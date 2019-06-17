Bizarre
Ghastly New Details Emerge About Lesbian Couple Who Forced ‘Gender Re-Assignment Surgery’ on 9-Year-Old Boy
Victim had his penis torn off and replaced with a “fake female sex organ” before being beheaded.
Ghastly new details have emerged about the tragic case of the Brazilian boy who was subjected to forced ‘gender re-assignment surgery’ by a lesbian couple who later beheaded him.
As we previously reported, 9-year-old Rhuan Maycon was murdered by his mother, Rosana da Silva Candido, and her partner Kacyla Damasceno Pessao on May 31st.
Maycon had been suffering for a year as a result of a botched gender re-assignment operation performed by the pair with no medical supervision after his mother decided he “wanted to become a girl”.
Following the arrest of the couple, macabre new details about exactly what they did to the poor victim have emerged.
Candido and Pessao are accused of “ripping off” the boy’s penis before allegedly sewing “a fake female sex organ onto the body because he ‘wanted to be a girl’ before scraping the boy’s skin off his face.”
After Candido stabbed her son a dozen times the pair tried to gouge out his eyes with a knife. The boy was eventually beheaded by Candido “because he reminded her of father, who allegedly abused her,” according to reports.
Candido also said she felt “hatred” and “no love” for the boy because he was a “burden” and a “hindrance” to her lesbian relationship
The mother ran away with the boy 5 years ago after his father lost custody and attempted to impose her warped ideology on him using the most brutal methods imaginable.
After failing to burn the boy’s body on a BBQ, the pair hastily stuffed his remains in a suitcase and dumped them in a sewer.
“She killed her son, quartered, decapitated, plucked the skin and tried to get rid of the body. It was a very terrible case,” Police chief Guilherme Melo told O Tempo.
———————————————————————————————————————
There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————
Bizarre
Study: Only 3% of Straight People Are Willing to Date a Transgender Person
Author says results highlight problem of “transprejudice”.
A new study which found that only 3 per cent of heterosexuals were willing to date a transgender person proves society has a problem with “transprejudice” and must be re-educated, according to its author.
In the study, which was published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, participants were asked to check which of the following they would “consider as a potential dating partner”.
– a cisgender woman
– a cisgender man
– a transgender woman
– a transgender man
– a person with a non-binary gender identification
The study found that only 3.1 per cent of heterosexuals were willing to date a trans person compared to 55 per cent of people “with queer or bisexual sexual orientations”.
According to its author Karen L. Blair Ph.D., the results showed that many heterosexuals rejected dating trans people because they thought they had “make believe” identities and that this is a form of “transprejudice”.
“These types of responses questioned the legitimacy of transgender and non-binary identities and took a very dehumanizing tone in referring to trans people,” writes Blair, noting that even people who rejected trans partners because they “mentioned a desire to only date people with whom they could have biologically related children” did so “using dehumanizing language, such as saying that a trans man “was not a natural man” or a “real man”.
Blair said that such “dehumanization” and “transprejudice” could be combated with more “education about the diversity of gender identities” and by increasing “accurate media representations of trans and non-binary people”.
The author notes that the same type of “prejudice” doesn’t exist when it comes to dating people of a different race.
There definitely appears to be some kind of innate stigma that straight people have towards transgenders when it comes to having romantic and possibly sexual relationships with them.
Some transgender commentators have previously asserted that it is bigoted for heterosexuals to choose not to date transgenders.
Is this really something that can be changed with enough re-education and social engineering, or is it a completely normal preference to hold?
———————————————————————————————————————
There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————
Bizarre
Teen Vogue Promotes Prostitution to its Young Readership
“Yes, sex work is real work!”
Teen Vogue was accused of promoting prostitution to its young audience after publishing an article with the headline ‘Why Sex Work is Real Work’.
The article was subsequently tweeted out with the words, “Yes, sex work is real work!”
Yes, sex work is real work! https://t.co/v9T3b7eBj6
— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 16, 2019
The op-ed argues that prostitution “should be decriminalized across the globe.”
“Why is a teen magazine promoting prostitution to their 13-year-old readers?” asked commentator Mark Dice.
Why is a teen magazine promoting prostitution to their 13-year-old readers?
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 17, 2019
“Give it time. In a few years the high school guidance counciler will recommend sex work as a career option to school children,” remarked Mimi Al-Laham.
Give it time. In a few years the high school guidance counciler will recommend sex work as a career option to school children. https://t.co/bmW2jX9hWQ
— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) June 17, 2019
“This is just pure ignorance to the massive problem which is human trafficking,” added Brittany DeVandry. “How many of these workers are forced into this line of “work” as you call it. Yet you think they want their “work” to be legal? When they are being forced into it? Really?!”
This is just pure ignorance to the massive problem which is human trafficking. How many of these workers are forced into this line of “work” as you call it. Yet you think they want their “work” to be legal? When they are being forced into it? Really?!
— Brittany DeVandry (@wthewildflowers) June 17, 2019
However, it’s by no means the first time the online magazine has pushed questionable practices on its young readership.
Last year, Teen Vogue published an instruction piece on anal sex. Last week, the outlet also advised minors how to get abortion without parental consent.
According to Teen Vogue, it considers its readers to be activists. Following the closure of its print model, Teen Vogue has heavily moved into politics because this kind of clickbait trash drives significant traffic to its website – but at what cost?
———————————————————————————————————————
There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————
Bizarre
Brazil: Lesbian Couple Who Tried to Force Transgender Surgery on 9-Year-Old Boy Stab Him to Death
Mother wanted son to be a girl.
A lesbian couple in Brazil who tried to force transgender surgery on a 9-year-old boy have been arrested after stabbing him to death.
Rhuan Maycon was murdered by his mother, Rosana da Silva Candido, and her partner Kacyla Damasceno Pessao on May 31st.
Maycon had been suffering for a year as a result of a botched gender re-assignment operation performed by the pair with no medical supervision after his mother decided he should be a girl.
Brazil’s child protection agency said the women had attempted to perform a “Kind of a sex-change surgery. After removing the penis, they sewed the mutilated region and improvised a version of a female genital organ, making a cut in the groin.”
After being subjected to a year of physical and mental trauma, the boy was stabbed to death as he slept.
Maycon’s father first alerted police to concerns about the welfare of his son. The couple were able to evade authorities by moving around the country but were subsequently arrested.
“We tried to save Rhuan. We published messages on the social media, we contacted police and the Child Protective Services. No one helped us,” Maycon’s father told the press.
———————————————————————————————————————
There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.
Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.
Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
———————————————————————————————————————
Trending
-
clownworld1 week ago
Facebook Says Using the Word “Honk” Violates Its Community Standards
-
Bizarre4 days ago
Brazil: Lesbian Couple Who Tried to Force Transgender Surgery on 9-Year-Old Boy Stab Him to Death
-
Politics4 days ago
Police Investigating Labour Supporter Who Claimed He Burned a Thousand Brexit Party Votes
-
clownworld3 days ago
Desmond is Amazing’s Mother Defends Decision to Allow 12-Year-Old ‘Drag Kid’ to Perform at Gay Bar For Tips
-
Islam3 days ago
Video: Brooklyn New York Mosque Broadcasts Islamic Call to Prayer to 20 Block Radius
-
Islam5 days ago
“This is For Afghanistan”: Shocking Bottle Attack by Migrant in Germany Caught on Camera
-
Politics5 days ago
Left-Wing Comedian Fantasizes About Acid Attacking Right-Wing Politicians
-
Islam5 days ago
Muslim Man Explains Sharia Plan For Takeover of West