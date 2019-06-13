World News
Sweden: Grenade Attacks Once Dismissed by the Media Now a “National Emergency”
Media once derided concerns as a conspiracy theory.
Grenade attacks and deadly shootings in Sweden – concerns over which were once derided as a conspiracy theory by the media – now represent a “national emergency” according to a new report.
In an article entitled It’s Time for Sweden to Admit Explosions Are a National Emergency, Quillette’s Paulina Neuding goes into detail;
“Sweden has experienced a sharp rise in explosions in recent years, predominantly related to conflicts between warring criminal gangs. The use of explosives in the Nordic country is now at a level that is unique in the world for a state not at war, according to police. In response, the government issued a first-ever ”amnesty for explosives” in the fall of 2018, allowing people in possession of such weapons to hand them over to police with immunity. But this didn’t stem the tide: some 50 explosions were reported in the first three months of 2019 alone—an average of more than one every other day and an increase over the same period in 2018, a year that saw a record number of more than three blasts per week.”
Deadly shootings in Sweden have also risen by a factor of 10 in one generation, exacerbated by witness intimidation and “a code of silence in the country’s socio-economically weak immigrant areas,” according to Neuding.
I talked about this over two years ago and was on the receiving end of a huge media demonization campaign. They're somewhat quiet about it now. pic.twitter.com/iu1Ja54cHK
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 13, 2019
The crime of robberies against children and sexual violence has also risen, with a third of young women reporting they feel unsafe going out at night.
This has all happened under the watch of a “feminist government” that has opened the borders to mass immigration like never before.
A sprawling and generous welfare system has also failed to deter migrants from turning to crime, while light punishments have also incentivized criminal behavior.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 13, 2019
“How has the Swedish government responded?” asks Neuding. “By launching an elaborate PR campaign for foreign audiences that plays down the challenges—especially those in the country’s immigrant areas. Nothing will change if the government continues to respond to the reality in the streets with cynical rhetorical spin.”
When I highlighted Sweden’s problems with migrant-related crime over two years ago, the media laughed at and demonized me.
Not so funny now is it?
Ron Paul: “False Flag” Could Ignite War in Venezuela
Deep state could assassinate Guaido.
Former presidential candidate Ron Paul says he is concerned that a “false flag” provocation could be used to ignite war in Venezuela.
The country’s ruling socialist leader Nicolas Maduro is still in power after an attempt by opposition leader Juan Guaido failed to kick-start a military uprising fizzled.
Now Paul says that those who want to see the country plunged into more violence could stage a catalyzing event.
“The big danger is a hard war breaking out,” said the former Texas Congressman. “I’d still bet it won’t be too bad, with thousands of troops moving. But it could be a guerrilla war or something like that. If there is a false flag or some important official on either side gets killed, you can’t tell what might happen.”
His co-host Daniel McAdams went further, suggesting that the deep state could assassinate Guaido.
“He has been a kind of a hapless figure so far,” said McAdams. “He calls for mass protests and no one shows up. I don’t think he realizes right now that he is actually now worth more dead than alive not only to the CIA, but also to his own opposition people. A shot in the crowd or something like that to take Guaido out. It might shock you, Dr. Paul, but the CIA is pretty good at this kind of things.”
As we highlighted earlier this week, a government vehicle was caught mowing down a crowd of anti-Maduro, one of whom was reportedly killed.
Shock Video Shows Government Vehicle Mowing Down Venezuelan Protesters
Socialist hellhole teeters on brink of collapse.
A shocking video out of Venezuela shows an armored government vehicle mowing down a group of protesters.
The footage shows demonstrators in Caracas throwing objects at the tank-style trucks.
One of the vehicles then mounts a curb and ploughs into the protesters as they attempt to flee.
The Glorious state is now mowing down the citizens of the Glorious statepic.twitter.com/WatuWmySfu
— Old Holborn✘ (@Holbornlolz) 30 April 2019
Two victims who appear to be seriously injured are then dragged away by the crowd.
Another video shows one of the victims, who reportedly died.
BREAKING NEWS: Person critically injured after pro Maduro military truck runs over pro Guaido protesters in Caracas, Venezuela. He has reportedly not survived.
⚠️ GRAPHIC ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/of2CidDqSD
— BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) 30 April 2019
“Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro,” reports the Associated Press.
Armed factions have been engaged in gun battles all day outside a Caracas air base as the country teeters on the brink of collapse
Yay socialism!
Another Catholic Church Desecrated by Vandals
Authorities say it’s not a hate crime.
A Catholic church in Glasgow, Scotland was trashed by vandals in yet another random desecration.
“Shocking pictures shared on social media show the extent of the destruction to the altar area of St Simon’s Catholic Church, Glasgow, including broken statues and other holy relics,” reports the Scotsman.
The Archdiocese of Glasgow described the desecration as a “shameful attack on a much-loved church.”
Authorities say they are not treating the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon, as a religiously motivated hate crime.
Disgusting destruction in St Simon's Catholic Church Glasgow. Catholics just want to worship in peace and we are seeing more graffitti and vandalism. What are the parties doing about these issues? @NicolaSturgeon @LabourRichard @RuthDavidsonMSP pic.twitter.com/HN4lPG96gD
— Sancta Familia Media (@sfmmossend) April 30, 2019
One wonders if they would have the same response if this happened in a mosque.
Attacks on Christian churches are on the rise across Europe. 875 churches were targeted in France during 2018 alone.
As we reported yesterday, Romanian migrants trashed a Catholic church in Italy during a fight, causing significant damage.
