Actual Drag Queen Slams ‘Woke’ Parents For Allowing Their Kids to be Around Drag Queens
“Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”
Drag queen Kitty Demure posted a viral video in which he expressed his amazement at why ‘woke’ parents are allowing their kids to be around drag queens, asking, “Would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?”
Demure questioned why drag queens had attracted so much “respect” from the left given that they’ve done little more than “put on make-up, jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage.”
“I have absolutely no idea why you would want that to influence your child, would you want a stripper or a porn star to influence your child?” he asked.
Demure went on to point out that drag queens perform in clubs for adults and that backstage “there’s a lot of sex, nudity and drugs, so I don’t think this is an avenue you would want your child to explore.”
A friendly message to mothers who want their kids influenced by drag. #dragqueensarenotforkids #dragqueenstorybookhour #drag #moms #woke #Liberals pic.twitter.com/EmOovz4E3F
— Kitty Demure (@demure_kitty) January 19, 2020
“To get them involved in drag is extremely irresponsible on your part,” Demure told parents, adding that many went along with it to appear “cool” or “woke” to their leftist friends.
“You can raise your child to be just a normal regular everyday child without including them in gay, sexual things,” said Demure.
The drag queen went on to argue that things like Drag Queen Story Time which involve kids are actually harmful to the LGBT community too because they advance the notion that gay people are perverts, pedophiles and deviants.
“We don’t need you to bring your kids around, so keep them at home or take them to Disneyland, take them to Chuck E. Cheese – but if you need your child to be entertained by a big human in costume or in make-up, take them to the circus or something,” he said.
“Don’t ruin your child’s life and don’t ruin us, because that’s what you’re doing,” concluded Demure.
As we previously highlighted, a teacher at Willis High School in Texas said parents shouldn’t have the “final say” in raising their own kids after some of them complained about a drag queen visiting the school to give a talk to the children.
Middle Schooler Threatened With Suspension Over ‘Virginity Rocks’ Sweatshirt
God forbid he should spread a positive message.
A middle schooler who wore a sweatshirt featuring the words ‘Virginity Rocks’ said administrators threatened him with suspension if he wore it again.
Seventh-grader Londyn Piglowski said he was told by his social studies teacher to turn the hoodie inside out or take it off “or else they would have to take action.”
The Wentzville School District dress code prohibits clothing that promotes “immoral, illegal, sexual or violent behavior,” none of which applies to Piglowski’s sweatshirt.
Piglowski was threatened with suspension if he wore the hoodie at school again.
“I didn’t think this was bad so whenever they told me to take it off I was like why am I taking this off because it’s a positive message?” he said.
Piglowski’s father said that the message should be in line with the school’s sex ed policy therefore it didn’t make sense for it to be considered “immoral.”
“This is a message saying you know they’re good with being virgins I guess, you know, no sex, so isn’t that what these schools are trying to educate these kids of not doing?” he asked.
Piglowski’s friend Davis, who bought him the sweatshirt, said the hoodie was proving very popular amongst other kids at the school, who were asking him if they could buy one.
“The District’s policy regarding student dress provides opportunities for our administrators to address student attire that is potentially disruptive to the educational environment,” the Wentzville School District wrote in a statement to KMOV. “We routinely have conversations with students around attire that may be inappropriate and by and large, our students and families work with our staff to address any concerns.”
Meanwhile, a nurse was ‘cancelled’ and harassed by a hate mob who tried to get her fired after she suggested that young people could avoid STD’s by not having pre-marital promiscuous sex.
British Police Failed to Stop Muslim Grooming Gang Due to Fears Over “Community Tensions”
Political correctness led to widespread sexual abuse of children yet again.
British police in Manchester failed to stop dozens of girls being sexually abused by a network of Pakistani men despite knowing it was happening due to fears over creating “community tensions.”
In yet another grooming scandal involving predominately Pakistani men sexually abusing mainly white girls, a new report reveals that Greater Manchester Police “failed to take appropriate action more than 15 years ago, despite getting details of nearly 100 “persons of interest” who were using takeout restaurants as a base to rape and abuse children in care between the ages of 11 and 17” and despite the fact that the culprits were operating “in plain sight.”
All the victims were “young white females” aged 11-17 while all the perpetrators were “almost exclusively Asian adult males, many of whom are associated via the Asian restaurant trade,” according to the report.
The police operation identified 57 girls who had been exploited, including one who died after being injected with heroin by her abuser, but the case was shut down in 2005 and “very few” offenders were brought to justice.
“The report includes shocking stories of how children told their carers of the abuse and pleaded to be removed from harm,” reports Fox News. “One child is said to have begged her carers to get her away from Manchester as she was too involved with Asian men and that one “made her do things she didn’t want to.” Another spoke of how she was taken to apartments with friends and was given vodka and cocaine and made to “do whatever they wanted us to do.” The report finds that the children were not protected by the appropriate agencies.”
One of the reasons why police failed to take adequate action was due to concerns over “sensitive community issues” because the men involved were “predominantly adult Asian men from local minority ethnic communities in the area.”
A separate unrelated case involving Kurdish people had also “created community tensions” and these factors “clearly had to be considered by the gold command group.”
“This week feminists shed more tears over a few rude headlines about Meghan Markle than they did over the sexual abuse of 57 working-class girls by Pakistani gangs in Manchester.”
Brendan O’Neill on the Manchester abuse scandal:https://t.co/UR4HzreQD1
— spiked (@spikedonline) January 15, 2020
Police were even ordered to try to find culprits who were white to hide the fact that the grooming gang issue was a Muslim/Pakistani problem.
“We were told to try and get other ethnicities,” said one officer.
In other words, police failed to come to the aid of child sex abuse victims despite knowing they were being trafficked because they didn’t want to be called racist or Islamophobic.
This mirrors other similar cases across the country where young white girls were abused and trafficked by Pakistani and Bangladeshi men, including in Rotherham where 1500 victims were raped and beaten but authorities ignored what was happening due to fears over “political correctness.”
Quilliam Foundation think tank statistics show that 84 per cent of convicted groomers in the UK are Muslim men.
Remember; Liberals claim that political correctness is “just being nice to people,” and yet valuing political correctness over the safety of young girls has, in numerous cases across Britain, resulted in the industrial-level sexual abuse of children.
45-Year-Old Man Caught With Child Pornography Says He Identifies as an 8-Year-Old Girl
Checkmate, bigots.
A 45-year-old man caught with child pornography had a novel defense in court; he claimed he identified as an 8-year-old girl.
Facing up to 20 years in prison, Joseph Gobrick told a judge in Michigan that he had a First Amendment right to view child porn on his computer and that he was in fact an 8-year-old girl, so it didn’t matter anyway.
“I’ve always been an 8-year-old girl, and even in my drawings and fantasies I’m always an 8-year-old girl,” said Gobrick.
After his claim that he was in fact a child and therefore immune from prosecution didn’t impress the judge, Gobrick resorted to implying that his oppressors were behaving like Nazis.
“Under the law, Auschwitz was legal,” he said, arguing, “What you’re doing here is wrong, just as Auschwitz was.”
Joseph Gobrick is a 45-year-old male sex offender in Grand Rapids, Michigan who claims that he has “always been an 8-year-old girl.” So on top of being a female child, he also doesn’t age. He has self-ID’d himself into immortality. pic.twitter.com/jssVzkhvFN
— Upnextcanadatv (@upnextcanada) January 15, 2020
“If Gobrick can identify as a female, why can’t he identify as a female of whatever age he chooses?” asks Matt Walsh.
“At least a man who “feels like a child” can rightly point out that he was once a child, so he has some frame of reference for judging these feelings. And at least it does make sense, in the case of certain mental disabilities, to say that an adult “has the brain of a child.”
“None of this vindicates Gobrick to any extent at all, but my point is that transageism is actually more credible and makes more sense than transgenderism. It’s still bogus, but slightly less so. Age does change, after all. I will not be a 33-year-old man forever. But I will be a man forever. If my sex is a fluid characteristic, how much more fluid must my age be?”
Who knows, the way western society is heading, Gobrick’s excuse may well be accepted by courts in 5-10 years.
If Rachel Dolezal can identify as black and Caitlyn Jenner can identify as a woman having been a man for over 50 years, why not?
