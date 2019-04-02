Connect with us

CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chants Should Have Been Shut Down For “Hate Speech”

Christiane Amanpour wanted FBI to silence Trump supporters.

CNN host Christiane Amanpour suggested that the anti-Hillary Clinton “lock her up” chant was “hate speech” and that the federal government should have “shut down” Trump supporters who uttered it.

Yes, really.

During her interview with former FBI director James Comey, Amanpour bizarrely asked if the FBI itself should have silenced Trump supporters over the viral chant.

“Lock her up was a feature of the 2016 Trump campaign – do you in retrospect wish that people like yourself, the head of the FBI, the people in charge of law and order had shut down that language – that it was dangerous, potentially it could have created violence, that it’s kind of hate speech – should that have been allowed?” asked Amanpour.

Even Comey, clearly no fan of Trump, said that it was not government’s role to police free speech.

Apparently, Amanpour doesn’t understand the basic principles of the First Amendment.

Even the Supreme Court has ruled that “hate speech” is part of the First Amendment, not that chanting “lock her up” comes anywhere near it.

This kind of ghoulish, authoritarian rhetoric wouldn’t look out of place in an actual dictatorship.

But then again, Amanpour does work for CNN, where Trump Derangement Syndrome is a requirement for keeping her job.

It’s no surprise that Amanpour rushed to Hillary’s defense – the two are friends and the CNN host has helped her with numerous softball interviews over the years.

Tucker Carlson Beats CNN’s Entire Line-Up Combined, So Now CNN Targets His Advertisers

This is why they hate Tucker.

3 April, 2019

After Tucker Carlson outperformed CNN’s entire prime time line-up combined, CNN published an article attacking his advertisers.

The Fox News host achieved 3,475,000 total viewers last week, beating CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, who could only muster 2,474,000 viewers between the three of them.

CNN responded with an article lauding the claim that “Carlson’s commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands.”

According to CNN, this is because the Fox News host, “made racist remarks on immigrants in December,” even though he didn’t and was merely making the factual observation that migrant caravans often leave a trail of litter behind them.

CNN then amplified Mimi Chakravorti, the executive director at the branding firm Landor, who basically threatened advertisers that if they continued to appear alongside Tucker’s show, they would be in violation of ‘the great awokening’ – in other words, the increasingly shrinking number of viewpoints that remain acceptable and politically correct to the establishment.

“If you stay you’re saying your brand is aligned with Tucker Carlson — past and present, if you leave, you’re saying you’re not aligned with Tucker’s views,” warned Chakravorti.

This is why they hate Tucker Carlson.

His message resonates with an increasing number of Americans and all CNN can do in response is to abuse their platform by lobbying for boycotts of his advertisers.

Their own tweet attacking Tucker as “racist” got ratioed, with the vast majority of respondents siding with Carlson.

CNN isn’t a media company anymore, it’s an activist organization which now devotes a huge chunk of its resources to silencing its competition.

‘Creepy Joe’ Ad Turns Up The Heat on Biden’s Touching Controversy

Group plans six figure spend to highlight Biden’s behavior around women.

2 April, 2019

The ad is a mirror of one run by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 against Trump.

The group behind it, Great America PAC, plans to spend a six figure sum on pushing it digitally.

This controversy isn’t going away!

Joe Biden’s Primary Victory Odds Slump After #MeToo Controversy

Former frontrunner now behind Sanders and Harris.

2 April, 2019

Having previously been the clear frontrunner, Joe Biden’s primary victory odds have slumped following controversy over his inappropriate behavior around women.

Biden has been hit with two new accusations of being overly touchy-feely around women. For years, the former vice president has been known as ‘Creepy Uncle Joe’ because of numerous such incidents that were caught on camera.

The scandal has already impacted Biden’s odds of winning the Democratic primary, with a PredictIt chart showing the VP has now sunk below both Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris.

null

In addition, UK outlet Oddschecker now has Biden below Sanders and Harris with Beto O’Rourke now level pegging with Biden at 6/1 to win the Democratic candidacy.

We now await polls of Democratic voters, which should also show a significant drop off in support for Biden following this past weekend’s revelations.

Despite the Democrats slamming Trump for his “they let you grab ’em by the pussy” comments, many leftists have rushed to defend Biden.

Whoopi Goldberg said yesterday on The View, “I don’t want Joe to stop” smelling women’s hair and kissing them.

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski also accused Biden’s accuser of being a stooge for Bernie Sanders, asserting that Biden is “extremely affectionate extremely flirtatious in a completely safe way.”

Biden’s spokesman Bill Russo blamed “right wing trolls” from “the dark recesses of the internet” for creating the controversy.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself whether this behavior should disqualify a presidential candidate.

