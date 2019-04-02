Politics
CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chants Should Have Been Shut Down For “Hate Speech”
Christiane Amanpour wanted FBI to silence Trump supporters.
CNN host Christiane Amanpour suggested that the anti-Hillary Clinton “lock her up” chant was “hate speech” and that the federal government should have “shut down” Trump supporters who uttered it.
Yes, really.
During her interview with former FBI director James Comey, Amanpour bizarrely asked if the FBI itself should have silenced Trump supporters over the viral chant.
“Lock her up was a feature of the 2016 Trump campaign – do you in retrospect wish that people like yourself, the head of the FBI, the people in charge of law and order had shut down that language – that it was dangerous, potentially it could have created violence, that it’s kind of hate speech – should that have been allowed?” asked Amanpour.
Even Comey, clearly no fan of Trump, said that it was not government’s role to police free speech.
Apparently, Amanpour doesn’t understand the basic principles of the First Amendment.
Even the Supreme Court has ruled that “hate speech” is part of the First Amendment, not that chanting “lock her up” comes anywhere near it.
This kind of ghoulish, authoritarian rhetoric wouldn’t look out of place in an actual dictatorship.
But then again, Amanpour does work for CNN, where Trump Derangement Syndrome is a requirement for keeping her job.
It’s no surprise that Amanpour rushed to Hillary’s defense – the two are friends and the CNN host has helped her with numerous softball interviews over the years.
Politics
Tucker Carlson Beats CNN’s Entire Line-Up Combined, So Now CNN Targets His Advertisers
This is why they hate Tucker.
After Tucker Carlson outperformed CNN’s entire prime time line-up combined, CNN published an article attacking his advertisers.
The Fox News host achieved 3,475,000 total viewers last week, beating CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, who could only muster 2,474,000 viewers between the three of them.
Last week, Tucker Carlson outperformed CNN's entire prime time line up combined:
FNC Carlson: 3,475,000 total viewers
CNN Cooper: 810,000
CNN Cuomo: 875,000
CNN Lemon: 789,000
CNN prime time total: 2,474,000
CNN responded with an article lauding the claim that “Carlson’s commercial breaks have had only a smattering of ads from lesser-known brands.”
According to CNN, this is because the Fox News host, “made racist remarks on immigrants in December,” even though he didn’t and was merely making the factual observation that migrant caravans often leave a trail of litter behind them.
CNN then amplified Mimi Chakravorti, the executive director at the branding firm Landor, who basically threatened advertisers that if they continued to appear alongside Tucker’s show, they would be in violation of ‘the great awokening’ – in other words, the increasingly shrinking number of viewpoints that remain acceptable and politically correct to the establishment.
“If you stay you’re saying your brand is aligned with Tucker Carlson — past and present, if you leave, you’re saying you’re not aligned with Tucker’s views,” warned Chakravorti.
This is why they hate Tucker Carlson.
His message resonates with an increasing number of Americans and all CNN can do in response is to abuse their platform by lobbying for boycotts of his advertisers.
Their own tweet attacking Tucker as “racist” got ratioed, with the vast majority of respondents siding with Carlson.
CNN isn’t a media company anymore, it’s an activist organization which now devotes a huge chunk of its resources to silencing its competition.
