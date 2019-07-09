Politics
Ann Coulter Thinks Epstein Had a “State Sponsor” & Was Running a “Blackmailing” Operation
“Something much bigger is behind this”.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says that sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a “state sponsor” backing him and that his operation was a way to blackmail powerful men.
During an appearance on 790 KABC, Coulter suggested that Epstein is merely the front man for a far more powerful network.
“Epstein according to both the girls accounts, he wanted them to have sex with powerful men, come back to him and report on it, describe what they wanted what their fetishes were and he had cameras throughout the house so this is obviously for blackmailing purposes,” said Coulter.
“It just seems to me something much bigger is behind this — perhaps a state sponsor — powerful enough people … it just seems to me there’s something a very powerful force behind what’s going on here and I am still nervous about this not coming to a conclusion, somehow this getting compromised,” she added.
Coulter said that it remained a mystery as to how Epstein became a billionaire and that the source of his money should be investigated.
Former President Bill Clinton attempted to distance himself from Epstein last night, claiming he only flew on the infamous ‘Lolita Express’ private jet four times despite flight logs showing at least 26 trips.
As we reported yesterday, speculation is swirling that Epstein may give up names of influential people who used his network in order to secure a maximum prison sentence of no more than five years.
Politics
“Fighting Age” Males: Video Shows Overcrowding at Texas Detainment Facility
Leftists compare situation to Nazi Germany.
A video of overcrowding at a Texas detainment facility shows a large group of young men complaining about not being allowed to enter America.
The clip shows Vice-President Mike Pence and Sen. Lindsey Graham observing the scene as the detainees are packed into a holding pen behind a chain-link fence.
“No shower, no shower!” chanted the men.
“Reporters accompanying Pence described the facility as smelling “horrendous,” according to NBC News.
New video shows severe overcrowding of men in cages at Texas detainment facility during VP Pence's visit Friday.
A group of men detained behind chain link fencing shouted to news cameras, "No shower, no shower!" https://t.co/iysmT8IUE1 pic.twitter.com/35KKyxb6w8
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2019
There appears to be a huge disconnect between how the media sees the conditions and how the Trump administration views the situation.
Despite admitting that the system is “overwhelmed,” Pence asserted that CBP officers were performing “compassionate work”.
“These are grown men of prime fighting age,” commented Mike Cernovich.
These are grown men of prime fighting age. https://t.co/GFj5wBHoYG
— Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 13, 2019
Many respondents in the thread of the NBC tweet compared the scene to something out of Nazi Germany.
Photo by @RachelMckibbens. pic.twitter.com/Yzw5RWb44O
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 13, 2019
These monsters were supposedly Christian as well. pic.twitter.com/vX2rmSeS8w
— Dain Brammage (@Goonerfletch) July 13, 2019
— dezzarray 🇨🇦🇺🇸🤖 (@dez_b_awesome) July 13, 2019
This is absolutely disgusting. White, privileged men standing around, watching and enabling human suffering. The same white and privileged men who claims to follow the Bible.
— Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 13, 2019
I’ll just leave this here… pic.twitter.com/rjmSBDxGhn
— HaveAGoodDay (@SheHooKnows) July 13, 2019
Others were more rational, pointing out that the men chose to try to enter America illegally and could always go back home.
They don’t have to stay. They can go back. You don’t get to just push your way into a country you have to do it legally.
— TXAG88annie (@thelmatodd) July 13, 2019
HO HOME…GO HOME…..
— Frank Lukacs (@lukacs_frank) July 13, 2019
It happened because these ppl don’t have visas to come to the US. They are undocumented and to have a legal status they have to apply for a visa or have an sponsor. There is also a voluntary deportation. If they don’t want to be there, they can ask to be send back home.
— GBa;) (@GBa21) July 13, 2019
Politics
Trump: Why Does Antifa Never Attack Bikers For Trump?
President insults leftists during social media summit.
President Trump insulted Antifa activists during his social media summit speech, asking why they never target people who can defend themselves like Bikers for Trump.
The president made reference to the Antifa attack on gay Asian journalist Andy Ngo in Portland last month.
“Do you ever notice they pick on certain people?” asked Trump.
"Did you ever notice they don't come after Bikers For Trump?"@realDonaldTrump calls out ANTIFA for the wussies that they are. pic.twitter.com/Dn1SbtKogq
— Michael Sheridan (@MSH3RIDAN) July 11, 2019
“He would tell you he’s not the toughest person physically in the world – they don’t go after Bikers For Trump, you ever notice that, they don’t go after our construction workers who love us, they don’t go after the police,” he added.
Trump went on to further insult far-leftists, joking, “They live in the basement of their mom’s home,” while asserting that they all had skinny arms.
“But they have the black masks on and they have sticks, they hit people in the face, in the head.”
“But you ever notice Antifa’s never there when we have a bikers rally….they’re never around, they’re always there when you have a single guy protesting in front of a school,” said Trump.
Trump then made reference to his administration’s move to withdraw federal funding from educational institutions that don’t allow free speech on campus.
Politics
Purple Haired US Women’s Soccer Team Star Chides Trump Again
Refuses to consider visiting White House.
Purple haired U.S. women’s soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, who previously refused to sing the national anthem ever again, chided President Trump during an interview.
Asked if she would visit the White House following USA’s World Cup win, Rapinoe said, “I would not go and every teammate that I’ve talked to specifically about it would not go.”
Megan Rapinoe on White House visit: "I would not go and every teammate that I've talked to specifically about it would not go." pic.twitter.com/zYtKInNwhN
— The Hill (@thehill) July 10, 2019
“I don’t think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we worked so hard to build and the things that we fight for and the way that we live our life, I don’t think we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration,” she added.
Rapinoe was previously involved in an incident after the final in which she allowed the U.S. flag to fall on the ground, which is widely considered a gross insult.
@ALLIE_LONG I understand the excitement of the moment, but please NEVER disrespect the 🇺🇸 flag by dropping it on the ground! pic.twitter.com/OdPJqAP6r4
— Poetic Spaniard (@PoeticSpaniard) July 7, 2019
She also previously said she would never sing the national anthem ever again because she was inspired by Colin Kaepernick and in her own words, “I feel like I’m a walking protest”.
Rapinoe also repeatedly whined about women soccer players being paid less than men, despite the fact that the Women’s World Cup earned $5,869,000,000.00 less in revenue than the men’s World Cup.
Maybe Trump should respond to Rapinoe by inviting the under-15 Dallas Academy boys team to the White House instead.
They beat the professional U.S. women’s soccer team 5-2.
I agree that the US women’s soccer team should be paid as much as the men after their World Cup victory.
But the team that should get paid the most is this bunch of 14-year-old boys. pic.twitter.com/cGkDsLInEc
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 9, 2019
