to the CEO of the company Thursday, yet failed to ask one single question about the matter, instead lavishing praise on the company for championing “diversity”.
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings was interviewed on CNN by Newsroom co-anchor Poppy Harlow, who stuck to scripted questions that amounted to nothing more than an infomercial for the guy’s new book about Netflix’s corporate structure.
At one point Harlow even applauded Hastings for promoting more diverse programming then other streaming services.
Of course, very few people expect actual journalism out of CNN at this point, but it is inextricable to believe that the network was unaware of the global headlines concerning Netflix while its CEO was in their newsroom.
The streaming company is facing a mass boycott over the premiere of the film ‘Cuties’, which contains almost nude children twerking, in addition to a litany of other disturbing content that IMDB has warned is “lawfully defined as pedophilia.”
In case you believe everyone is just naive and didn't think this had anything to do with pedophilia: pic.twitter.com/z9IBpup2JV
— 𝗚𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗶𝗺 (@GhostJim4) September 9, 2020
Drop whatever you're doing and read this thread right now.
This putrid filth has received lavish praise from Rolling Stone, the New Yorker, the Independent and others.
I've never seen anything this transparently vile being promoted by the establishment.
These people are sick. https://t.co/vxM8U4EchL
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 10, 2020
No more clips but here is what else happens:
– an 11 year old girl takes a photo of her vagina and posts it online
– the 5 young girls take a turn at webcam porn
– a young girl tries to take a photo of a schoolboys penis
– an 11 year old girl finds a used condom and blows it up
— 𝗚𝗵𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗶𝗺 (@GhostJim4) September 9, 2020
#CancelNetflix has become the number one trend on Twitter:
Netflix condones Pedophilia.
Pass it on. #CancelNetflix
— Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) September 10, 2020
Are we really surprised that a company that would give contracts to Obama, Susan Rice and is partially owned by Soros condones pedophilia and child-twerking?#CancelNetflix
— DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) September 10, 2020
Top UK trend is #CancelNetflix
Amazing.
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 10, 2020
In addition, more than 600,000 people have signed a petition pledging to cancel their Netflix subscription.
It remains to be seen how the company will respond, however it previously apologised for using “inappropriate artwork” to promote the release. That was tame compared to the actual footage in the movie.
We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.
— Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020
In what can only be described as ‘peak 2020’, leftists, with the aid of the establishment media, are actually defending the movie:
They're all promoting it as a "coming of age" movie. Watch the clips. Hideous. pic.twitter.com/nYT64hKnta
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 10, 2020
"One bad taste poster."
LOL.
The media is literally promoting soft CP.
Vile.https://t.co/oPEwU6v3UO https://t.co/Cz48dujaRT
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 10, 2020
Netflix platforms a thinly veiled CP movie that overtly sexualizes children multiple times & numerous other things too gross that I don't even want to detail them in text.
Media: Look at those angry right-wingers! https://t.co/TI46zm2M2g
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 10, 2020
The Daily Beast is promoting pro-child sexuality film Cuties as 'This Month's Must-Watch' pic.twitter.com/rm8f9gv8hW
— Blocked by Netflix Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2020
The Telegraph is accusing Netflix critics of being 'anti-child sexuality' pic.twitter.com/KiWh0uRv1d
— Blocked by Netflix Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 10, 2020
Forbes defends the movie twice pic.twitter.com/IyUq25Tgof
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) September 10, 2020
Watching the left defend pedophilia is peak 2020. #CancelNetflix.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 10, 2020
Culture
Woke Authors Quit JK Rowling’s Agency After It Refuses To Cave To Trans Mob
“These clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view”
At least four authors have severed ties with the literary agency representing them and JK Rowling, after it refused to distance itself from remarks made by the Harry Potter author on transgender issues.
The authors, all identifying under the LGBTQIA umbrella, issued a joint statement resigning from The Blair Partnership that said “This decision is not made lightly, and we are saddened and disappointed it has come to this.”
“After J. K. Rowling’s — who is also signed to the agency — public comments on transgender issues, we reached out to the agency with an invitation to reaffirm their stance to transgender rights and equality.” the statement further explains.
“We felt that they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful.” the authors said.
In other words, the agency wouldn’t publicly condemn Rowling’s opinions on biological sex.
“Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.” the authors further wrote.
In a statement of response, The Blair Partnership wrote “We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech. Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views.”
“To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view,” the agency shot back.
It’s somewhat unsurprising that the agency backed Rowling, given that the Harry Potter books are a tad more popular than the Trans Teen Survival Guide and other virtually unknown titles published by the four woke authors.
The development comes a week after staff at Publishing house Hachette threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.
The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.
Hachette is backing Rowling, having issued a statement saying “We are proud to publish JK Rowling’s children’s fairy tale The Ickabog. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of publishing.”
If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
Dress however you please.
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019
Entertainment
Publishing Staff Threaten To Quit Unless JK Rowling’s New Book Is Canceled
Woke outrage mob protesting author’s assertion that there are only two genders.
Staff at Publishing house Hachette have threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.
The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.
If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
Dress however you please.
Call yourself whatever you like.
Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.
Live your best life in peace and security.
But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019
The Mail further reported that the publishing staffers “said they were opposed to her comments and wanted to show support for the trans lobby.”
“These staff are all very ‘woke’, mainly in their twenties and early thirties, and apparently it is an issue they feel very strongly about.” the report adds.
According to an ‘insider’ “It was a handful of staff, and they are entitled to their views. If they were being asked to edit a book on domestic abuse, and they were a survivor of domestic abuse, of course they would never be forced to work on it. But this is a children’s fairy tale. It is not the end of the world. They will all be having chats with their managers.”
Hachette is backing Rowling, having issued a statement saying “We are proud to publish JK Rowling’s children’s fairy tale The Ickabog. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of publishing.”
“We fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to express their own thoughts and beliefs. That’s why we never comment on our authors’ personal views and we respect our employees’ right to hold a different view.” the company added.
“We will never make our employees work on a book whose content they find upsetting for personal reasons, but we draw a distinction between that and refusing to work on a book because they disagree with an author’s views outside their writing, which runs contrary to our belief in free speech.” the statement also noted.
clownworld
Cringe Celebrity ‘I Take Responsibility’ Video Relentlessly Mocked
Woke website demands visitors ‘take responsibility’ for a choice of racism related issues and ‘make it better’.
A host of Hollywood celebrities have once again come together to pretentiously lecture everyone else with a cringe video in which they declare they ‘take responsibility’ for a host of previous sins including ‘remaining silent’ and ‘turning a blind eye’ to ‘unfair stereotypes’ and ‘police brutality’.
The video, produced by leftist group Campaign Zero, features Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, and Sarah Paulson, along with a host of other virtue signalling TV actors you’ve probably seen but don’t really know the names of.
Watch (warning, it’s cringe factor 10):
The video claims that “black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” and that a range of activities such as going for a jog or sleeping “should not be a death sentence.”
Aaron Paul also decrees that “cops must be prosecuted, they are murderers.”
The comments on the YouTube version of the video were turned off after a massive backlash ensued.
An accompanying website, itakeresponsibility.org, can only be accessed after visitors genuflect and self-flagellate by choosing a sin they have committed from a handy drop down menu, and then vow to ‘make it better’ by choosing a solution.
The list of sins includes ‘denying white privilege exists’ and ‘saying “I Don’t see color”‘:
Visitors do have the option to ‘skip the pledge’ if they scroll down, but the only reward waiting is the cringe video.
The campaign was roundly mocked, with British comedian Ricky Gervais leading the way, noting the total lack of diversity in the video:
Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020
Fact: There are more celebrities in this video (12) than there were unarmed black people shot by police in 2019 (9). https://t.co/bSmb3RMUAM
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2020
RACISM SOLVED https://t.co/PxYsiUWoi0
— Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) June 11, 2020
Okay here’s the game. It’s the Cringe Challenge. Watch this celebrity PSA for as long as you can until the cringe overwhelms you and you have to stop because the secondhand embarrassment is too painful. Post your time in the comments. I got 47 seconds.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2020
There should be a game to see how much of this you can sit through. I made it six seconds and was quite impressed with myself. https://t.co/vqS1kQAllZ
— Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 11, 2020
This ritual of self-flagellation is beyond bad comedy. They might as well be walking barefoot in the streets wearing sackcloth and ashes. https://t.co/kCSAIppu2q
— Brother Q. (@andraydomise) June 11, 2020
man it sucks they denied my submission :/ #ITakeResponsibility @KeshaRose @KristenBell @aaronpaul_8 @DebraMessing pic.twitter.com/vbIVZF9oZ9
— “good” cops are complicit (@RIPWaluigi) June 11, 2020
#ITakeResponsibility? Are they acting in this PSA? Did black people ask for this? Can someone help me understand?
— Jamin Keene (@JaminKCreates) June 11, 2020
Turns out the celebs behind the #ITakeResponsibility video got it a bit wrong and want to apologise.
Let’s hear them out…. pic.twitter.com/mpVyhLZAaP
— Greta Lee Jackson (@gretaleejackson) June 12, 2020
Suddenly announcing that you'll stop making racist jokes raises a LOT of questions. #itakeresponsibility
— Brad Stephenson 🏳️🌈 (@Shuttlecock) June 11, 2020
This was my auditon tape for the #ITakeResponsibility PSA. Sadly, I did not get the part. pic.twitter.com/vpxX5UDEtV
— Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) June 11, 2020
Rich people from the entertainment industry speaking against privilege, inequality and division is about as ridiculous as it gets. Your industry is the problem. #defundtheentertainmentindustry #itakeresponsibility https://t.co/89mu3TqlkF
— Kristi (@Kristi33246035) June 11, 2020
Trending
-
Coronavirus2 days ago
Quebec City Says it Will Isolate “Uncooperative” Citizens in Secret Corona Facility
-
Culture20 hours ago
IMDB Parental Warning For Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Says Scenes in Movie are “Lawfully Defined as Pedophilia”
-
Coronavirus3 days ago
Sweden Close To Victory Over Coronavirus; Never Had A Lockdown Or Mask Mandate
-
Culture23 hours ago
Nexflix’s ‘Cuties’ is Even Worse Than the Trailer
-
Black Lives Matter2 days ago
Professor on Antifa Execution of Trump Supporter in Portland: “He Killed a Fascist. I See Nothing Wrong With It”
-
Politics3 days ago
Zuckerberg: Americans Need to Accept Election Result Could Take Weeks to be Confirmed
-
Black Lives Matter4 days ago
Video: Black Woman Confronts Antifa Rioters, Claiming They Called Her Racial Slur
-
Coronavirus4 days ago
Lockdown Advocate Who Predicted 10 Million Dead in U.S. From Coronavirus Raises $80 Million in Fundraising For Online Learning Course