Coronavirus
Quebec City Says it Will Isolate “Uncooperative” Citizens in Secret Corona Facility
Health officials also visiting homes to take away people who violate quarantine.
Authorities in Quebec City, Canada have announced they will isolate “uncooperative” citizens in a coronavirus facility, the location of which remains a secret.
During a press conference, Dr. Jacques Girard, who heads the Quebec City public health authority, drew attention to a case where patrons at a bar were ordered to wait until their COVID-19 tests came back, but disregarded the command and left the premises before the results came back positive.
This led to them being deemed “uncooperative” and forcibly interned in a quarantine facility.
“[W]e may isolate someone for 14 days,” Girard said during the press conference. “And it is what we did this morning…forced a person to cooperate with the investigation…and police cooperation was exceptional.”
The health official then outlined how the state is also tracking down people for violating their home quarantine and forcibly removing them to the secret facility.
“Because we have had people isolated at home. And then, we saw the person was not at home. So, we went to their home, and then told them, we are isolating you where we want you to be,” said Girard.
“Six other Quebec City bars “known to have been frequented by Kirouac regulars” are now being examined by public health officials,” reports the RAIR Foundation.
“It should be noted that it is not being claimed that anyone is actually sick from the coronavirus. But the state has the power to force a citizen into isolation anyway.”
As we previously highlighted, the government of New Zealand announced similar measures, saying that they will put all new coronavirus infectees and their close family members in “quarantine facilities.”
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
ALERT!
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.
I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.
Also, I urgently need your financial support here.
———————————————————————————————————————
Coronavirus
Australia: Corona Cops Arrest Grandma Sitting in Park For Not Wearing a Mask
Draconian enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown accelerates.
Yet another shock video out of Australia shows police enforcing coronavirus rules by arresting an elderly woman sitting on a park bench for not wearing a mask.
“This is unlawful, on what grounds am I under arrest?” asks the woman.
An officer then walks around the back of the bench and snatches her friend’s phone away, preventing her from filming the encounter.
The woman is told that she is being arrested for failing to provide her name and address.
Australian Police wanting to arrest 2 elderly women sitting in a park, watch as one of the Police officers grabs the women’s phone as she is recording. pic.twitter.com/w9mOqThiHk
— DJ SPIRAL (@DJSPIRAL_) September 7, 2020
However, as we have seen in numerous other instances, this is just part of the enforcement of coronavirus rules.
Once a person has been targeted for not wearing a mask or violating any other coronavirus rule, they are asked to provide a name and address so they can be fined.
If they refuse to do so, they are then arrested.
Another video we reported on shows a young woman being dragged to the ground and manhandled by a police officer for not wearing a mask.
Wait till Chinese-made vaccines are mandatory. pic.twitter.com/aLPb7297tL
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 10, 2020
Citizens of the state of Victoria in Australia have been subjected to one of the most draconian COVID-19 lockdowns in the developed world.
As we highlighted yesterday, a journalist was dragged to the ground and arrested merely for covering an anti-lockdown protest.
A pregnant woman was also arrested in front of her children in her own home for posting about an anti-lockdown protest on Facebook.
Authorities have also given themselves the power to have police remove children from the custody of their parents in order to ensure compliance with coronavirus rules.
Police in Melbourne also announced that they would be using surveillance drones to catch people who don’t wear masks and to keep track of cars that travel further than 5km from home.
Authorities have also been given the power to enter people’s homes without a warrant and perform quarantine spot checks.
Police claim they arrested me for not moving when the Police Commander asked me to.
Problem is, he NEVER asked me anything.
He just ordered the ARREST of a journalist because he doesn't like what I report.
RT the truth. #AviYemini
WATCH the full vid👉 https://t.co/6EoL6gD7Dq pic.twitter.com/qQt0DdtPfW
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 8, 2020
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
ALERT!
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.
I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.
Also, I urgently need your financial support here.
———————————————————————————————————————
Coronavirus
Corona ‘Marshals’ to Patrol UK Cities to Enforce Social Distancing
Newly empowered jobsworths to hunt for COVID violators.
A new enforcement team of ‘Coronavirus Marshals’ will be employed by the government to patrol cities in order to police social distancing, the UK government has announced.
Last night Downing Street unveiled new lockdown measures making it illegal for people to gather in groups of more than six from Monday onwards.
The rise in COVID-19 cases has been blamed on young people gathering for social events.
This will be tackled by newly empowered ‘Marshals’ and ‘Environmental Health Officers’ who will roam the streets looking for people violating social distancing rules.
“We will launch a register of newly qualified and recently retired Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) so that Local Authorities can recruit more quickly and fill any gaps. In addition, we will introduce COVID-19 Secure Marshals to help local authorities support social distancing in towns and city centres,” a statement said.
Businesses will also now be mandated to enter customers into NHS ‘track and trace’ databases and keep the data for 21 days.
PM Boris Johnson says "Covid-secure marshals" will help local authorities "ensure social distancing in town and city centres"
Updates: https://t.co/NXm773xIiU pic.twitter.com/xWoKeqUTpc
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 9, 2020
The new measures were brought in despite the fact that coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations have completely flatlined.
As Toby Young explains, the rise in coronavirus cases is purely down to the fact that many more tests are being done and they’re picking up false positives.
There have been 1.3 million coronavirus tests in the UK in the past week alone, compared to just 95,188 in the first week of April.
Despite this crucial factor, nightly news broadcasts are solely focusing on the case numbers to hysterically fearmonger about a “second wave” that just isn’t happening in reality.
"Second wave". pic.twitter.com/ATC22nzjfr
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 9, 2020
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
ALERT!
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.
I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.
Also, I urgently need your financial support here.
———————————————————————————————————————
Coronavirus
Spain: Citizens Stop Police From Arresting a Woman For Not Wearing a Mask
Onlookers remove their masks in solidarity.
A video out of Spain shows citizens preventing police from arresting a woman for not wearing a face mask.
The clip shows officers attempting to pull the older woman away from the crowd, but they manage to wrestle her away from the cops.
“In Spain, police tried to arrest a woman for not wearing a mask. Dozens of people took off their masks and then helped the woman,” states the description accompanying the video.
As we highlighted yesterday, Spanish authorities are using low-flying helicopters fitted with loudspeakers to enforce COVID-19 curfew rules on beaches.
We also previously reported on the case of two women in Spain who were beaten by police for not properly wearing their masks.
A protest in Madrid against Spain’s coronavirus laws, which require people to wear face masks everywhere, both inside and outside, drew thousands of demonstrators on Saturday.
Global Uprising – Spain Fights Back!
Thousands Rally in Madrid against their corrupt Socialist Govt's tyrannical Corona restrictions.
Same pictures everywhere – bludgeoning peaceful people demonstrating against restrictions that infringe on their rights & harm their economy. pic.twitter.com/R4Hw7lJSF0
— Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 8, 2020
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
ALERT!
In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.
I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.
Also, I urgently need your financial support here.
———————————————————————————————————————
Trending
-
Coronavirus2 days ago
Sweden Close To Victory Over Coronavirus; Never Had A Lockdown Or Mask Mandate
-
Politics7 days ago
Video: Students Think Trump’s Second Term Plans Are Great… When Told They Are Biden’s
-
Politics2 days ago
Zuckerberg: Americans Need to Accept Election Result Could Take Weeks to be Confirmed
-
Coronavirus7 days ago
COVID Hysteria: Students Excluded For Turning Their Heads in Class
-
Black Lives Matter3 days ago
Video: Black Woman Confronts Antifa Rioters, Claiming They Called Her Racial Slur
-
Politics6 days ago
Washington Post: Election Result Will “Spark Violence” Unless It’s a Biden Landslide
-
Coronavirus7 days ago
Ohio Department of Health Partners With FEMA to Create “Sheltering Facilities” For People Exposed to COVID
-
Black Lives Matter8 hours ago
Professor on Antifa Execution of Trump Supporter in Portland: “He Killed a Fascist. I See Nothing Wrong With It”