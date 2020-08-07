Politics
Trump: “This May be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”
“I have a lot of enemies out there.”
Remarks made by President Trump during a speech have prompted speculation after he referred to having a lot of rich enemies and told the audience, “This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while.”
The comments were made during an address Trump gave at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio.
The context of the remarks was an executive order that will mandate U.S. government agencies purchase all essential drugs from American sources.
Trump blamed the American political class for the fact that drugs are cheaper to buy in other countries Canada even if they are made by the same company.
Trump: "I have a lot of rich enemies. You won't see me for awhile."
— Mike ░▒▓█ マイケル (@northexpedition) August 6, 2020
“So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you’ll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I’m doing,” said Trump.
“But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what I do. No other President would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they’re very rich people, and they’re very unhappy,” he added.
In terms of who Trump was identifying as his “enemies,” the president made reference to wealthy anonymous “middlemen” who skim profits from pharmaceutical sales.
“They are so wealthy. They are so wealthy,” said Trump. “Nobody has any idea who the hell they are or what they do. They make more money than the drug companies. You know, in all fairness, at least the drug companies have to produce a product, and it has to be good product.”
Video: Newt Gingrich Says Democrats Are “Owned By People Who Are Financed By George Soros”
This is not a “normal election” because the Democratic Party “is owned by the left”.
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned Wednesday that America is not facing a normal election this November because the Democratic Party is “owned by the left” and by “people who are financed by George Soros.”
“All of these Democrats are now basically owned by the left. They are not going to pick any fights. They are owned by people who are financed by George Soros,” Gingrich said during an interview with Fox & Friends.
Gingrich added that the political division in America represents “a war between two worlds,” adding that “It’s not a normal presidential election.”
The former speaker noted that local leaders and district attorneys in Democrat-controlled cities including Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and Chicago are financed by George Soros’ Open Society, and have “surrendered to criminals” and embraced “pro-criminal” policies that have led to chaos in those cities.
“In fact, they just put out a pamphlet for citizens on how to be mugged without endangering yourself because they don’t have a police force that can achieve anything anymore.” Gingrich said, referring to Minneapolis.
“We are back to the late 1960s in terms of the rising murder rates and rising crime rates,” Gingrich urged.
“The propaganda machine of the left, which used to be the news media, is going to do everything it can to hide from it, but I think the average American is beginning to realize this stuff is dangerous,” Gingrich said, adding “That’s why by three to one they don’t want to defund the police.”
Black rebel Andrew Duncomb, joins Owen Shroyer to share what his experience being a black conservative reporting on ANTIFA riots, and the moments that led to his brutal stabbing.
Rogan: Voters “Very Uncomfortable” With “Mentally Compromised” Biden
“He was just at another thing the other day and he forgot where he was.”
Joe Rogan noted this week that voters are “very uncomfortable” with Joe Biden’s mental state, and that it could swing the election for President Trump in November.
“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding,” Rogan stated on his podcast.
“He was just at another thing the other day and he forgot where he was,” Rogan added.
Joe Rogan on Joe Biden:
"I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding."
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 5, 2020
After claiming just a month ago that he is ‘constantly tested’, Biden yesterday snapped at a reporter from his basement when asked if he had taken a cognitive test.
“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden bizarrely shouted:
BIDEN: "No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C'mon man. That's like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?"
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020
Biden then stumbled over the words “my physical and mental” fitness not once but twice.
“I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental phil…my physical as well as my mental phil…fitness,” said Biden, getting it right the third time.
A recent poll found that only 54 per cent of Americans believe Biden is capable of debating Trump.
The survey also found that almost a third (29 per cent) of voters thought it would have no impact on Biden’s campaign if he refused to debate Trump, while 56 per cent thought it would hurt his candidacy.
Biden recently asserted that he is “constantly tested” for cognitive decline.
“Look, all you got to do is watch me and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden declared.
Other polls show that 38 per cent of American voters think Biden has “some form of dementia,” including one in five Democrats. 61 per cent of voters also think Biden should address the dementia issue publicly.
Trump has noted that it is highly concerning that his rival for the Presidential election cannot even speak properly.
“Whenever he does talk, he can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said.
“It’s wonderful to say I feel sorry or that’s too bad, because I do, except we are talking about the presidency of the United States, and it is just not acceptable.” Trump added.
Libertarian Party Presidential Candidate Praises Company For Firing Woman Who Posted “All Lives Matter” on Facebook
Move over Gary Johnson, there’s a new idiot in town.
Libertarian Party presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen praised a company for firing an employee who had posted “all lives matter” on her private Facebook page as an example of the free market standing up against “systemic racism.”
Yes, really.
During a C-SPAN interview, Jorgensen argued that Rosa Parks was discriminated against because, “what a lot of people don’t realize is that that was a government-owned, government-run bus, and the only way that racism was able to go on for so long was the government was putting it into place.”
She then claimed that it’s harder for private companies to engage in ‘systemic racism’ because they would go out of business, before celebrating the fact that a woman lost her job for posting “all lives matter” on her Facebook page.
“There was a woman who on her private Facebook — this was highly publicized — her private Facebook put ‘All Lives Matter,’ and the company fired her,” Jorgensen stated.
“And what I’d like to make note of she wasn’t talking to or wasn’t tweeting a coworker, an employee, a customer, a client, anybody like that, and this was her private Facebook, not the company Facebook, and yet the company said ‘OK, we don’t tolerate that.'”
Maybe someone should point out to Jorgensen that saying “all lives matter” isn’t remotely racist and that disagreeing with this statement is in fact a racist position.
Under her ideal system, woke corporations would feel even more empowered to trample free speech, opening up millions more Americans to be viciously targeted by cancel culture mobs who intimidate and bully companies into policing their employees’ behavior.
Jorgensen also claimed that “private companies cannot discriminate as easily and get off as scot-free as the federal government.”
Presumably she missed the last 4 years of rampant social media censorship, which has overwhelming targeted libertarians and conservatives.
No wonder the Libertarian Party is a national joke.
Jorgensen makes Gary Johnson look like a bastion of logic and credibility.
