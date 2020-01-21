Immigration
French Intellectual Sentenced to 2 Months in Prison For Calling Mass Immigration an “Invasion”
Forced to pay 1800 euros to anti-racism organizations for his crime of opinion.
French intellectual Renaud Camus has been given a 2 month suspended prison sentence for saying that mass immigration into Europe represents an “invasion.”
Camus will only avoid jail by paying 1800 euros to two “anti-racist” organizations, SOS Racisme and the LICRA (International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism).
The writer, who is the author of Le Grand Remplacement (The Great Replacement), was charged with “public incitement to hate or violence on the basis of origin, ethnicity, nationality, race or religion.”
The conviction stems from a November 2017 speech in Colombey-les-deux Eglises to the National Council of European Resistance in which Camus declared, “Immigration has become an invasion.”
“The irreversible colonization is demographic colonization, by the replacement of the population,” said the author, adding, “The ethnic substitution, the great replacement, is the most important event in the history of our nation since it has existed; as with other people, if the story continues, it will not be that of France.”
Camus also called for a “national consensus of resistance” to oppose Islamization in “the struggle for the salvation of our common civilization, Celtic, Slavic, Germanic, Greek-Latin, Judeo-Christian.”
The part of Camus’ speech that specifically garnered the attention of judges was when he talked about European people being replaced.
Camus said mass immigration “is the substitution, the tendency to substitute everything with its emulator, normalized, standardized, interchangeable: The original with its copy, the authentic with its imitation, the true with the false, the mothers with surrogate mothers, the culture with free time and entertainment.”
France suffers Islamic terror attacks on such a routine basis that it’s barely even an important news story anymore. Many of those terrorists are radicalized by mosques that escape any police scrutiny, but Camus must be punished for his crime of opinion.
And there you have it. Free speech is now a crime in France.
German Green Party Urges Allowing 140 Million ‘Climate Refugees’ to Migrate to the West
What could possibly go wrong?
The Green Party in Germany is urging that up to 140 million “climate refugees” should be allowed to migrate to the west and given citizenship.
Political leaders like Claudia Roth are claiming that island states in the Pacific could “completely disappear” and that entire population groups should be allowed to re-locate to the west as a result.
“Citizenship in the receiving country can be an option,” for people existentially threatened by global warming, said Roth
In their proposal, the party cites the World Bank’s estimate that there could be as many as 140 million “climate refugees” flooding into the west from Africa, South Asia, and South America by the year 2050.
Other parties in Germany expressed their opposition, noting that creating the idea of “climate refugees” would increase migratory pressure worldwide.
Germany should “not function as Noah’s ark for the whole world,” remarked FDP general secretary Linda Teuteberg.
The proposal is not likely to sit well with German voters, many of whom have expressed their opposition to mass immigration by voting in large numbers for the right-wing AfD party.
As we previously highlighted, the former director of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has accused Angela Merkel of creating a “security crisis” in Germany as a result of her open border refugee policy.
According to the German government’s own statistics, violent crime in Germany rose by 10 per cent between 2015 and 2016, when the country began accepting large numbers of migrants, many of them young men. More than 90 per cent of the rise was attributable to young male “refugees.”
“Young male refugees in Germany got the blame…. for most of a two-year increase in violent crime,” reported Reuters.
Germany also suffered a mass molestation of women in Cologne on New Year’s Eve 2015, attacks almost exclusively carried out by migrant men.
Given the establishment’s increasingly desperate effort to push the “climate emergency,” primarily by using Greta Thunberg as a poster child, look out for global warming hysteria to be the next excuse as to why the west needs to absorb tens of millions more migrants.
Swedish Government Told Country’s Crime Authority to Censor “Politically Sensitive” Data
Scandinavian country’s problems with migrant crime being buried.
The Swedish government told the country’s main authority on crime to “correct” their reports in order to cover-up “politically sensitive” data, according to a study by Linköping University.
Sweden’s Crime Prevention Council (Brå) censored their own statistics after political pressure from higher-ups, according to the research.
The study reveals that Brå personnel were summoned to the Justice Ministry to change their findings and that a “silence culture” based on “political steering” has been created.
“A number of interviewees testify, among other things, about how Brå’s management directly applied pressure on them to change their findings which, for political, ideological or other reasons, were not desirable,” the report stated.
“If the results were not liked, it meant censorship, manipulation of results, dimming some parts, and highlighting others that were not as sensitive or could show a positive result,” said a former Brå employee.
Brå stopped collecting data on ethnicity and crime back in 2005 after stats showed migrants were over-represented in virtually every category of crime.
Since then, Sweden has accepted hundreds of thousands of new migrants and the country is suffering significant problems with rape, robberies, sexual assault and explosions.
Grenade attacks and deadly shootings in Sweden – concerns over which were once derided as a “conspiracy theory” by the media – now represent a “national emergency” according to a new report by Quillette.
As we previously highlighted, the media in Sweden is also complicit in hiding the truth about migrant crime.
After police issued an alert for ten “dark skinned” men wanted for the rape of a woman in Sweden, numerous Swedish media outlets refused to report the appearance of the suspects.
Swedes who complain about migrant crime on social media are routinely interrogated by police, fined and even imprisoned.
Sweden: Migrant Gang Beat, Urinate on Teenager
More cultural enrichment from everyone’s favorite progressive utopia.
A new video out of Sweden shows a gang of migrants beating and urinating on a Swedish teenager in the latest example of cultural enrichment from everyone’s favorite progressive utopia.
The clip shows the boy being laughed at, insulted and beaten as the mob discusses taking money off him.
“Let me piss on him,” states one of the migrants before ordering the boy to open his mouth and urinating in his mouth.
“Remember no go zones don’t exist, there are no issues arising from immigration, multiculturalism is a strength & we now have a safer & more united society after 2 decades of open borders. This is unfortunately just beginning,” tweeted Henrik Palmgren alongside the video.
Immigrant gang assault & then urinate on a Swedish kid. Remember no go zones don’t exist, there are no issues arising from immigration, multiculturalism is a strenght & we now have a safer & more united society after 2 decades of open borders. This is unfortunately just beginning https://t.co/orSklfnVF9
— Henrik Palmgren 🎄 🎅 🇸🇪 (@Henrik_Palmgren) December 16, 2019
Despite massive problems with migrant crime, the Swedish government and authorities appear to be more intent on prosecuting those who complain about it.
Numerous Swedes have been hit with hate crimes charged for complaining about mass migration on social media.
As we have previously highlighted, surveys show that migrants are vastly overrepresented in violent crime and rapes in Sweden, but the government stopped gathering official statistics back in 2005.
This was long before the problem was exacerbated by the arrival of over 150,000 new “refugees” mainly from Islamic countries from 2015 onwards.
Grenade attacks and deadly shootings in Sweden – concerns over which were once derided as a “conspiracy theory” by the media – now represent a “national emergency” according to a new report by Quillette.
Earlier this year, Swedish author Björn Ranelid warned that the level of crime and violence the previously sedate country is experiencing amounts to a “small scale war.”
Back in October, the former CEO of trucking company Scania also warned that Sweden is heading towards civil war due to uncontrolled mass immigration.
The CEO of Volvo also said that the company is considering moving its headquarters out of Sweden in the future, partly due to a rise in violent crime.
As we highlighted back in November, a left-wing journalist in Sweden who vehemently supported mass immigration changed her tune, admitting that when it came to Sweden’s crime-ridden no-go areas, “everyone knew it would end in disaster.”
You can’t stop progress!
