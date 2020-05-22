Coronavirus
British Health Officials Suggest Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be MANDATORY
“Clearly mandation is there, it can be used in some instances.”
The British health secretary Matt Hancock said during a briefing that he hopes ‘everybody would have the vaccine’, if and when a coronavirus shot is rolled out, and did not rule out making it mandatory for every citizen.
Hancock was asked directly by a reporter if getting the vaccine could be made compulsory, and replied that the question is “not one that we have addressed yet”.
“I would hope given the scale of this crisis and given the overwhelming need for us to get through this and to get the country back on its feet and the very positive impact that a vaccine would have that everybody would have the vaccine.” Hancock said.
Professor John Newton, who is overseeing Britain’s coronavirus testing, then confirmed that mandating vaccinations is on the table.
“Clearly mandation is there, it can be used in some instances.” Newton said, admitting however that “most successful vaccine programmes tend to be by consent.”
“Although some countries have adopted mandatory programmes, the most successful programmes tend to be done on the basis of consent, good information and good delivery mechanisms.” Newton said.
Hancock has previously strenuously criticised anti-vaccination campaigners. Last year he announced that the UK Government was “looking very seriously” at instituting compulsory vaccinations for state school pupils.
In the US, calls have been made to make any vaccination mandatory with the likes of the New York Times expressing concern that half of Americans would refuse to take it.
In Canada, a poll recently revealed that 60 per cent think that when a vaccine for coronavirus becomes available it should be made mandatory.
In addition, Canada’s current Chief Public Health Officer appeared in a recently resurfaced 2010 documentary in which she advocated using mandatory “tracking bracelets” for people who refuse to take a vaccine after a virus outbreak.
Many experts have suggested that a vaccine may not even be successful due to the nature of the coronavirus family and the fact that it can mutate.
In the UK, Scientists have expressed doubts over the effectiveness of a vaccine that has been rushed to human trials, after all of the monkeys used in initial testing later contracted coronavirus.
Meanwhile, greater breakthroughs have been made in anti-body studies, with researchers from Seattle successfully neutralizing the spike proteins of the virus, and researchers in California claiming to have discovered anti-bodies that can completely block COVID-19.
Top Scientific Advisor to UK Government Says 2 Meter Social Distancing Rule Based on “Very Fragile Evidence”
Says gap is not necessary.
A top scientific adviser to the UK government says that the 2 meter social distancing rule is based on “very fragile evidence.”
The British government has been advising its citizens to keep a 2 meter distance for over two months despite other countries advising the gap only needs to be one meter.
Professor Robert Dingwall, a sociologist at Nottingham Trent University and a member of government advisory group NERVTAG (New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group), said the 2 meter distance was unnecessary.
“The World Health Organization recommends a one metre distance, Denmark has adopted it since the beginning of last week,” said Dingwall.
“If you probe around the recommendations of distance in Europe you will find that a lot of countries have also gone for this really on the basis of a better understanding of the scientific evidence around the possible transmission of infection,” he added.
Many observers have warned that enforcing the 2 meter rule is practically impossible for many shops, restaurants and bars and will put them out of business.
“The distance may be a non-scientific estimate that just caught on in countries around the world, as top researchers say there is not solid evidence to back it up,” reports the Daily Mail.
Former Conservative Party Cabinet minister Iain Duncan-Smith also warned that the 2 meter rule could cripple the hospitality sector.
As I highlight in the video below, the “new normal” of social distancing is creating a society so pedantic and cringeworthy, it’s almost like it’s a tactic to make us want to stay indoors forever.
Toledo: 911 Lines Flooded With People Reporting Others For “Not Social Distancing”
Police forced to ask snitches to call alternative number.
Police in Toledo, Ohio were forced to give people a different number to report citizens who were “not social distancing” after 911 lines were flooded with calls.
“If you have a concern about people not social distancing at bars and restaurants, please call the Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4161 extension 4,” states a tweet from the Toledo Police Department.
If you have a concern about people not social distancing at bars and restaurants, please call the Lucas County Health Department at 419-213-4161 extension 4. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/GAQYbLddz4
— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) May 19, 2020
The department had to clarify that the advice was given because too many people were calling 911 to try to report others.
“We are posting this because people are tying up the 911 lines to report others who are not socially distancing. Our goal is to provide the appropriate number for people to call instead of them calling 911,” said the department.
Citizens: We are posting this because people are tying up the 911 lines to report others who are not socially distancing. Our goal is to provide the appropriate number for people to call instead of them calling 911.
— Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) May 19, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has been a golden age for the resurgence of the tattle-tale.
As we previously reported, a woman called called the police on a family because they were outside on their front yard weightlifting during the coronavirus lockdown.
Some Californians are also reportedly calling the authorities if they hear neighbors coughing or sneezing inside their own houses.
Karens across the city of Toledo must be gleefully rubbing their hands together at the prospect of being able to grass up wrongdoers to the authorities.
China Admits To Ordering Labs To Destroy Early Coronavirus Samples
“The Chinese government issued an order on January 3 to dispose of coronavirus samples at unauthorized laboratories.”
In a report that flew under the radar late last week, China admitted that it did order laboratories to destroy samples of the new coronavirus in the early stage of the outbreak.
It’s a charge that has been levelled against the communist state since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Friday, Chinese Health Commission spokesperson Liu Dengfeng confirmed that “the Chinese government issued an order on January 3 to dispose of coronavirus samples at unauthorized laboratories.”
He denied that the destruction of the samples was part of a cover-up, insisting instead that they were destroyed to “prevent risk to laboratory biological safety and prevent secondary disasters caused by unidentified pathogens.”
He also claimed that the labs had not been given permission to handle the samples, and thatchy were destroyed to comply with Chinese public health laws.
Liu accused the US of using the detraction of the samples to push ‘out of context’ insinuations that China was covering up the scale of the outbreak.
“Based on comprehensive research and expert opinion, we decided to temporarily manage the pathogen causing the pneumonia as Class II — highly pathogenic — and imposed biosafety requirements on sample collection, transport and experimental activities, as well as destroying the samples,” he said.
The destruction of the samples was first noted back in February. It was also noted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was conducting controversial experiments into animal-to-human transmission of bat coronaviruses, altered their database in an apparent attempt to distance the lab from the outbreak.
The alteration was carried out just two days before a gene sequencing lab was ordered by the Health and Medical Commission of Hubei Province to destroy it’s coronavirus samples.
The destruction of evidence went on to be cited in a dossier compiled by Western intelligence agencies, which pointed to “virus samples ordered destroyed at genomics labs, wildlife market stalls bleached, the genome sequence not shared publicly, the Shanghai lab closure for ‘rectification’, academic articles subjected to prior review by the Ministry of Science and Technology and data on asymptomatic ‘silent carriers’ kept secret”.
