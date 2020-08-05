World News
Trump: Beirut Explosion “A Terrible Attack; A Bomb Of Some Kind”
“Our great generals seem to think it was an attack”.
While the official narrative of yesterday’s massive explosion in Beirut remains ‘some chemicals in a warehouse’, President Trump told reporters Tuesday evening after a meeting with US generals that “They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”
Without providing any evidence, President Trump claims the explosion in #Beirut is a result of an attack.
This contradicts the official statement of the Lebanese prime minister.
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 4, 2020
Referring to “our great generals”, Trump said that “According to them – they would know better than I would – but they seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind.”
The blast was so massive that it levelled buildings up to ten miles away, and was felt in Cyprus, over a hundred and forty miles away.
The actual moment when a massive explosion rocked #Lebanon's capital city #Beirut
— eurochan.org (@eurochandotorg) August 4, 2020
This guy was easily 1.5 to 2 miles away!!
— Its_skagg (@ItsSkagg) August 4, 2020
My city Beirut after the explosion. What a tragedy. It's too much to bear
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 4, 2020
Just received from a colleague in Lebanon.
— Charles Lawley تشارلز لأولي (@CharlesLawley) August 4, 2020
Beirut has been declared a ‘disaster zone’ by Lebanon’s defense council, and the health ministry has raised the death toll to over 100 killed, with some 4000 wounded.
The US embassy warned that “There are reports of toxic gases released in the explosion so all in the area should stay indoors and wear masks if available.”
Beirut port after explosion.
Fully destroyed. Too much bodies to count.
— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 4, 2020
Hospitals in #Beirut turning away injured people with blood streaming down their faces because they're too full or damaged to take them in
— Maya Gebeily (@GebeilyM) August 4, 2020
Beirut is like war zone at the moment. The number of people died is unknown. There is a massive destruction in the city.
Our prayers are with Lebanese brothers and sisters.
— Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) August 4, 2020
The Prime Minister of Lebanon claimed that around 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that was left unsecured for many years was to blame for the explosion.
BREAKING: Lebanese Prime Minister says #Beirut explosions caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate left unsecured for 6 years in a warehouse. He vows to punish officials responsible. 50+ dead, 3,000 injured, hospitals overwhelmed.
— Bill Neely (@BillNeelyNBC) August 4, 2020
Moeen Hamza, who heads Lebanon's Council for Scientific Research, blames pure "negligence" for the Beirut port explosion in an interview aired on Al-Jadeed.
The confiscated store of what is believed to have been ammonium nitrate should have been monitored around the clock.
— Alison Meuse (@AliTahmizian) August 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Israel and Hezbollah both denied having any involvement.
Israeli military sources tell Israeli 10 News reporter: Israel didn't bomb Beirut. The explosion did not occur in a Hezbollah weapons depot. This was not a security-related event.
— Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) August 4, 2020
World News
Researchers Warn Of “Jaw Dropping” Crash In Global Fertility Rate
“It’s extraordinary, we’ll have to reorganise societies”.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation have warned that the planet is not prepared for an ongoing global population crash, and that the impact will be “jaw dropping”.
The BBC reports that the research, published in the Lancet highlights that the global fertility rate almost halved to 2.4 in 2017, and projections indicate that it will fall below 1.7 by 2100.
For further context, In 1950, an average of 4.7 children were being born for every woman.
The research suggests that almost every country on the planet could have shrinking populations by the end of this century, with 23 nations projected to see their populations halve by 2100.
The research indicates that the total global population will peak at 9.7 billion in 2064, and then naturally shrink back to 8.8 billion come the end of the century.
Fewer births and longer life expectancy will also mean a drastically older population.
“That’s a pretty big thing; most of the world is transitioning into natural population decline,” Professor Christopher Murray noted.
“I think it’s incredibly hard to think this through and recognise how big a thing this is; it’s extraordinary, we’ll have to reorganise societies,” Murray further warned.
The research highlights that Japan’s population likely peaked at 128 million in 2017 yet will fall below 53 million by 2100.
In addition, Italy’s population is expected to crash from 61 million to 28 million in the same time period.
“It will create enormous social change,” Professor Murray urged, adding “Who pays tax in a massively aged world? Who pays for healthcare for the elderly? Who looks after the elderly? Will people still be able to retire from work?”
“We need a soft landing,” Murray warned.
When asked whether the trend could threaten the human race, Murray said “I find people laugh it off; they can’t imagine it could be true, they think women will just decide to have more kids.”
“If you can’t [find a solution] then eventually the species disappears, but that’s a few centuries away.” Murray added.
World News
Cotton: Woke Left Allowing ‘Evil’ China To Get Away With Forced Abortion, Concentration Camps
“A disgraceful and shameful contrast” to denounce America in the face of Chinese tyranny.
GOP Senator Tom Cotton blasted the ‘woke left’ Monday for ignoring China’s brutal human rights violations while simultaneously demonizing the US as a terrible country to live in.
In an interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily, Cotton reminded listeners that “The Chinese Communist Party is an evil regime.”
“They are running concentration camps in Northwestern China, and they are persecuting Christians throughout their region, and they have long forced abortions on women or sterilization on women,” Cotton urged.
“Yet many of the woke champions on the left in America, like so many NBA players led by Lebron James, turn a blind eye to their crimes, at the same time we denounce our own police officers, which I think is a disgraceful and shameful contrast,” the Senator asserted.
Cotton charged that China has eroded US manufacturing for decades while “too many politicians in Washington stood by.”
“They have broken their fundamental obligations to Hong Kong. When they received Hong Kong from Great Britain, they promised to preserve its unique character for 50 years. … Years later, that’s gone.” Cotton added.
“They in essence invaded India, the world’s biggest democracy, killing 20 Indian soldiers in a brutal attack. They’re conducting threatening air and naval maneuvers in the vicinity of Taiwan and Japan,” the Senator also charged.
Turning to the coronavirus pandemic, Cotton said that “If Beijing had had its way, we might never have known about this coronavirus originating in Wuhan until it spread all across the country and perhaps all around the world.”
“And yet [the World Health Organization] covered for Beijing’s duplicity for months and months and months. This is one reason the president is withdrawing from the WHO and rightly so,” he continued.
“China is only growing more aggressive, partly using this pandemic for cover. That’s one reason why it’s so important that we’ve finally begun to stand up to China under President Trump,” Cotton added.
Cotton said he wants to see more legislation to hold China accountable.
World News
Iran Holds ‘Art’ Exhibition Depicting US Police As Nazis, KKK
Iran is one of the most systemically racist countries on the planet.
Iran, governed by one of the most racist regimes on Earth, has sponsored an ‘international art exhibition’ using the death of George Floyd to tar America as deeply racist society.
The exhibition, titled “I can’t breathe” includes ‘art’ that depicts US police as Nazis and Ku Klux Klan.
Tehran Hosts "I Can't Breathe" Cartoon Exhibition: America, Trump, Police Depicted with Nazi, KKK Imagery; Star of David Shown Crushing the Neck of a Dove
— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 14, 2020
Footage of the exhibition was broadcast on Iranian state television, showing one painting with a Guillotine for “only colored” people, with the blade as an American flag:
Another piece features the star of David crushing the neck of a dove, which is in itself a racist sentiment:
While the collection features pieces from people with 27 different nationalities, it is clearly being hosted and promoted by Iran as anti-American propaganda.
The Iranian regime has basked in the unrest in America, with its ‘Supreme Leader’ and its Foreign Ministry bragging about how racist the US is on Twitter:
If you're dark-skinned walking in the US, you can't be sure you'll be alive in the next few minutes.
— Khamenei TV (@Khamenei_tv) May 27, 2020
Some don't think #BlackLivesMatter.
To those of us who do: it is long overdue for the entire world to wage war against racism.
Time for a #WorldAgainstRacism.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 30, 2020
This coming from a country that viciously oppresses all minorities, sanctions brutally beating women if they dare to uncover their heads, and endorses the execution of people for their sexuality.
Go on then Twitter:
Another Exhibition in Iran
— Dilpak (@AlMaidan5) June 14, 2020
Iran killed 7500 of their own ppl protesting just a few months ago
— PresidentofBTC (@Mr_ShuShu_) June 14, 2020
— Elle Unmasked (@ElleZee6) June 17, 2020
Today in Tehran, there was a protest in which entrepreneurs gathered in front of the Central Bank holding placards saying "Remove your knee off our throats, we can't breathe."
— Nahid Ghani (@NahidGhani) June 14, 2020
There is a reason an enemy state of the US is creating propaganda in support of BLM and antifa.
— Gary Beal (@Giqueux) June 17, 2020
Imagine a cartoon of a gay man crushed by the knee of a mullah, I imagine all hell would break loose
— Tannie (@Tannie66364346) June 14, 2020
As a woman who's forced to cover her head or be jailed walks by and only men are allowed to gather and speak. Throw any gays off the roof lately?
— BicycleBelle🚲 (@BicycleBelle00) June 17, 2020
Should we stuff down their throats what the Islamic slave trade did to Black men?
— Dennis (@djbarro) June 14, 2020
