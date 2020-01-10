Politics
University of Connecticut Student Narrowly Avoids Jail For Using the N-Word
Observers say statute is a violation of First Amendment rights.
A University of Connecticut student who was arrested for using the n-word has narrowly avoided jail.
Jarred Karal was arrested after he was filmed walking through a parking lot and shouting the word “n*gger.” He was with two other individuals, one of whom was also arrested.
The students claimed they were playing a game centered around screaming vulgar words, but were charged under CGS 53-37, “ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race.”
Karal was originally facing up to 30 days in jail, but a judge accepted Karal’s plea for accelerated rehabilitation, under which he will spend 6 months on probation while completing 20 hours of community service.
The student will also be forced to under go “diversity and bias” training.
At the time of his arrest, some observers noted that the treatment of Karal was at odds with the First Amendment.
University of California at Los Angeles law professor Eugene Volokh slammed the Connecticut state statute under which Karal was charged, labeling it “obviously unconstitutional, because it suppresses speech based on its content (and viewpoint), and because there’s no First Amendment exception for speech that insults based on race or religion.”
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) also told Campus Reform, “FIRE is deeply concerned by the investigation and arrest of two students by the University of Connecticut Police Department pursuant to a statue that any reasonable police officer would have known is unconstitutional. However offensive the use of a racial epithet, not directed at any person, the First Amendment protects offensive language, and neither the University of Connecticut nor its police officers may abridge students’ First Amendment rights.”
CAIR, Democrats Spread FAKE NEWS That Iranian-Americans Are Being Detained
Claims that many have been refused entry are untrue
The US border patrol has categorically denied that it is detaining American Iranians, after fake news was spread on social media, reportedly by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
Officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a statement outlining that rumors of Iranian-Americans being targeted under a nationwide order are totally false:
Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.
— CBP (@CBP) January 5, 2020
It appears that the fake news originated with CAIR, which issued a report Sunday, claiming that “a source at CBP reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a national order to CBP to “report” and detain anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or “adversarial,” regardless of citizenship status.”
CAIR also claimed that scores of Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained “at length” at a border crossing in Washington, and that “Many more were reportedly refused entry to the United States due to a lack of capacity for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) to detain them.”
The fake news was spread on Twitter and Facebook:
Press release pt 1 pic.twitter.com/g5qUawd0lq
— Hoda Katebi هدی کاتبی (@hodakatebi) January 5, 2020
The fake news was also spread by Democrats:
Deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State.
My office has been working on this all morning. Please contact us with information on directly affected people at [email protected]
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 5, 2020
People of Iranian descent — including American citizens & green card holders — are reportedly being detained by CBP officials. We can’t let this stand.
If you or someone you know has been targeted or detained by CBP officials, please contact my district office at 510-763-0370.
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 5, 2020
This is a false rumor started by CAIR. Incredibly irresponsible for a Representative to help spread it further. https://t.co/AFOjIw1N32 https://t.co/MtdiHySfz2
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020
A CBP directive ordering indefinite detention of Americans of Iranian descent (besides likely illegal) would be a huge story before it even went into effect. The fact that these people don't even exercise skepticism or common sense, but instead spread rumors is concerning.
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020
Especially when this type of rumor can cause serious and unjustified fear among American citizens. And members of Congress could easily pick up the phone and find out if it's true before spreading these rumors.
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020
BTW we should credit the people on the immigration beat who actually behave like good reporters instead of activists that spread rumors.
One example –> https://t.co/T47cknM9fM
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 5, 2020
Update: We now have more reporting and I spoke to some CBP contacts. Unfortunately, a lot of the reporting continues to cite CAIR.
1) There is no evidence to support CAIR's claim of a CBP directive aimed at detaining Iranian descendants. Original claim below is 100% false. pic.twitter.com/hJ5fVcrxNR
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 6, 2020
2 Cont) CBP has confirmed to me that those facing secondary inspections at that port were not exclusively based do national origin (though that is considered) and that many Iranians crossed without secondary inspections.
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 6, 2020
Trump Slams Democrats, Media For Describing Terrorist Soleimani As “Wonderful Human Being”
“He was designated as a terrorist by Obama, and then Obama did nothing about it.”
President Trump made an impromptu call to conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show Monday, and slammed the Democrats’ and the establishment media’s attempts to frame Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani as anything but a murderous terrorist.
“He was a terrorist, you know, they don’t want to call him a terrorist. Now the Democrats are trying to make him sound like he was this wonderful human being,” Trump said, agreeing with Limbaugh that the media has been describing Soleimani as being like a “poet.”
The President railed against the “totally fake newspapers” for penning pieces painting Soleimani in a sympathetic light, just as they did when they described the killed ISIS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar.”
“They tried to build him up into a relatively wonderful guy,” Trump noted.
The President also slammed the Obama administration, saying that they were “just letting [Iran] get away with murder, in the true sense, murder.”
“This should have been done for the last 15-20 years,” Trump said. “Him in particular. He was their real military leader. He’s a terrorist. He was designated as a terrorist by Obama, and then Obama did nothing about it.”
“He should have been taken out a long time ago,” Trump added, asserting that “we had a shot at him and we took him out, and we’re a lot safer now because of it.”
Democrats have uniformly criticized Trump for taking out a dangerous terrorist:
Protests After German State Broadcaster Features Children Singing About Their Grandmas Being “Environmental Pigs” For Eating Meat
WDR2 accused of using climate change hysteria to indoctrinate kids to hate their family.
German state broadcaster WDR2 faced protests after it broadcast a video in which a group of children were taught to sing about how their grandmas were “environmental pigs” for driving non-electric vehicles and eating meat.
The controversy began after WDR2 aired the clip in which the kids sing, “My grandma drives in the chicken coop with her motorcycle…that’s thousands of gallons of gas every month, my grandma is an old environmental pig!”
In another part of the song the children sing, “Every day my grandma fries herself a pork chop…she does it because discount meat costs nearly nothing, my grandma is an old environmental pig!”
An almost immediate backlash prompted WDR2 to delete the online version of the clip before angry grandmas descended on WDR’s offices in Cologne to protest against the broadcaster.
“We are grandmas. Not #Nazi Pigs!” read one of the signs at the rally while another said, “My grandma is an old environmental pig. WDR exploits children to slander the elderly. Shameful! Stop causing division.”
If one of my children were to allow one of their children to sing something like this, which would never be the case, the shit would really hit the fan,” said one of the protesters. Without us grandmas, this country would have crapped out a long time ago.”
Commentators warned that the backlash was being exploited by “right-wing extremists,” prompting an Antifa presence at the grandma protest and the sight of left-wing radicals literally getting angry at grandmas for expressing their free speech.
The whole controversy was later dubbed ‘Grandmagate’ and although it is legitimately creepy that kids are being indoctrinated via climate change hysteria to hate their own family members, some think there’s bigger fish to fry in Germany.
“Well. The invasion of hundreds of thousands of third-world migrants is not enough to get ordinary German citizens to take to the streets. Not even if those culture-enrichers engage in rape, assault, robbery, arson, and other forms of general mayhem. But insulting their grandmas — that’s going too far!” commented the Gates of Vienna blog.
