Health
Coronavirus Patient Zero in Italy Was Pakistani Migrant Who Refused to Self-Isolate
Continued to work at restaurant and deliver Chinese food.
The man believed to be coronavirus patient zero in Italy is a Pakistani migrant refused to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus and continued to deliver food.
Health authorities asked the man to quarantine himself at his home in the Pavia area for two weeks, but he ignored the request and continued to work at a Chinese restaurant.
He then compounded the risk of spreading the virus by making home deliveries of Chinese food.
Authorities were alerted to the situation and the military intervened to return the man to his home.
“The Carabinieri have been busy reconstructing all the movements of the young man, in order to identify as many people as possible with whom he came into contact. In the meantime, the military has closed the Chinese restaurant,” reports Free West Media.
The migrant now faces up to 3 months in jail for failing to self-isolate under article 650 of the Italian penal code.
Italy has recorded a total of more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus and 148 people have died. The country was the primary source of the virus spreading to numerous other European countries.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!
———————————————————————————————————————
Health
Demand For ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ Bunkers Soars Six Fold Since Coronavirus Outbreak
Homes designed to repel “aggressive external influences.”
Demand for Russian-made bunker houses marketed to withstand a “zombie apocalypse” have soared six-fold since the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the creators of Cyberhouse, interest in the homes has gone global.
Having had only two customers from America and Spain before January, since the turn of the year there are 10 additional customers, with some from Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus.
“Due to the large number of orders around the world, the bunker house has evolved from a one-time history into an architectural style,” says Alex Vyzhevsky, chief architect of Modern House. “Its main feature is the desire of the owner of this property to be protected from aggressive external influences.”
View this post on Instagram
CyberHouse LIFE защитит от коронавируса и радиации! ⠀ По просьбе заказчиков разрабатывается система защиты от коронавирусов и радиоактивной пыли. ⠀ Coronavirus and radiation protection house – CyberHouse LIFE. ⠀ At the request of customers, a system of protection against coronaviruses and radioactive dust is being developed. ⠀ #modernhouse #проектдомаспб #дизайнинтерьераспб #ландшафтныйдизайн #архитекторспб #архитектура #строительстводомовспб #строительствоспб #coronavirusprotection #проектдомаспб #современныйдом #architecture #interiordesignmoscow #cyberhouse #tesla #cybertruck #кибердом #киберхауз #защитаоткоронавируса #cyberhouselife #дизайнерспб #дизайнспб #greenarchitecture #greentechnologies #naturehouses #bunker #bunkerhouse #дизайнинтерьерамосква #строительстводомовмосква
The bunkers are made using cast concrete, bulletproof glass, and heavy duty steel. For the Italian customers, microbiological protection systems will also be introduced.
The cost of a bunker house, described as a “multi-level silo,” that accomodates 6 to 7 people starts at 56 million rubles (roughly $843,000 dollars).
As we highlighted earlier, an economic analyst who predicted the 2008 financial collapse is concerned that coronavirus could cause another economic collapse and has stockpiled 18 months worth of food.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!
———————————————————————————————————————
Health
‘You Need To Shut Up’: Dr Drew Slams Media Over Coronavirus Doom-mongering
It’s “overblown press created hysteria”
David Drew Pinsky, otherwise known as ‘Dr Drew’, has slammed the media for over-hyping the coronavirus, leading people the world over to panic buy provisions and medical supplies.
Speaking with Daily Blast Live, Dr Drew said “Let me frame it this way: we have in the United States 24 million cases of flu-like illness, 180,000 hospitalizations, 16,000 dead from influenza,”
“Why is that not being reported? Why isn’t the message: get your flu shot?” he added.
In a previous appearance on the show, Dr Drew urged that “We are not overreacting; the press is overreacting, and it makes me furious.”
“The press should not be reporting medical stories as though they know how to report it,” he continued.
“If we have a pandemic, I won’t know how to tell that we’re actually having a pandemic because everything is an emergency.” Drew further explained, adding “People that are infectious disease specialists, the CDC, the epidemiologist[s], need to take this very seriously. The press needs to shut up because you’re more likely to die of influenza right now.”
“Where was the press during the Mediterranean corona outbreak where the fatality rate was 41%?” Dr Drew asserted, adding “If they wanted to get crazed about something, why didn’t they get crazed about MERS or SARS? This is an overblown press created hysteria.”
Dr Drew also ridiculed leftists who have claimed that Vice President Mike Pence is the last person who should be overseeing the government response.
“I have no idea what people are talking about. Whether Pence is the right person, look the right people are Anthony Fauci of the CDC. Dr. Fauci will tell you what’s going on, when you need to worry … that guy’s been on top of infectious disease for 30 years.” he said.
“When there’s a problem, he will let us know and he’s been saying exactly what I’ve been saying the whole way. Look to him, not me, and not even Vice President Pence, look at guys like Anthony Fauci whose responsibility is to contain these things.” Drew proclaimed.
Health
Coronavirus Fears Continue to Spark Panic Buying in U.S., UK, Japan & New Zealand
Tinned food, water, toilet paper & surgical masks all flying off the shelves.
Fears over the coronavirus impacting supply chains have continued to drive panic buying of food, water, toilet paper and surgical masks across numerous major countries today.
More than 50 countries now have confirmed coronavirus cases, with the worst hit countries outside of China being Iran and Italy. BBC News reports that at least 210 people in Iran had died from the virus, way higher than official government figures.
This has prompted panic buying as customers desperately stock up on supplies in anticipation of potential shortages.
Photos out of northern California show shelves being emptied of respirators and bottled water.
These photos are from yesterday and the day before. Respirators and cheaper water = empty shelves. Northern California. pic.twitter.com/2LpfMON3VL
— TrueBlue (@TrueBlueAmeric3) February 27, 2020
Face masks are also completely sold out in numerous stores.
both mask sections at Home Depot looking empty. also the water section at target… #coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/CV4Urjt5hl
— danthedecentralist (@decentralistdan) February 26, 2020
@JeffMacke @RampCapitalLLC @RudyHavenstein @StockCats @jposhaughnessy Respiratory masks all gone at my Home Depot. pic.twitter.com/QmUtgMJcyg
— Bryan Tollerene (@TllrnInvmntMgmt) February 28, 2020
Home Depot was cleared out. 3M must be super upset about how things are going. pic.twitter.com/oVHZDbK2pa
— j_st_n (@unquity) February 28, 2020
Hand sanitizer, thermometers and oat milk are also in hot demand as supplies are exhausted.
Cough medicine and other flu drugs are also running low.
Continued…. Empty shelves where masks and cough/ flu medicines and thermometers in baby sections. Vaporub, you nsme it, gone. pic.twitter.com/VPBzr2Aq8Q
— S. (@vixengolden) February 28, 2020
Another photo from a Target in St. Paul MN illustrates the demand for tinned food.
Empty shelves at Target in St. Paul MN.. far away from any infected cases. #coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/nbyfz6sg7C
— Kristen (@thebecks2018) February 27, 2020
@Target Empty shelves on a Sunday morning in Florissant MO. What’s the deal!? pic.twitter.com/94rD47hejF
— Becky Hill (@scottbec) February 23, 2020
“Stores everywhere selling out of masks,” reports Seattle news station KIRO 7, noting that a box of surgical masks on Amazon is also retailing over $1000 dollars.
In the United Kingdom, online supermarket Ocado said it had been experiencing “exceptionally high demand” with customers placing “particularly large orders”.
The retailer is telling customers that they may have to make their orders further in advance due to shortages.
The New Zealand Herald reports that people are “stocking up for the apocalypse” despite there just being a single confirmed coronavirus case in the entire country.
“One shopper described lengthy queues, with water, hand sanitiser, soap and tissues flying off the shelves,” states the report, adding that there were huge lines at supermarkets across Auckland as soon as they opened.
Meanwhile, in Japan store shelves are being emptied of toilet paper despite an industry body’s request for people to stay calm.
Japan is running out of toilet paper pic.twitter.com/zrgMGZiBtp
— Russian Market (@russian_market) February 28, 2020
Kyodo News reports that stock is being exhausted just 5 minutes after it is placed on shelves at drug stores and supermarkets.
After photos of empty shelves went viral on social media, the Japanese government had to step in to reassure citizens, “Most toilet paper used in Japan is produced domestically and the supply chains remain intact.”
Meanwhile, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said yet again today that “stigma” is a bigger threat than the coronavirus.
So despite the threat of a global pandemic and mass panic buying, at least we know people’s feelings won’t be hurt.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Emergency Survival Foods – delicious dishes & a 25 year shelf life!
———————————————————————————————————————
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Waitress Attempts to Boot Milo From Restaurant, Ends Up Getting Fired
-
Immigration4 days ago
Migrant Shot Dead by Greek Police as Border Clashes Grow
-
clownworld6 days ago
Drag Queen Dances Suggestively For Child While Adults Clap and Cheer
-
Immigration6 days ago
Congolese Migrants Riot in Paris, Set Fire to Dozens of Vehicles
-
clownworld2 days ago
School in Brooklyn Hands Out “Drag Queen in Training” Stickers to 4-Year-Olds
-
Health6 days ago
“Catastrophic”: Iranian Whistleblower Claims Government Hiding True Number of Coronavirus Victims
-
Immigration7 days ago
Orbán Vows to Protect Hungarians as Turkey Opens ‘Refugee’ Floodgate
-
Immigration2 days ago
Marine Le Pen Calls For Referendum to Stop “Submersion” of France via Mass Immigration