Coronavirus
Reddit Leftists Celebrate Police Putting Woman in Chokehold For Not Wearing a Face Mask
They suddenly don’t care about police brutality.
Leftists on Reddit suddenly dropped all concerns about police brutality to celebrate a video of a woman in Australia being put in a chokehold by a cop because she wasn’t wearing a face mask outside.
We reported on the shocking video yesterday, which shows a police officer in Melbourne grab the woman by the throat, wrestle her to the ground and sit on her while maintaining the chokehold, all for the ‘crime’ of violating lockdown law.
The footage is bad enough and follows other incidents where police in the region have enforced the state of Victoria’s draconian new curfew and lockdown law with physical force.
Wait till Chinese-made vaccines are mandatory. pic.twitter.com/aLPb7297tL
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 10, 2020
However, many of the same leftists who have been decrying police brutality for the past two months plus, in some cases protesting and rioting against it, apparently think police brutality is just fine when enforcing COVID-19 lockdowns.
A post on the subreddit called ‘Justice Served’ currently has over 35,000 upvotes and is entitled “This is how the Australian police will deal with you if you treat public health and safety directives as a threat to your masculinity or nutjob conspiracy.”
Respondents to the video reacted with glee to video of the woman being choked to the ground.
The top pinned post on the Subreddit r/JusticeServed is of a cop holding a woman by the neck and body slamming her for not wearing a mask
"Justice"https://t.co/o9hwI1Xela pic.twitter.com/6lAENbadaI
— Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 11, 2020
“Every anti-masker deserves this. Stand Your Ground rules should apply to interactions with them as they are threat to others,” responded one.
“Wish my country would enforce masks like this. Maybe then we would not lead the world in covind deaths,” added another.
“Ughhh. We need some of that energy here in the states,” said another.
Numerous other respondents defended the male police officer and claimed that he didn’t have the woman in a chokehold.
“People on here are saying the cop isn’t choking her if she is able to say she’s being choked is pretty much the same as when people defended the George Floyd cops because they claimed, if he can say he can’t breathe then he can breathe,” remarked one poster.
One wonders if their reaction would have been the same if the person on the receiving end of the chokehold had been an African-American career criminal who was high on Fentanyl and had just committed fraud.
I very much doubt it.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
——————————————————————————————————————-
Coronavirus
Melbourne: Coronavirus Checkpoints to Ensure Workers Allowed to Leave Their Homes
Strict COVID control measures keep track of travelers.
As part of its strict new lockdown law, authorities in Melbourne have set up highway checkpoints at which residents have their papers scrutinized to ensure they’re allowed to leave their homes.
Earlier this month, a “state of disaster” was declared in the state of Victoria, imposing an 8pm to 5am curfew on residents, some of whom have faced instances of police brutality for flouting the rules, including one woman who was put in a chokehold for not wearing a mask outside.
The law is also being enforced via a series of checkpoints to determine if people have a legitimate reason to be traveling.
“My brother sent me this photo yesterday of a checkpoint he had to go through in Melbourne to make sure he had a WORK PERMIT to leave his house. Police and army there,” tweeted Sydney Watson.
My brother sent me this photo yesterday of a checkpoint he had to go through in Melbourne to make sure he had a WORK PERMIT to leave his house.
Police and army there.
He was stressing because his permit had an error on it and he didn't know what the consequences would be. pic.twitter.com/NeXLhBksB4
— Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) August 11, 2020
“He was stressing because his permit had an error on it and he didn’t know what the consequences would be.”
Last week we also highlighted how woman was left with severe bruising after being manhandled by officers in Melbourne for violating the lockdown.
Police have also been given the power to enter homes without a warrant to carry out compliance spot checks.
Australia’s neighbor New Zealand also just announced new lockdown measures in response to just 4 new coronavirus cases, all of whom are from the same family.
As we previously highlighted, authorities in New York also announced COVID checkpoints in an attempt to catch anyone who flouts their 14 day quarantine order.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
——————————————————————————————————————-
Coronavirus
New Zealand Goes Into Lockdown After Just Four New Cases of Coronavirus
Schools, bars, businesses closed in response to four members of same family being infected.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has ordered parts of the country to go into lockdown after just four new cases of coronavirus, the country’s first in 102 days.
“The infected people are from the same family in south Auckland,” reports ABC News.
Ardern’s response to four people from the same family being infected was to order a three day “level three” lockdown of Auckland while the rest of the country will go into a level two lockdown.
Under level three restrictions, travel into Auckland is suspended while people will be asked to stay at home as businesses, bars, restaurants and schools all close.
The total coronavirus death toll for New Zealand amounts to just 22 people. That’s right, 22 people, over the course of the entire pandemic.
“Yep, we have cases! All four of them,” writes a resident in a message posted on LockdownSkeptics.org. “Who’d have predicted that maintaining pristine isolation of NZ from the rest of the world couldn’t be maintained forever? Announced at 9pm tonight and enacted by midday tomorrow. Precisely and exactly as bizarre and arbitrary as the recent flip-flops in UK policy.”
If the Kiwis copy their close neighbors Australia, expect enforcement of the new lockdown measures to be draconian in nature.
Aussies in the state of Victoria have been subjected to an 8pm to 5am curfew and numerous videos have already emerged of police violently arresting people for violating it, including one case where a woman was put in a chokehold.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
——————————————————————————————————————-
Coronavirus
Wuhan Lab Complains That it is Being Scapegoated For Coronavirus Spread
Lab director says facility has been “subject to unwarranted or malicious accusations.”
The director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology has complained that scientists at the facility are being made scapegoats in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with NBC news Monday, the level 4 bio lab’s director Wang Yany and vice director Yuan Zhiming said that the lab has been unfairly made the centre of dangerous ‘conspiracy theories’, following US intelligence suggestions that it could have been the origin for the viral spread.
“It is unfortunate that we have been targeted as a scapegoat for the origin of the virus,” Wang said, adding that “Any person would inevitably feel very angry or misunderstood being subject to unwarranted or malicious accusations while carrying out research and related work in the fight against the virus.”
“I have repeatedly emphasized that it was on Dec. 30 that we got contact with the samples of SARS-like pneumonia or pneumonia of unknown cause sent from the hospital,” Yuan added
“We have not encountered the novel coronavirus before that, and without this virus, there is no way that it is leaked from the lab,” the scientist claimed.
However, it previously emerged that the lab had held a coronavirus sample that was 96.2 per cent the same as Covid-19 for almost a decade. This prompted the speculation about the origin of the virus.
Several prominent researchers and scientists have also noted that the lab must be investigated given this fact.
In addition, previous reports have suggested that the Institute took a shipment of some of the world’s deadliest pathogens just weeks before the outbreak of the coronavirus. It is also known that the lab was tampering with natural pathogens and mutating them to become more infectious.
Intelligence figures across the globe have also called for the Wuhan lab to be investigated.
Chinese virologists recently fled Hong Kong and effectively defected to the West with evidence against the Chinese Communist Party concerning its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO previously complained that it had ‘not been invited’ by China to investigate the outbreak, and has continually been criticised for propping up Communist Party talking points.
Last month the WHO announced that it will not be visiting the Wuhan Institute of Virology during its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, despite the evidence outlined above.
The full NBC interview with the Director-General Of Wuhan Institute can be viewed below:
Trending
-
Immigration1 day ago
UK: Video Shows Father Beating Up Migrant Who Tried to Kidnap His 11-Year-Old Daughter
-
Politics5 days ago
Trump: “This May be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”
-
Politics6 days ago
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted “All Lives Matter” on Facebook
-
Immigration5 days ago
British Man Arrested For Filming Migrants Being Loaded Onto Coaches in Dover
-
Politics7 days ago
Biden Stumbles Over His Words While Asserting He Doesn’t Need to Take a Cognitive Test
-
Black Lives Matter2 days ago
Chicago Riots: Woman Shouts “I Can’t Breathe” as She Loots Luxury Clothing Store
-
Coronavirus4 days ago
Video: Woman Left With Severe Bruising After Being Arrested by Police For Being Outside During Lockdown
-
Black Lives Matter2 days ago
Chicago Raises Bridges to Prevent Looters Getting Downtown