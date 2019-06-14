clownworld
Desmond is Amazing’s Mother Defends Decision to Allow 12-Year-Old ‘Drag Kid’ to Perform at Gay Bar For Tips
“I don’t understand what the controversy is”.
The mother of ‘Desmond is Amazing’ – a 12-year-old ‘drag queen kid,’ has defended her decision to allow her son to perform on stage at a gay club in New York while patrons tossed money at the boy.
After revealing that 7 different agencies had conducted investigations into whether Desmond was being abused, his mother Wendy told hosts of an Australian TV show that there was nothing wrong with the show.
“Do you think that’s the right environment for a 12-year-old?” asked the host, noting that some of the gay men in attendance felt “very uncomfortable” about the performance.
“No – it was an all ages show, it was in a queer safe space, obviously there are not a lot of heterosexual safe spaces right now that he can perform in,” said Wendy, before she changed the subject by complaining about people “bringing guns to drag queen story hour”.
On the subject of patrons tossing money at a dancing child, Wendy said; “Tipping is customary for drag shows because the drag queen or drag kid in Desmond’s case is performing a service so nothing that we did at that performance was having to do with him performing at a gay bar.”
“I don’t understand what the controversy is, I think a lot of it is fabricated,” she added.
Elsewhere in the interview, Desmond revealed that he didn’t have many friends at school, but his mother quickly corrected him, asserting he had a “fan club”. Desmond has also apparently made a lot of money from his drag queen activity and has spent much of it on toys.
Desmond was previously involved in ‘Drag Queen Storytime’ – in which drag queens visit schools and libraries across America to read to children.
One of the participants at a Drag Queen Story Time event in Houston, 32-year-old Albert Garza, later turned out to be a registered sex offender who was convicted of assaulting an eight-year-old boy in 2008.
clownworld
Newspaper Sends Reporter to Harass John Cleese on Caribbean Island
All because Cleese questioned “diversity” in a tweet.
A left-wing newspaper has sent a reporter to a Caribbean island to harass John Cleese over his tweet which questioned the merits of diversity.
Public humiliation isn’t enough, now Cleese must be tracked down and doxxed!
clownworld
Facebook Says Using the Word “Honk” Violates Its Community Standards
Clown world strikes again.
Facebook removed a post which consisted simply of the word “honk,” asserting that it was a violation of their community standards.
Yes, really.
The use of the word stems from the ‘clown world’ meme – a nihilistic position many on the right are taking in light of a society in the grip of ‘progressive’ degeneracy run amok.
Apparently, it’s now verboten to even allude to the meme on Facebook.
Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/bO7l1yl4PV
— Garbage Human 🗑 (@GarbHum) June 8, 2019
The fact that Facebook is now ruthlessly enforcing its far-left ideology across its own platform cannot be denied.
Over the weekend, the Silicon Valley giant banned Natural News, which had 2.5 million followers on the platform, just hours after leftist website the Daily Beast published a hit piece against its owner Mike Adams.
Last month, Facebook banned yours truly along with a number of other conservative commentators for no specific reason whatsoever.
Facebook is now clearly operating as a publisher not a platform in violation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and is engaging in flagrant election meddling.
Will the Trump administration do anything about it or will his base continue to be placated by meaningless tweets which aren’t followed by any real action?
Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.
clownworld
UK: Ad Featuring Sexy Female Mechanic BANNED After a Single Complaint
Could cause “serious offense to some people”.
An ad for a Porsche garage in the UK featuring a sexy female mechanic was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after a single complaint.
The commercial for Strasse, a Porsche garage in Leeds, was published in the February issue of 911 and Porsche World Magazine.
Captioned “attractive servicing,” it shows a female mechanic in a figure hugging black outfit and pink heels working under a car.
The Advertising Standards Authority banned the ad after a single complaint despite Strasse’s appeal which argued that it “empowered” women.
I thought this kind of sexist sh1t went out with the dodo, but sadly not… https://t.co/3mnGRy4oEF #marketing #advertising
— Hugh Burrows (@Hugb1) May 29, 2019
“We concluded the ad was not sexually explicit, but by using a suggestive image that bore no relevance to the advertised product, the ad objectified women and was likely to cause serious offence to some people,” the ASA said.
That’s right; If one moron is offended, the entire ad gets pulled forever. Welcome to Clown World UK.
In contrast, ads promoting tourism for the homophobic nation of Brunei, which recently passed a new law allowing gay people to be stoned to death, continue to appear on the London Underground.
Discrimination against women in Brunei is also rife, with the U.S. State Department warning that it is a massive problem in the country.
Back in 2015, an ad showing a woman in a yellow bikini which asked “Are you beach body ready?” was also banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after complaints that it “body shamed” women.
Apparently, it’s fine to advertise services and products that benefit nations which oppress women, but showing an attractive woman on a commercial in the UK is verboten.
