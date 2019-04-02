CNN Host Says “Lock Her Up” Chants Should Have Been Shut Down For “Hate Speech”

CNN host Christiane Amanpour suggested that the anti-Hillary Clinton “lock her up” chant was “hate speech” and that the federal government should have “shut down” Trump supporters who uttered it.

Yes, really.

During her interview with former FBI director James Comey, Amanpour bizarrely asked if the FBI itself should have silenced Trump supporters over the viral chant.

“Lock her up was a feature of the 2016 Trump campaign – do you in retrospect wish that people like yourself, the head of the FBI, the people in charge of law and order had shut down that language – that it was dangerous, potentially it could have created violence, that it’s kind of hate speech – should that have been allowed?” asked Amanpour.

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says that the chant “Lock Her Up” was hate speech during the 2016 election and suggests the government should have infringed on American’s First Amendment rights and banned people from saying it pic.twitter.com/4Ec7UCfUk7 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 2, 2019

Even Comey, clearly no fan of Trump, said that it was not government’s role to police free speech.

Apparently, Amanpour doesn’t understand the basic principles of the First Amendment.

Even the Supreme Court has ruled that “hate speech” is part of the First Amendment, not that chanting “lock her up” comes anywhere near it.

This kind of ghoulish, authoritarian rhetoric wouldn’t look out of place in an actual dictatorship.

But then again, Amanpour does work for CNN, where Trump Derangement Syndrome is a requirement for keeping her job.

It’s no surprise that Amanpour rushed to Hillary’s defense – the two are friends and the CNN host has helped her with numerous softball interviews over the years.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71