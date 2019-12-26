Politics
CBC Deletes Trump Scene From Home Alone 2 Broadcast
Some claim it was a political decision.
Canadian state-funded broadcaster CBC deleted the scene featuring Donald Trump from their Christmas broadcast of Home Alone 2.
The scene from the 1992 movie features Trump telling Macaulay Culkin’s character how to find the lobby in the Trump Hotel.
The reason behind the deletion of the scene is not known, with many on Twitter claiming it was a political decision.
“CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast,” tweeted Ryan Fournier. “They’re so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film. Absolutely pathetic.”
CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast.
They’re so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film.
Absolutely pathetic.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 26, 2019
However, the broadcaster asserted that it was edited out due to time constraints.
“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC told ComicBook.com.
The fact that the scene is only 24 seconds long means many are treating this explanation with a hefty dose of skepticism.
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
———————————————————————————————————————
My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————
Politics
Court Documents Suggest Dems Want To Impeach Trump A SECOND TIME
They STILL want to use ‘Russian Collusion’ despite zero evidence
According to reports Monday, court documents show that Democrats are seeking to impeach President Trump a second time, and still want to use ‘Russian collusion’ allegations, even thought the Mueller investigation found zero evidence of its existence.
The House Judiciary Committee is said to have told the the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that it will continue to push for former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify in a move that could lead to the introduction of “additional articles of impeachment.”
Underscoring this point, House lawyers say if McGahn's testimony yields more evidence of obstruction it could lead to "new articles of impeachment." pic.twitter.com/DXiEl0KXwL
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 23, 2019
“If McGahn’s testimony produces new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles approved by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly—including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” a brief that was submitted reads.
Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler attempted to have McGahn testify earlier in the year as part of the investigation into Trump over Russia. The White House blocked the subpoena, citing “absolute immunity” for advisors.
CNN jumped on the possibility of a second impeachment, which would be based on “obstruction of justice” charges.
CNN ”justice reporter’ Shimon Prokupecz suggested that Democrats may want McGahn’s testimony so they can revive the Mueller report and the Russia collusion angle:
Law professor Corey Brettschneider chimed in advocating a second impeachment of the“criminal president.”
“Look, I think we absolutely need another article of impeachment on obstruction of justice. Mr. Mueller outlined ten instances in the report, of obstruction of justice,” he declared.
President Trump reacted to the development this morning, quoting Fox & Friends coverage and adding “The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY”:
“The Dems are complicating matters again. Keeping Mueller out of it was the focus. Keeping it crisp & simple was the key, and now all of a sudden they are saying maybe we’ll go back and visit the Mueller probe, which is absolutely unbelievable, and shows they don’t care about….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019
….the American public’s tone deafness – & it should be intolerable, because the American people have had it with this.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY. They want to make it as hard as possible for me to properly run our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2019
Trump demanded Monday that “This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate”:
Nancy Pelosi, who has already lost the House & Speakership once, & is about to lose it again, is doing everything she can to delay the zero Republican vote Articles of Impeachment. She is trying to take over the Senate, & Cryin’ Chuck is trying to take over the trial. No way!….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019
….What right does Crazy Nancy have to hold up this Senate trial. None! She has a bad case and would rather not have a negative decision. This Witch Hunt must end NOW with a trial in the Senate, or let her default & lose. No more time should be wasted on this Impeachment Scam!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019
Politics
Clinton Impeachment Judge: Trump Impeachment Is ‘Phony’
Starr slams Pelosi; “There is an abuse of House power”; It is wrong constitutionally.”
The judge who investigated Bill Clinton, leading to his impeachment after the Monica Lewinsky scandal, declared this past weekend that the Democrats’ impeachment of President Trump is ‘phony’.
Judge Ken Starr told Fox News that the process against Trump will be remembered in the history books with a “footnote” or an “asterisk.”
“There was a debate and there was a recorded vote. And that goes down in history. However… it’s an impeachment with a footnote or with an asterisk. By the way it never went over to the Senate, which I think means it’s a bit of a phony impeachment.” Starr noted.
Progressive law professor Noah Feldman says Trump may not actually be impeached yet, since Nancy Pelosi is holding the articles of impeachment. Ken Starr says meh… not so much. But Pelosi is committing "an abuse of House power." And a quid pro quo? pic.twitter.com/pEdkuwH4Gg
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 22, 2019
When asked why Nancy Pelosi is delaying sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Starr replied “She appears to be intruding into the powers of the Senate which is ironic and extreme.”
“I think there is an abuse of House power in the way that this process unfolded in the House and riding roughshod over minority rights and ultimately the rights over the president.” Starr added.
“Now she is trying to essentially tell the Senate how to do its business: here’s the deal, Senator McConnell, leader McConnell — and it’s just wrong constitutionally. It’s not going to work. But it is wrong constitutionally.” Starr asserted.
Starr added that McConnell is doing the right thing in not going along with Democratic dirty tactics.
“He is doing it exactly the right way. I gather he’s going to say we are going to go forward with the business of the Senate and not play games.” Starr said.
Trump weighed in on the saga Sunday, suggesting that Democrats have realised they are driving off a cliff:
Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but striped away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House. The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2019
He also asked why Pelosi isn’t being impeached for her own ‘quid pro quo’:
Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
Politics
Harvard Law Prof.: Delaying Impeachment Trial Is highly Unconstitutional
“It would do violence to the rule of Constitutional law that is supposed to serve all Americans”
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz called out Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to delay President Trump’s Senate trial on impeachment as “unconstitutional” Thursday, saying that it is ‘hard to imagine more of a denial of basic due process’.
in an op-ed for Newsmax, Dershowitz argued that it is unconstitutional to withhold the trial “until the Senate agreed to change its rules, or presumably until a new election put many more Democrats in the Senate.”
“It is difficult to imagine anything more unconstitutional, more violative of the intention of the Framers, more of a denial of basic due process and civil liberties, more unfair to the president and more likely to increase the current divisiveness among the American people,” he argued.
“Put bluntly, it is hard to imagine a worse idea put forward by good people” he added.
“An impeached president has a right to be tried and acquitted by the Senate,” Dershowitz, who identifies as a liberal democrat, further wrote.
“Denying him and the American people that fundamental right might serve the temporary interests of the Democratic party, and academics who support it, but would do violence to the rule of Constitutional law that is supposed to serve all Americans, regardless of party or ideology.” he asserted.
Trump slammed the effort to delay the trial:
So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
Pelosi and the Democrats are planning to delay and drag the impeachment process in yet another underhanded stunt. They may use a delay to effectively discredit Trump’s Presidency by calling him ‘the impeached President’.
Dems called it an emergency. They had to rush the impeachment through Congress.
Now AFTER a sham impeachment process, they’re going to wait to send the actual Articles to the Senate?
They don’t take the Constitution seriously. This is all about attacking the President.
— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 19, 2019
Following the impeachment vote, Pelosi said she would withhold the articles of impeachment until the Senate makes rules that she determines will be “fair” to the prosecution.
Nancy Pelosi: "We have legislation approved…that will enable to decide how we send over the articles of impeachment."
"We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side…so far we haven't seen anything that looks fair to us." https://t.co/KV8jBJCHcL pic.twitter.com/LcgasQXGHv
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 19, 2019
Democrats may also use a delay to press forward with the Mueller grand jury case, a deposition by former White House counsel Don McGahn, as well as the effort to access Trump’s financial and tax records.
Trending
-
Islam7 days ago
Muslim Police Officer Hired to Promote Diversity Ends Up Being Part of Grooming Gang
-
clownworld7 days ago
JK Rowling Cancelled by Woke Outrage Mob For Saying Biological Sex is Real
-
Islam3 days ago
Teachers at U.S. School Threatened to Tell Muslim Girl’s Parents After She Removed Her Hijab
-
Immigration7 days ago
German Green Party Urges Allowing 140 Million ‘Climate Refugees’ to Migrate to the West
-
censorship7 days ago
Instagram ‘Fact Checked’ a Greta Thunberg Meme That Was Obviously Satirical
-
clownworld6 days ago
JK Rowling is Cancelled
-
Bizarre7 days ago
The Incredible Story of the Polish Bear That Went to War
-
clownworld6 days ago
Mark Hamill Slammed For Liking JK Rowling’s “Transphobic” Tweet