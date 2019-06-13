Sweden: Grenade Attacks Once Dismissed by the Media Now a “National Emergency”

Grenade attacks and deadly shootings in Sweden – concerns over which were once derided as a conspiracy theory by the media – now represent a “national emergency” according to a new report.

In an article entitled It’s Time for Sweden to Admit Explosions Are a National Emergency, Quillette’s Paulina Neuding goes into detail;



“Sweden has experienced a sharp rise in explosions in recent years, predominantly related to conflicts between warring criminal gangs. The use of explosives in the Nordic country is now at a level that is unique in the world for a state not at war, according to police. In response, the government issued a first-ever ”amnesty for explosives” in the fall of 2018, allowing people in possession of such weapons to hand them over to police with immunity. But this didn’t stem the tide: some 50 explosions were reported in the first three months of 2019 alone—an average of more than one every other day and an increase over the same period in 2018, a year that saw a record number of more than three blasts per week.”

Deadly shootings in Sweden have also risen by a factor of 10 in one generation, exacerbated by witness intimidation and “a code of silence in the country’s socio-economically weak immigrant areas,” according to Neuding.

The crime of robberies against children and sexual violence has also risen, with a third of young women reporting they feel unsafe going out at night.

This has all happened under the watch of a “feminist government” that has opened the borders to mass immigration like never before.

A sprawling and generous welfare system has also failed to deter migrants from turning to crime, while light punishments have also incentivized criminal behavior.

“How has the Swedish government responded?” asks Neuding. “By launching an elaborate PR campaign for foreign audiences that plays down the challenges—especially those in the country’s immigrant areas. Nothing will change if the government continues to respond to the reality in the streets with cynical rhetorical spin.”

When I highlighted Sweden’s problems with migrant-related crime over two years ago, the media laughed at and demonized me.

Not so funny now is it?

