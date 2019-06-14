Desmond is Amazing’s Mother Defends Decision to Allow 12-Year-Old ‘Drag Kid’ to Perform at Gay Bar For Tips

The mother of ‘Desmond is Amazing’ – a 12-year-old ‘drag queen kid,’ has defended her decision to allow her son to perform on stage at a gay club in New York while patrons tossed money at the boy.

After revealing that 7 different agencies had conducted investigations into whether Desmond was being abused, his mother Wendy told hosts of an Australian TV show that there was nothing wrong with the show.

“Do you think that’s the right environment for a 12-year-old?” asked the host, noting that some of the gay men in attendance felt “very uncomfortable” about the performance.

“No – it was an all ages show, it was in a queer safe space, obviously there are not a lot of heterosexual safe spaces right now that he can perform in,” said Wendy, before she changed the subject by complaining about people “bringing guns to drag queen story hour”.

On the subject of patrons tossing money at a dancing child, Wendy said; “Tipping is customary for drag shows because the drag queen or drag kid in Desmond’s case is performing a service so nothing that we did at that performance was having to do with him performing at a gay bar.”

“I don’t understand what the controversy is, I think a lot of it is fabricated,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Desmond revealed that he didn’t have many friends at school, but his mother quickly corrected him, asserting he had a “fan club”. Desmond has also apparently made a lot of money from his drag queen activity and has spent much of it on toys.

Desmond was previously involved in ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ – in which drag queens visit schools and libraries across America to read to children.

One of the participants at a Drag Queen Story Time event in Houston, 32-year-old Albert Garza, later turned out to be a registered sex offender who was convicted of assaulting an eight-year-old boy in 2008.

