CNN Interviewed Netflix CEO, Failed To Ask ONE QUESTION About ‘Cuties’ Scandal

Global headlines about Netflix promoting pedophilia were not enough to spark CNN into doing journalism

Published

1 hour ago

on

Screenshot

Update: Netflix breaks silence on ‘Cuties’

With Netflix under the microscope of the entire world in regards to its release of a film that blatantly sexualizes children, CNN found itself talking to the CEO of the company Thursday, yet failed to ask one single question about the matter, instead lavishing praise on the company for championing “diversity”.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings was interviewed on CNN by Newsroom co-anchor Poppy Harlow, who stuck to scripted questions that amounted to nothing more than an infomercial for the guy’s new book about Netflix’s corporate structure.

At one point Harlow even applauded Hastings for promoting more diverse programming then other streaming services.

Of course, very few people expect actual journalism out of CNN at this point, but it is inextricable to believe that the network was unaware of the global headlines concerning Netflix while its CEO was in their newsroom.

The streaming company is facing a mass boycott over the premiere of the film ‘Cuties’, which contains almost nude children twerking, in addition to a litany of other disturbing content that IMDB has warned is “lawfully defined as pedophilia.”

#CancelNetflix has become the number one trend on Twitter:

In addition, more than 600,000 people have signed a petition pledging to cancel their Netflix subscription.

It remains to be seen how the company will respond, however it previously apologised for using “inappropriate artwork” to promote the release. That was tame compared to the actual footage in the movie.

In what can only be described as ‘peak 2020’, leftists, with the aid of the establishment media, are actually defending the movie:

Woke Authors Quit JK Rowling’s Agency After It Refuses To Cave To Trans Mob

“These clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view”

Published

3 months ago

on

23 June, 2020

Steve Watson

John Phillips/Getty Images

At least four authors have severed ties with the literary agency representing them and JK Rowling, after it refused to distance itself from remarks made by the Harry Potter author on transgender issues.

The authors, all identifying under the LGBTQIA umbrella, issued a joint statement resigning from The Blair Partnership that said “This decision is not made lightly, and we are saddened and disappointed it has come to this.”

“After J. K. Rowling’s — who is also signed to the agency — public comments on transgender issues, we reached out to the agency with an invitation to reaffirm their stance to transgender rights and equality.” the statement further explains.

“We felt that they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful.” the authors said.

In other words, the agency wouldn’t publicly condemn Rowling’s opinions on biological sex.

“Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed.” the authors further wrote.

In a statement of response, The Blair Partnership wrote “We support the rights of all of our clients to express their thoughts and beliefs, and we believe in freedom of speech. Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views.”

“To reiterate, we believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view,” the agency shot back.

It’s somewhat unsurprising that the agency backed Rowling, given that the Harry Potter books are a tad more popular than the Trans Teen Survival Guide and other virtually unknown titles published by the four woke authors.

The development comes a week after staff at Publishing house Hachette threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.

The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.

Hachette is backing Rowling, having issued a statement saying “We are proud to publish JK Rowling’s children’s fairy tale The Ickabog. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of publishing.”

Publishing Staff Threaten To Quit Unless JK Rowling’s New Book Is Canceled

Woke outrage mob protesting author’s assertion that there are only two genders.

Published

3 months ago

on

18 June, 2020

Steve Watson

Screenshot / composite

Staff at Publishing house Hachette have threatened to quit unless the company cancels its association with JK Rowling and scraps plans to publish her new book because they argue the author is ‘transphobic’.

The Daily Mail reported that “Staff in the children’s department at Hachette announced they were no longer prepared to work on the book” over Rowling’s recent assertions that biological sex is real and that there are only two genders.

The Mail further reported that the publishing staffers “said they were opposed to her comments and wanted to show support for the trans lobby.”

“These staff are all very ‘woke’, mainly in their twenties and early thirties, and apparently it is an issue they feel very strongly about.” the report adds.

According to an ‘insider’ “It was a handful of staff, and they are entitled to their views. If they were being asked to edit a book on domestic abuse, and they were a survivor of domestic abuse, of course they would never be forced to work on it. But this is a children’s fairy tale. It is not the end of the world. They will all be having chats with their managers.”

Hachette is backing Rowling, having issued a statement saying “We are proud to publish JK Rowling’s children’s fairy tale The Ickabog. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of publishing.”

“We fundamentally believe that everyone has the right to express their own thoughts and beliefs. That’s why we never comment on our authors’ personal views and we respect our employees’ right to hold a different view.” the company added.

“We will never make our employees work on a book whose content they find upsetting for personal reasons, but we draw a distinction between that and refusing to work on a book because they disagree with an author’s views outside their writing, which runs contrary to our belief in free speech.” the statement also noted.

Cringe Celebrity ‘I Take Responsibility’ Video Relentlessly Mocked

Woke website demands visitors ‘take responsibility’ for a choice of racism related issues and ‘make it better’.

Published

3 months ago

on

12 June, 2020

Steve Watson

Screenshot composite

A host of Hollywood celebrities have once again come together to pretentiously lecture everyone else with a cringe video in which they declare they ‘take responsibility’ for a host of previous sins including ‘remaining silent’ and ‘turning a blind eye’ to ‘unfair stereotypes’ and ‘police brutality’.

The video, produced by leftist group Campaign Zero, features Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, and Sarah Paulson, along with a host of other virtue signalling TV actors you’ve probably seen but don’t really know the names of.

Watch (warning, it’s cringe factor 10):

The video claims that “black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” and that a range of activities such as going for a jog or sleeping “should not be a death sentence.”

Aaron Paul also decrees that “cops must be prosecuted, they are murderers.”

The comments on the YouTube version of the video were turned off after a massive backlash ensued.

An accompanying website, itakeresponsibility.org, can only be accessed after visitors genuflect and self-flagellate by choosing a sin they have committed from a handy drop down menu, and then vow to ‘make it better’ by choosing a solution.

The list of sins includes ‘denying white privilege exists’ and ‘saying “I Don’t see color”‘:

Visitors do have the option to ‘skip the pledge’ if they scroll down, but the only reward waiting is the cringe video.

The campaign was roundly mocked, with British comedian Ricky Gervais leading the way, noting the total lack of diversity in the video:

